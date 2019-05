Confiscan pistola de 9mm cargada en el aeropuerto de Newark, y su propietario termina arrestado

BLOG: Between May 20 and 26, TSA screened 17 million passengers and found 97 firearms in carry-on bags. Of the 97 firearms discovered, 85 were loaded and 45 had a round chambered. Read more: https://t.co/hjXuhmPThy pic.twitter.com/DDkg5TKCof

— TSA (@TSA) May 31, 2019