Cancelan Alerta Amber después de que tres niños fueron encontrados con su madre en Nueva Jersey

🚨MISSING🚨

Crystal Johnson 26 year old female and her 3 children were last seen in vicinity of 361 New lots Ave. If you have seen or have any info in regards to their whereabouts, CALL ☎️911

Sincere Johnson- 5 year old

Devine Johnson- 7 year old

Hydi Johnson- 1 year old pic.twitter.com/4t5ecBt9f6

— NYPD 75th Precinct (@NYPD75Pct) September 25, 2020