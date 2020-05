Agentes incautan 1 millón de dólares en paquetes de droga con el sello "coronavirus"

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we arrested six drug traffickers who aptly branded their product ‘coronavirus’,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.

Great job @snpnyc @NYPDnews @nyspolice @BronxDAClark https://t.co/QXKDPJwhzz pic.twitter.com/e7ab0QcdQB

— DEANewYork (@DEANEWYORKDiv) May 8, 2020