Adolescente de 14 años encuentra a su madre asesinada por una bala perdida en su casa en Queens

Last night in #JacksonHeights, a stray bullet entered a 43-y/o mother’s window, killing her & leaving her to be found by her 14-y/o child. This is what senseless gun violence does — it destroys families.

Anyone with any info about this incident please call @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/oksy6mV5Lr

— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) September 30, 2020