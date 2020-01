ICE responsabiliza a Nueva York y su política de ciudad santuario por la muerte de anciana de 92 años en Queens

"It is the height of hypocrisy for NYC to blame ICE for this tragic crime. The mayor & police chief have continually celebrated that they don’t honor ICE detainers, & to deflect the criticism for this completely preventable murder is incredibly disingenuous & shameful... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zTQIBIfoR9

— ICE (@ICEgov) January 15, 2020