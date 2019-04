Juez de Nueva York respalda estado de emergencia por brote de sarampión

A small group is attempting to spread lies and misinformation about the measles vaccine. We can’t let them. Measles is potentially deadly — and vaccines are safe and effective. They work.

Get your family vaccinated — head to https://t.co/ZOPW8rxxXE for more information. pic.twitter.com/YO1uf2hyBd

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 19, 2019