Nueva Jersey reporta más de 700 nuevos casos de coronavirus, el mayor número registrado desde junio

#COVID19 UPDATE: New Jersey has 760 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 202,850.

Sadly, we are reporting six new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 14,312 lives lost.

Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/99PXnAQIWp

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 26, 2020