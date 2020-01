Emiten alerta por presencia de coyotes en el Central Park de Manhattan

Coyote update!

We’ve discovered what’s attracting the Central Park coyote!

Please follow the same strategy the Road Runner uses & avoid the coyote at all times. Meep! Meep!

In all seriousness, please don’t go out of your way to chase for a photograph, give Wile E. space! pic.twitter.com/PhjKlEb7cU

— NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) January 28, 2020