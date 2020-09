Nueva Jersey establece más impuestos a millonarios y ofrece reembolso de hasta $500 dólares a familias

Proud to announce that our 2021 #NJBudget will include the restoration of the millionaire’s tax and a tax cut for New Jersey’s middle-class families.

Our promise to help the middle class, and those striving to join it, is a promise that will be kept.https://t.co/nbxT2ULnlE pic.twitter.com/KjDSReRnxh

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 17, 2020