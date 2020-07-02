null: nullpx
Estos son los lugares en Nueva York donde podrás votar para las elecciones de República Dominicana

Para aquellos dominicanos que viven en Nueva York, dejamos una lista de los lugares donde se llevarán a cabo las votaciones en el área.
2 Jul 2020 – 07:39 PM EDT
El próximo 5 de julio se llevarán a cabo las elecciones presidenciales de República Dominicana.

Según el analista político Nelson Espinal, “en estos momentos [el ambiente político] está bien caliente”. También afirmó que en esta jornada electoral “nos encaminamos a una segunda vuelta de continuar la tendencia que vemos”.

Ante la pregunta de cómo ve el panorama en medio de la emergencia de coronavirus, Espinal señaló: "En efecto, hay temor, hay miedo, el dominicano tiene su temor. Pero también hay una decisión de ir a votar, hay un sentimiento de compromiso, que se da sobre todo en las capas medias".

No obstante, añadió: "Eso está por verse también el 5 de julio, y en dependencia de cómo evolucione el proceso sanitario en nuestro país [República Dominicana]".

Los dominicanos residentes en el exterior también podrán asistir a las urnas este domingo.

Para aquellos que viven en Nueva York, estos son los lugares donde se llevarán a cabo las votaciones.

Lugares de votación en Nueva York

Albany Recreation Department

7 Hoffman Ave, Albany, NY 12209

North Middle School

350 Wicks Rd, Brentwood, NY 11717

Baychester Academy

3500 Edson Ave, The Bronx, NY 10466

Bronx Bridges High School

1980 Lafayette Ave, The Bronx, NY 10473

Sedgwick School (PS109)

1771 Popham Ave, The Bronx, NY 10453

Girls Prep Bronx Elementary Charter School

681 Kelly St, The Bronx, NY 10455

IS 339

1600 Webster Ave, The Bronx, NY 10457

J.H.S. 145 Arturo Toscanini

1000 Teller Ave The Bronx, NY 10456

James Monroe Educational Campus

1300 Boynton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10472

The Highbridge School - Community Elementary School 11

1257 Ogden Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452

Public School # 33

2424 Jerome Ave, The Bronx, NY 10468

The Walton Avenue School

1425 Walton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452

P.S. 204 Morris Heights

1780 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10453

P.S. 246 Poe Center

2641 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10468

P.S./I.S. 218 Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magnet School

1220 Gerard Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452

PS1x, The Courtlandt School

335 E 152nd St The Bronx, NY 10451

P.S. 032 Belmont

690 E 183rd St The Bronx, NY 10458

P.S. 056 Norwood Heights

341 East 207 Street, Bronx, NY 10467

P.S. 061 Francisco Oller

1550 Crotona Park East, Bronx, NY 10460

P.S. 063 Author's Academy

1260 Franklin Avenue, Bronx, NY 10456

P.S. 071 Rose E. Scala

3040 Roberts Ave The Bronx, NY 10461

P.S. 086 Kingsbridge Heights

2756 Reservoir Ave The Bronx, NY 10468

P.S. 150 Charles James Fox

920 E 167th St The Bronx, NY 10459

P.S. 279 Captain Manuel Rivera, Jr.

2100 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10453

P.S. 310 Marble Hill

260 W Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10463

P.S. 085 Great Expectations

2400 Marion Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458

Erasmus Hall Educational Campus

11 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11226

I.S. 171 Abraham Lincoln

528 Ridgewood Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208

P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow

5010 6 Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220

P.S. 116 Elizabeth L Farrell

515 Knickerbocker Ave Brooklyn, NY 11237

P.S. 120 Carlos Tapia

18 Beaver Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206

P.S. 169 Sunset Park

4305 7 Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232

P.S. 190 Sheffield

590 Sheffield Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207

P.S. 274 Kosciusko

800 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221

P.S. 327 Dr. Rose B. English

111 Bristol Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212

Salon de Fiesta Renzo

58 Albany Ave Amityville, NY 11701

Junior High School 189 Daniel Carter Beard

144-80 Barclay Ave, Flushing, NY 11355

Bayview Avenue School

325 W Merrick Rd, Freeport, NY 11520

Haverstraw Center

50 W Broad St, Haverstraw, NY 10927

Hamilton Elementary School

20 Oak St Mt Vernon, NY 10550

KIPP Infinity Elementary School

625 W 133rd St New York, NY 10027

P.S. 048 P.O. Michael J. Buczek

4360-78 Broadway, Manhattan, NY 10033

P.S. 098 Shorac Kappock

512 West 212 Street, Manhattan, NY 10034


