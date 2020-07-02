Estos son los lugares en Nueva York donde podrás votar para las elecciones de República Dominicana
El próximo 5 de julio se llevarán a cabo las elecciones presidenciales de República Dominicana.
Según el analista político Nelson Espinal, “en estos momentos [el ambiente político] está bien caliente”. También afirmó que en esta jornada electoral “nos encaminamos a una segunda vuelta de continuar la tendencia que vemos”.
Ante la pregunta de cómo ve el panorama en medio de la emergencia de coronavirus, Espinal señaló: "En efecto, hay temor, hay miedo, el dominicano tiene su temor. Pero también hay una decisión de ir a votar, hay un sentimiento de compromiso, que se da sobre todo en las capas medias".
No obstante, añadió: "Eso está por verse también el 5 de julio, y en dependencia de cómo evolucione el proceso sanitario en nuestro país [República Dominicana]".
Los dominicanos residentes en el exterior también podrán asistir a las urnas este domingo.
Para aquellos que viven en Nueva York, estos son los lugares donde se llevarán a cabo las votaciones.
Lugares de votación en Nueva York
Albany Recreation Department
7 Hoffman Ave, Albany, NY 12209
North Middle School
350 Wicks Rd, Brentwood, NY 11717
Baychester Academy
3500 Edson Ave, The Bronx, NY 10466
Bronx Bridges High School
1980 Lafayette Ave, The Bronx, NY 10473
Sedgwick School (PS109)
1771 Popham Ave, The Bronx, NY 10453
Girls Prep Bronx Elementary Charter School
681 Kelly St, The Bronx, NY 10455
IS 339
1600 Webster Ave, The Bronx, NY 10457
J.H.S. 145 Arturo Toscanini
1000 Teller Ave The Bronx, NY 10456
James Monroe Educational Campus
1300 Boynton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10472
The Highbridge School - Community Elementary School 11
1257 Ogden Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452
Public School # 33
2424 Jerome Ave, The Bronx, NY 10468
The Walton Avenue School
1425 Walton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452
P.S. 204 Morris Heights
1780 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10453
P.S. 246 Poe Center
2641 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10468
P.S./I.S. 218 Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magnet School
1220 Gerard Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452
PS1x, The Courtlandt School
335 E 152nd St The Bronx, NY 10451
P.S. 032 Belmont
690 E 183rd St The Bronx, NY 10458
P.S. 056 Norwood Heights
341 East 207 Street, Bronx, NY 10467
P.S. 061 Francisco Oller
1550 Crotona Park East, Bronx, NY 10460
P.S. 063 Author's Academy
1260 Franklin Avenue, Bronx, NY 10456
P.S. 071 Rose E. Scala
3040 Roberts Ave The Bronx, NY 10461
P.S. 086 Kingsbridge Heights
2756 Reservoir Ave The Bronx, NY 10468
P.S. 150 Charles James Fox
920 E 167th St The Bronx, NY 10459
P.S. 279 Captain Manuel Rivera, Jr.
2100 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10453
P.S. 310 Marble Hill
260 W Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10463
P.S. 085 Great Expectations
2400 Marion Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
Erasmus Hall Educational Campus
11 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11226
I.S. 171 Abraham Lincoln
528 Ridgewood Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208
P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow
5010 6 Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220
P.S. 116 Elizabeth L Farrell
515 Knickerbocker Ave Brooklyn, NY 11237
P.S. 120 Carlos Tapia
18 Beaver Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
P.S. 169 Sunset Park
4305 7 Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232
P.S. 190 Sheffield
590 Sheffield Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
P.S. 274 Kosciusko
800 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
P.S. 327 Dr. Rose B. English
111 Bristol Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212
Salon de Fiesta Renzo
58 Albany Ave Amityville, NY 11701
Junior High School 189 Daniel Carter Beard
144-80 Barclay Ave, Flushing, NY 11355
Bayview Avenue School
325 W Merrick Rd, Freeport, NY 11520
Haverstraw Center
50 W Broad St, Haverstraw, NY 10927
Hamilton Elementary School
20 Oak St Mt Vernon, NY 10550
KIPP Infinity Elementary School
625 W 133rd St New York, NY 10027
P.S. 048 P.O. Michael J. Buczek
4360-78 Broadway, Manhattan, NY 10033
P.S. 098 Shorac Kappock
512 West 212 Street, Manhattan, NY 10034