Confirman tornados en Nueva Jersey durante el paso de la tormenta Isaías

The tornado threat from Tropical Storm Isaias has increased for portions of the area. SPC has issued an Enhanced Risk of severe weather for parts of the area for a 10% chance of tornadoes. A tornado watch is in effect until 4 PM. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx #NYCwx #LIwx pic.twitter.com/vtTUYpcU2e

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 4, 2020