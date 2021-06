¿Por qué el pasaporte covid para Nueva York está generando controversia?

UKRAINE - 2021/03/28: In this photo illustration, Excelsior Pass app which provides digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results seen displayed on a smartphone screen in front of Excelsior Pass website. The first COVID-19 vaccine passports' in the US called the Excelsior Pass was launched on Friday in New York, reportedly by the media on 27 March. Excelsior Pass provides digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results of three types of passes: COVID-19 Vaccination Pass, COVID-19 PCR Test Pass, and COVID-19 Antigen Test Pass. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Crédito: SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett