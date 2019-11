Día de elecciones en Carolina del Norte

CAROLINA DEL NORTE, Raleigh.-Durante todo el día de hoy, se llevan a cabo elecciones en Carolina del Norte.

De acuerdo con el registro de votantes hay más de 2900 candidatos postulándose a puestos locales, entre los que se incluyen, Alcaldes, Concejales y Comisionados en 90 condados.

Si bien, en estas elecciones no se elige Gobernador del estado, ni presidente, sí se eligen a los miembros más representativos a nivel local, los cuales toman las decisiones día a día en su comunidad, por lo que es de suma relevancia no solo poner atención en ellas, sino ejercer el voto.

Para que usted tenga un panorama más claro de los candidatos a cada puesto de elección en su condado, le compartimos el listado a continuación. (Se encuentra en inglés para no afectar el significado de cada puesto).

ALAMANCE VILLAGE OF ALAMANCE MAYOR Don Tichy DONALD BRUCE TICHY

ALAMANCE VILLAGE OF ALAMANCE ALDERMAN Tim Isley TIMOTHY WAYNE ISLEY

ALAMANCE VILLAGE OF ALAMANCE ALDERMAN Daniel Tichy DANIEL JOHN TICHY

ALAMANCE CITY OF BURLINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Kathy Hykes KATHRYN O'DONNELL HYKES

ALAMANCE CITY OF BURLINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Bob Ward ROBERT MARION WARD

ALAMANCE TOWN OF ELON ALDERMAN Monti Allison MONTI PERRY ALLISON

ALAMANCE TOWN OF ELON ALDERMAN Mark Greene MARK HILLIARD GREENE

ALAMANCE TOWN OF ELON ALDERMAN Quinn Ray JEREMY QUINN RAY

ALAMANCE TOWN OF ELON ALDERMAN Kyle Wills KYLE D WILLS

ALAMANCE TOWN OF ELON ALDERMAN Michael Woods MICHAEL BECILLOUS WOODS

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE MAYOR Ricky Cox RICHARD LAWSON COX

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE MAYOR Leonard (Lenny) Williams LEONARD MAC WILLIAMS

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Paul Dean PAUL DOUGLAS DEAN

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Steve Harrison STEVE CHARLES HARRISON

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Yvonne Maizland YVONNE ANITA MAIZLAND

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Clarence A. Owen CLARENCE ALVIN OWEN

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Mark Shepherd MARK RIGGINS SHEPHERD

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Paul Thompson PAUL DWAYNE THOMPSON

ALAMANCE CITY OF GRAHAM MAYOR Jerry Peterman GERALD REID PETERMAN

ALAMANCE CITY OF GRAHAM COUNCIL MEMBER Jeanette E. Beaudry JEANETTE ELAINE BEAUDRY

ALAMANCE CITY OF GRAHAM COUNCIL MEMBER Mickey Cheek MICHAEL JENNINGS CHEEK

ALAMANCE CITY OF GRAHAM COUNCIL MEMBER Donnie Collins DONALD COOPER COLLINS

ALAMANCE CITY OF GRAHAM COUNCIL MEMBER Ricky Hall RICKY CARNELL HALL

ALAMANCE CITY OF GRAHAM COUNCIL MEMBER Lee Kimrey BAKER LEE KIMREY

ALAMANCE CITY OF GRAHAM COUNCIL MEMBER Nate Perry NATHAN HEATH PERRY

ALAMANCE CITY OF GRAHAM COUNCIL MEMBER Jennifer L. Talley JENNIFER LEE ANN TALLEY

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GREEN LEVEL COUNCIL MEMBER Vanteia Cherrelle Carr VANTEIA CHERRELLE CARR

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GREEN LEVEL COUNCIL MEMBER Remonia Enoch ROMONA ANITA ENOCH

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GREEN LEVEL COUNCIL MEMBER Theodore Howard THEODORE HOWARD

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GREEN LEVEL COUNCIL MEMBER Sandra McCollum SANDRA KAY MCCOLLUM

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GREEN LEVEL COUNCIL MEMBER Samuel Siler SAMUEL ANDREW-LAMONT SILER

ALAMANCE TOWN OF GREEN LEVEL COUNCIL MEMBER Richard Woods RICHARD LEE WOODS

ALAMANCE TOWN OF HAW RIVER MAYOR Kelly Allen KELLY FRAZIER ALLEN

ALAMANCE TOWN OF HAW RIVER MAYOR Buddy Edward Boggs BUDDY EDWARD BOGGS

ALAMANCE TOWN OF HAW RIVER COUNCIL MEMBER Steve Lineberry HARVEY STEPHEN LINEBERRY

ALAMANCE TOWN OF HAW RIVER COUNCIL MEMBER Patty J. Wilson PATTY JOHNSON WILSON

ALAMANCE TOWN OF HAW RIVER COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Lee Lovette HAROLD LEE LOVETTE

ALAMANCE CITY OF MEBANE MAYOR Ed Hooks JAMES EDWIN HOOKS

ALAMANCE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Shelby Dent SHELBY MARIE DENT

ALAMANCE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Sean C. Ewing SEAN CHARLES EWING

ALAMANCE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Everette Greene EVERETTE MARSON GREENE

ALAMANCE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Jim Harding JAMES EDWARD HARDING

ALAMANCE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Patty Philipps PATRICIA PHILIPPS

ALAMANCE TOWN OF OSSIPEE COUNCIL MEMBER Ernest (Smokey) Bare ERNEST LEE BARE

ALAMANCE TOWN OF OSSIPEE COUNCIL MEMBER Billy R. Carter BILLY RAY CARTER

ALAMANCE TOWN OF OSSIPEE COUNCIL MEMBER Paul Farris PAUL GRADY FARRIS

ALAMANCE TOWN OF SWEPSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Travis Sapp TRAVIS AUSTIN SAPP

ALAMANCE TOWN OF SWEPSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Drew Sharpe DALTON DREW SHARPE

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Robert (Bob) Bowen ROBERT DEAN BOWEN

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Kimberly S. Brown KIMBERLY STEWART BROWN

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Glenn P. Deal, Jr. GLENN P DEAL

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Justin A. Deal JUSTIN ADRIAN DEAL

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jason Durmire JASON LEE DURMIRE

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Edd K. Elliott, Jr. EDD KING ELLIOTT

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Michael L. Fredieu MICHAEL LOUIS FREDIEU

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Kenny W. Poole KENNY W POOLE

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ronnie H. Robinette RONNIE HOWARD ROBINETTE

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jack Simms JACK HAROLD SIMMS

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE MAYOR George Holleman GEORGE BENNETT HOLLEMAN

ALEXANDER TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE MAYOR Dawn Reynolds DAWN LORINE REYNOLDS

ALLEGHANY TOWN OF SPARTA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Cole Edwards JOSEPH COLE EDWARDS

ALLEGHANY TOWN OF SPARTA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Terry C. McGrady TERRY CLINTON MCGRADY

ALLEGHANY TOWN OF SPARTA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Carollyn Edwards Pruitt CAROLLYN EDWARDS PRUITT

ALLEGHANY TOWN OF SPARTA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Milly B. Richardson MILDRED BESS RICHARDSON

ALLEGHANY TOWN OF SPARTA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Jimmy Rutherford JIMMY LESTER RUTHERFORD

ALLEGHANY TOWN OF SPARTA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Marsha L. Wagoner MARSHA LEIGH WAGONER

ANSON TOWN OF ANSONVILLE MAYOR Joe Estridge, Jr. JOE MILLER ESTRIDGE

ANSON TOWN OF ANSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Sarah E. Burns SARAH CARAWAY BURNS

ANSON TOWN OF ANSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Kimberly Burr PAIGE KIMBERLY BURR

ANSON TOWN OF ANSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Denise Watkins Cannon DENISE WATKINS CANNON

ANSON TOWN OF ANSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Jesse T. Huntley JESSE THOMAS HUNTLEY

ANSON TOWN OF ANSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Phyllis Watkins PHYLLIS ELENDER WATKINS

ANSON TOWN OF LILESVILLE MAYOR Richard Harrington JAMES RICHARD HARRINGTON

ANSON TOWN OF LILESVILLE COMMISSIONER Lewis Adams LEWIS DURAN ADAMS

ANSON TOWN OF LILESVILLE COMMISSIONER Bernice Bennett BERNICE MCLENDON BENNETT

ANSON TOWN OF LILESVILLE COMMISSIONER Chuck Cook CHARLES DOUGLAS COOK

ANSON TOWN OF LILESVILLE COMMISSIONER Frank McAllister FRANK EDWARD MCALLISTER

ANSON TOWN OF LILESVILLE COMMISSIONER John Lester Montgomery JOHN LESTER MONTGOMERY

ANSON TOWN OF LILESVILLE COMMISSIONER Peggy Treadaway PEGGY BAKER TREADAWAY

ANSON TOWN OF LILESVILLE COMMISSIONER Steven Whitlock STEVEN DALE WHITLOCK

ANSON TOWN OF LILESVILLE COMMISSIONER Juanita Williams JUANITA REDFERN WILLIAMS

ANSON TOWN OF MCFARLAN MAYOR Diane L. Timmons DIANE LEE TIMMONS

ANSON TOWN OF MCFARLAN COUNCIL MEMBER Debbie Bryant DEBORAH BRYANT

ANSON TOWN OF MCFARLAN COUNCIL MEMBER Michael Foster MICHAEL WILLIAM FOSTER

ANSON TOWN OF MCFARLAN COUNCIL MEMBER Kim Gainey KIM CROWLEY GAINEY

ANSON TOWN OF MCFARLAN COUNCIL MEMBER Jimmy Grubb JIMMY JOE GRUBB

ANSON TOWN OF MCFARLAN COUNCIL MEMBER Christopher Harney CHRISTOPHER EUGENE HARNEY

ANSON TOWN OF MCFARLAN COUNCIL MEMBER Gail J. Whittington GAIL J WHITTINGTON

ANSON TOWN OF MORVEN MAYOR Carolyn Solomon CAROLYN GATEWOOD SOLOMON

ANSON TOWN OF MORVEN MAYOR Tim Watkins TIMMY L WATKINS

ANSON TOWN OF MORVEN COUNCIL MEMBER Theodore Carr THEODORE ROOSEVELT CARR

ANSON TOWN OF MORVEN COUNCIL MEMBER Linda (Pill) Hinson LINDA DIANNE HINSON

ANSON TOWN OF MORVEN COUNCIL MEMBER Corinthia Lewis Lemon CORINTHIA LASHELLE LEMON

ANSON TOWN OF MORVEN COUNCIL MEMBER Brandon Smith BRANDON TYRMAL SMITH

ANSON TOWN OF PEACHLAND MAYOR Richard Allen RICHARD BARTOW ALLEN

ANSON TOWN OF PEACHLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Jeffrey Davis JEFFREY ALAN DAVIS

ANSON TOWN OF PEACHLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Betty Hasty BETTY DAVIS HASTY

ANSON TOWN OF PEACHLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Kenneth Rowell, Jr. KENNETH LEE ROWELL

ANSON TOWN OF POLKTON MAYOR Minnie P. Staton MINNIE POLK STATON

ANSON TOWN OF POLKTON MAYOR Cynthia Williams CYNTHIA WILLIAMS

ANSON TOWN OF POLKTON COMMISSIONER Johnny Faulk JOHNNY RAYE FAULK

ANSON TOWN OF POLKTON COMMISSIONER Cindy Heafner CYNTHIA MELTON HEAFNER

ANSON TOWN OF POLKTON COMMISSIONER Jimmy Hildreth JAMES O HILDRETH

ANSON TOWN OF POLKTON COMMISSIONER Sissy Stegall JANICE FAYE STEGALL

ANSON TOWN OF WADESBORO MAYOR Terry Helms TERRY LANE HELMS

ANSON TOWN OF WADESBORO MAYOR Mitchell Huntley MITCHELL HUNTLEY

ANSON TOWN OF WADESBORO MAYOR Bill Thacker BILLY EUGENE THACKER

ANSON TOWN OF WADESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER John Irvin Ballard, Jr. JOHN IRVIN BALLARD

ANSON TOWN OF WADESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER Jo Ann Bennett JOANN MCLENDON BENNETT

ANSON TOWN OF WADESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER Lewis Evans LEWIS BYRUM EVANS

ANSON TOWN OF WADESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER Judy H. Little JUDY HAMILTON LITTLE

ANSON TOWN OF WADESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER Amanda Moak AMANDA NICOLE MOAK

ASHE TOWN OF JEFFERSON MAYOR Bluferd Eldreth BLUFERD WITT ELDRETH

ASHE TOWN OF JEFFERSON MAYOR Mike Spencer WILLIAM MICHAEL SPENCER

ASHE TOWN OF JEFFERSON ALDERMAN Cathy Ballou CATHY LYNN BALLOU

ASHE TOWN OF JEFFERSON ALDERMAN Charles Caudilll CHARLES DEAN CAUDILL

ASHE TOWN OF LANSING MAYOR Mack Powers JAMES MACK POWERS

ASHE TOWN OF LANSING ALDERMAN Jim Blevins JAMES RAY BLEVINS

ASHE TOWN OF LANSING ALDERMAN Tina Greer TINA LOUISE GREER

ASHE TOWN OF LANSING ALDERMAN Tom Richardson TOMMY LEE RICHARDSON

ASHE TOWN OF LANSING ALDERMAN (UNEXPIRED TERM) Cheyenne Blevins CHEYENNE AUTUMN BLEVINS

ASHE TOWN OF WEST JEFFERSON MAYOR Tom Hartman THOMAS LEE HARTMAN

ASHE TOWN OF WEST JEFFERSON ALDERMAN Rusty Barr RUSSELL WILSON BARR

ASHE TOWN OF WEST JEFFERSON ALDERMAN Jeffery Wade Caudill JEFFERY WADE CAUDILL

ASHE TOWN OF WEST JEFFERSON ALDERMAN Laura McPherson LAURA COWDEN MCPHERSON

ASHE TOWN OF WEST JEFFERSON ALDERMAN Crystal Coldiron Miller CRYSTAL MICHELLE MILLER

ASHE TOWN OF WEST JEFFERSON ALDERMAN Christopher Neaves CHRISTOPHER BRYAN NEAVES

ASHE TOWN OF WEST JEFFERSON ALDERMAN Grant Price GRANT CHESTER PRICE

AVERY TOWN OF BANNER ELK MAYOR Brenda Lyerly BRENDA SMITH LYERLY

AVERY TOWN OF BANNER ELK COUNCIL MEMBER Allen Bolick RAY ALLEN BOLICK

AVERY TOWN OF BANNER ELK COUNCIL MEMBER David Lecka CHARLES DAVID LECKA

AVERY TOWN OF BANNER ELK COUNCIL MEMBER Charles B. VonCanon, Jr. CHARLES BANNER VONCANON

AVERY TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Jimmie Accardi JAMES SAMUEL ACCARDI

AVERY TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Renee Castiglione RENEE DENICE CASTIGLIONE

AVERY TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Erin Gonyea ERIN MARIE GONYEA

AVERY TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Carl Marquardt CARL FREDERICK MARQUARDT

AVERY TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Kelly Melang KATHRYN KELLY MELANG

AVERY TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Wendel Sauer WENDEL LLOYD SAUER

AVERY TOWN OF CROSSNORE MAYOR David (Eddie) Yarber DAVID EDWARD YARBER

AVERY TOWN OF CROSSNORE ALDERMAN Roy A. Ingram ROY ALLEN INGRAM

AVERY TOWN OF CROSSNORE ALDERMAN Jane Milanovich MARTHA JANE MILANOVICH

AVERY TOWN OF CROSSNORE ALDERMAN Jesse C. Smith JESSE CUMMINS SMITH

AVERY TOWN OF CROSSNORE ALDERMAN Theron (Terry) Smith THERON BOCKWAY SMITH

AVERY TOWN OF ELK PARK MAYOR Daniel Boone JONATHAN DANIEL BOONE

AVERY TOWN OF ELK PARK COUNCIL MEMBER Bradley (Brad) Benfield BRADLEY DWAYNE BENFIELD

AVERY TOWN OF ELK PARK COUNCIL MEMBER Elaine (McKinney) Crane TISCHIA ELAINE CRANE

AVERY TOWN OF ELK PARK COUNCIL MEMBER Tony Eller TONY ZANE ELLER

AVERY TOWN OF ELK PARK COUNCIL MEMBER Bruce Hicks BRUCE DEAN HICKS

AVERY TOWN OF ELK PARK COUNCIL MEMBER Tommy Norman TOMMY LANE NORMAN

AVERY TOWN OF ELK PARK COUNCIL MEMBER Michael Smith MICHAEL EUGENE SMITH

AVERY TOWN OF ELK PARK COUNCIL MEMBER Joel Whitley JOEL SCOTT WHITLEY

AVERY VILLAGE OF GRANDFATHER VILLAGE MAYOR Bob Donovan ROBERT VICTOR DONOVAN

AVERY VILLAGE OF GRANDFATHER VILLAGE COUNCIL MEMBER Charles (Chick) Fuller CHARLES WENDELL FULLER

AVERY VILLAGE OF GRANDFATHER VILLAGE COUNCIL MEMBER Richard C. Norman RICHARD CALHOUN NORMAN

AVERY TOWN OF NEWLAND COUNCIL MEMBER David Paul Calvert DAVID PAUL CALVERT

AVERY TOWN OF NEWLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Kenny Caraway KENNY BRUCE CARAWAY

AVERY TOWN OF NEWLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Christian (Christie) Hughes CHRISTIAN HUGHES CARPENTER

AVERY TOWN OF SEVEN DEVILS TOWN COUNCIL Wayne Bonomo WAYNE LEE BONOMO

AVERY TOWN OF SEVEN DEVILS TOWN COUNCIL Kay Ehlinger KAY D EHLINGER

AVERY TOWN OF SEVEN DEVILS TOWN COUNCIL Larry Fontaine LAURENT DONALD FONTAINE

AVERY TOWN OF SEVEN DEVILS TOWN COUNCIL Jeff Williams JEFFREY CLAYTON WILLIAMS

AVERY VILLAGE OF SUGAR MOUNTAIN MAYOR Gunther Jochl GUNTHER JOCHL

AVERY VILLAGE OF SUGAR MOUNTAIN COUNCIL MEMBER Jonathan D. Green JONATHAN DAVID GREEN

AVERY VILLAGE OF SUGAR MOUNTAIN COUNCIL MEMBER Lewis (Van) Lecka LEWIS VANCE LECKA

BEAUFORT TOWN OF AURORA COMMISSIONER W C Boyd WALTER COFFEY BOYD

BEAUFORT TOWN OF AURORA COMMISSIONER Tina Weatherly Taylor TINA TAYLOR

BEAUFORT TOWN OF AURORA COMMISSIONER Coley W. Jordan COLEY WESLEY JORDAN

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BATH MAYOR James G. (Jimmy) Latham JAMES GRUER LATHAM

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BATH COMMISSIONER Keith Tankard WILLIAM TANKARD

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BATH COMMISSIONER John A. Taylor JOHN TAYLOR

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BELHAVEN MAYOR Ricky Credle JAMES RICHARDSON CREDLE

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BELHAVEN MAYOR Greg Satterthwaite GREGORY SATTERTHWAITE

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BELHAVEN ALDERMAN EAST END James Lawler JAMES LAWLER

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BELHAVEN ALDERMAN EAST END Jimmie Southerland JIMMIE H SOUTHERLAND

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BELHAVEN ALDERMAN EAST END Nathan Van Nortwick NATHANIEL VAN NORTWICK

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BELHAVEN ALDERMAN EAST END Veronica Ward VERONICA WARD

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BELHAVEN ALDERMAN EAST END Myers Williams JAMES MYERS WILLIAMS

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BELHAVEN ALDERMAN WEST END Brenda Cherry BRENDA STEPHANIE CHERRY

BEAUFORT TOWN OF BELHAVEN ALDERMAN WEST END Bradford Linton JAMES BRADFORD LINTON

BEAUFORT TOWN OF CHOCOWINITY COMMISSIONER Casey Langley CASEY LANGLEY

BEAUFORT TOWN OF CHOCOWINITY COMMISSIONER Nathaniel Williams NATHANIEL WILLIAMS

BEAUFORT TOWN OF PANTEGO MAYOR Stuart E. Ricks STUART EDWIN RICKS

BEAUFORT TOWN OF PANTEGO COMMISSIONER Mart Benson ORAN MARTIN BENSON

BEAUFORT TOWN OF PANTEGO COMMISSIONER Reid Gelderman REID MICHAEL GELDERMAN

BEAUFORT TOWN OF PANTEGO COMMISSIONER Chad Keech JASON CHADWICK KEECH

BEAUFORT TOWN OF PANTEGO COMMISSIONER Robert Lilley ROBERT WAYNE LILLEY

BEAUFORT TOWN OF PANTEGO COMMISSIONER Matthew Van Nortwick MATTHEW WARD VAN NORTWICK

BEAUFORT TOWN OF PANTEGO COMMISSIONER Chuck Williams CHARLES FARROW WILLIAMS

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON MAYOR Mac Hodges JAY MACDONALD HODGES

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON MAYOR Marshall Thurmon MARSHALL THURMON

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Richard Brooks RICHARD L BROOKS

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Laurence (Larry) Doby LAURENCE JOHN HARRIS DOBY

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Virginia Finnerty VIRGINIA FINNERTY

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Elizabeth (Betsy) Kane ELIZABETH KANE

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Douglas Mercer DOUGLAS MERCER

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER William H. Pitt WILLIAM H PITT

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Mike Renn DAVID RENN

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Bobby E. Roberson BOBBY E ROBERSON

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Donald Sadler DONALD R SADLER

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Darwin E. Woolard DARWIN EARL WOOLARD

BEAUFORT CITY OF WASHINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Roland Wyman ROLAND PAUL WYMAN

BEAUFORT TOWN OF WASHINGTON PARK MAYOR Thomas (Tom) Richter THOMAS BURTON RICHTER

BEAUFORT TOWN OF WASHINGTON PARK COMMISSIONER Lee Bowen WALTER LEE BOWEN

BEAUFORT TOWN OF WASHINGTON PARK COMMISSIONER Hatteras Brooks HATTERAS GRAHAM BROOKS

BEAUFORT TOWN OF WASHINGTON PARK COMMISSIONER Belinda Cowell BELINDA VANCE COWELL

BEAUFORT TOWN OF WASHINGTON PARK COMMISSIONER Wade Dale ROBERT W DALE

BEAUFORT TOWN OF WASHINGTON PARK COMMISSIONER Patrick Nash PATRICK FORBES NASH

BEAUFORT TOWN OF WASHINGTON PARK COMMISSIONER Jeff Peacock JEFFREY ALDEN PEACOCK

BERTIE TOWN OF ASKEWVILLE MAYOR Gloria M. Bryant GLORIA MAE BRYANT

BERTIE TOWN OF ASKEWVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Michael Baker MICHAEL BREWER BAKER

BERTIE TOWN OF ASKEWVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Kay Brantley KAY WHITE BRANTLEY

BERTIE TOWN OF ASKEWVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Carla Pesce CARLA SUE PESCE

BERTIE TOWN OF AULANDER MAYOR Larry Drew LARRY THEODORE DREW

BERTIE TOWN OF AULANDER TOWN COMMISSIONER Bryan A. Morings BRYAN ANDRE MORINGS

BERTIE TOWN OF AULANDER TOWN COMMISSIONER Bobbie Parker BOBBIE J PARKER

BERTIE TOWN OF AULANDER TOWN COMMISSIONER Jerry Welch GERALD LEE WELCH

BERTIE TOWN OF COLERAIN MAYOR Willian (Bill) Harrell WILLIAM PERSON HARRELL

BERTIE TOWN OF COLERAIN TOWN COMMISSIONER Al B. (Burney) Baker AL BERNARD BAKER

BERTIE TOWN OF COLERAIN TOWN COMMISSIONER Jacques R. Turner JACQUES RANDOLPH TURNER

BERTIE TOWN OF COLERAIN TOWN COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Thad Perry THADIOUS WOOD PERRY

BERTIE TOWN OF KELFORD MAYOR Bailey N. Parker BAILEY NEIL PARKER

BERTIE TOWN OF KELFORD MAYOR Ahmad Vaughan AHMAD RASHAD VAUGHAN

BERTIE TOWN OF KELFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER James H. Bland, Jr. JAMES HARVEY BLAND

BERTIE TOWN OF KELFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER Wayne Bland HARVEY WAYNE BLAND

BERTIE TOWN OF KELFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER Kenneth Ray Cain KENNETH RAY CAIN

BERTIE TOWN OF KELFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER John (Timmy) Eaton JOHN T EATON

BERTIE TOWN OF KELFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER Wade (Tim) Emory WADE T EMORY

BERTIE TOWN OF KELFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER Jim T. Harrell JIM THOMAS HARRELL

BERTIE TOWN OF KELFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER Randy D. Robtoy RANDY DALE ROBTOY

BERTIE TOWN OF LEWISTON WOODVILLE TOWN COUNCIL AT-LARGE Judy W. Brown JUDY W BROWN

BERTIE TOWN OF LEWISTON WOODVILLE TOWN COUNCIL LEWISTON DISTRICT Chris B. Cordon CHRISTINA BAZEMORE CORDON

BERTIE TOWN OF LEWISTON WOODVILLE TOWN COUNCIL WOODVILLE DISTRICT L. Michelle Gilliam LILLIAN MICHELLE GILLIAM

BERTIE TOWN OF POWELLSVILLE MAYOR James Peele JAMES LEE PEELE

BERTIE TOWN OF POWELLSVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Hattie Askew HATTIE MURDAUGH ASKEW

BERTIE TOWN OF POWELLSVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Carlyle Hoggard CARLYLE OWEN HOGGARD

BERTIE TOWN OF POWELLSVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Gerald Waters JAMES GERALD WATERS

BERTIE TOWN OF ROXOBEL MAYOR Gary Johnson GARY THOMAS JOHNSON

BERTIE TOWN OF ROXOBEL TOWN COMMISSIONER David Lee Baisey, Sr. DAVID LEE BAISEY

BERTIE TOWN OF ROXOBEL TOWN COMMISSIONER Carolyn Bracy CAROLYN FAY BRACY

BERTIE TOWN OF ROXOBEL TOWN COMMISSIONER Johnna Browne Lewis JOHNNA REBECCA BROWNE LEWIS

BERTIE TOWN OF ROXOBEL TOWN COMMISSIONER Robert Phelps ROBERT LOUIS PHELPS

BERTIE TOWN OF ROXOBEL TOWN COMMISSIONER Tim White TIMOTHY O'NEAL WHITE

BERTIE TOWN OF WINDSOR TOWN COMMISSIONER Dawn Brown Cherry DAWN BROWN CHERRY

BERTIE TOWN OF WINDSOR TOWN COMMISSIONER Camille Holmes Rascoe CAMILLE HOLMES RASCOE

BERTIE TOWN OF WINDSOR TOWN COMMISSIONER Randy Walston RANDALL WHITE WALSTON

BERTIE TOWN OF WINDSOR TOWN COMMISSIONER Cathy Wilson CATHERINE EVERETT WILSON

BLADEN TOWN OF BLADENBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Sarah Jane Benson SARAH JANE BENSON

BLADEN TOWN OF BLADENBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER John (Mac) Bowen JOHN OTIS BOWEN

BLADEN TOWN OF BLADENBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Patsi Callihan PATRICIA P CALLIHAN

BLADEN TOWN OF BLADENBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Claudette Lewis Guy CLAUDETTE LEWIS GUY

BLADEN TOWN OF BLADENBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Gene Norton HAROLD EUGENE NORTON

BLADEN TOWN OF BLADENBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Stephanie A. Thurman STEPHANIE MICHELLE ARD THURMAN

BLADEN TOWN OF BLADENBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Joey Todd JOEY LEE TODD

BLADEN TOWN OF CLARKTON MAYOR Jon Hall JONATHAN MONROE HALL

BLADEN TOWN OF CLARKTON MAYOR Tim Tart JAMES TIM TART

BLADEN TOWN OF CLARKTON MAYOR Arthur Whedbee ARTHUR EDWARD WHEDBEE

BLADEN TOWN OF CLARKTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Linda Croom LINDA O CROOM

BLADEN TOWN OF DUBLIN MAYOR Darryl Dowless DARRYL ANDREW DOWLESS

BLADEN TOWN OF DUBLIN TOWN COMMISSIONER T. David Hursey THERON DAVID HURSEY

BLADEN TOWN OF DUBLIN TOWN COMMISSIONER David Kirby DAVID GILLESPIE KIRBY

BLADEN TOWN OF EAST ARCADIA MAYOR Perry Blanks WILLIAM PERRY BLANKS

BLADEN TOWN OF EAST ARCADIA TOWN COMMISSIONER Carlee Carter CARLEE CARTER

BLADEN TOWN OF EAST ARCADIA TOWN COMMISSIONER Rhonda Blanks Hall RHONDA BLANKS HALL

BLADEN TOWN OF EAST ARCADIA TOWN COMMISSIONER Horace Munn HORACE MUNN

BLADEN TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN MAYOR Sylvia Campbell SYLVIA BRISSON CAMPBELL

BLADEN TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Howell Clark ROGERS HOWELL CLARK

BLADEN TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Crystal Lewis Crumb CRYSTAL LAVON CRUMB

BLADEN TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Dicky Glenn RICHARD CHANNING GLENN

BLADEN TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Debbie Heyward DEBORAH HEYWARD

BLADEN TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Ricky Leinwand RICHARD ALLAN LEINWAND

BLADEN TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Mary A. McMillian MARY A MCMILLIAN

BLADEN TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Jessica McKoy Wilson JESSICA ANITA WILSON

BLADEN TOWN OF TAR HEEL MAYOR Roy Dew ROY MAX DEW

BLADEN TOWN OF TAR HEEL TOWN COMMISSIONER Sam Allen SAMUEL VERNON ALLEN

BLADEN TOWN OF WHITE LAKE MAYOR Gray Marshburn GRAY EVANS MARSHBURN

BLADEN TOWN OF WHITE LAKE MAYOR H. Goldston Womble, Jr. HARRY GOLDSTON WOMBLE

BLADEN TOWN OF WHITE LAKE TOWN COMMISSIONER Tim Clifton TIMOTHY LEON CLIFTON

BLADEN TOWN OF WHITE LAKE TOWN COMMISSIONER Dean C. Hilton DEAN CHRISTIAN HILTON

BLADEN TOWN OF WHITE LAKE TOWN COMMISSIONER Tom Riel THOMAS EDWARD RIEL

BLADEN TOWN OF WHITE LAKE TOWN COMMISSIONER Jay Young JAY ALVIN YOUNG

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER H2GO COMMISSIONER John Bradley JOHN PAUL BRADLEY

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER H2GO COMMISSIONER Jeff Gerken JEFFREY DAVID GERKEN

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER H2GO COMMISSIONER Steve Hosmer STEPHEN LAING HOSMER

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER H2GO COMMISSIONER Barry Laub BARRY CHARLES LAUB

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK COUNTY - DOSHER HOSPITAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES Joe Agovino JOSEPH WILLIAM AGOVINO

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK COUNTY - DOSHER HOSPITAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES Jwantana Gardner Frink JWANTANA GARDNER FRINK

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK COUNTY - DOSHER HOSPITAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES Robert Howard ROBERT DARE HOWARD

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK COUNTY - DOSHER HOSPITAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES Debbie Wood DEBRA MARIE WOOD

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK COUNTY - DOSHER HOSPITAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES Karen Wood KAREN ELIZABETH WOOD

BRUNSWICK BRUNSWICK COUNTY - DOSHER HOSPITAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES (UNEX) Linda Pukenas LINDA MAHONEY PUKENAS

BRUNSWICK VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND VILLAGE COUNCIL Kit Adcock MARY KATHRYN ADCOCK

BRUNSWICK VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND VILLAGE COUNCIL Joe Brawner ELWIN IRVING BRAWNER

BRUNSWICK VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND VILLAGE COUNCIL Michael T. Brown MICHAEL THOMAS BROWN

BRUNSWICK VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND VILLAGE COUNCIL John L. Fisher JOHN LYNN FISHER

BRUNSWICK VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND VILLAGE COUNCIL Dan McConnell DANIEL DICK MCCONNELL

BRUNSWICK VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND VILLAGE COUNCIL Claude Pope CLAUDE EDWIN POPE

BRUNSWICK VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND VILLAGE COUNCIL Peter C. Quinn PETER CASEY QUINN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF BELVILLE MAYOR Mike Allen ROBERT M ALLEN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF BELVILLE COMMISSIONER Charles (Chuck) Bost CHARLES THOMAS BOST

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF BELVILLE COMMISSIONER Morgan R. Mehler MORGAN ROSS MEHLER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF BELVILLE COMMISSIONER Ryan E. Merrill RYAN ELLIS MERRILL

BRUNSWICK CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES MAYOR Craig M. Caster CRAIG M CASTER

BRUNSWICK CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES MAYOR Tim Fullmer FRANK TIMOTHY FULLMER

BRUNSWICK CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES MAYOR Eric Maynes ERIC NIKITA MAYNES

BRUNSWICK CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES COMMISSIONER Phil Casper PHILIP CARL CASPER

BRUNSWICK CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES COMMISSIONER Tom Guzulaitis THOMAS ANTHONY GUZULAITIS

BRUNSWICK CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES COMMISSIONER Teagan Perry Hall TEAGAN TAMARA PERRY HALL

BRUNSWICK CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES COMMISSIONER Ernie Siriani ERNEST ANTHONY SIRIANI

BRUNSWICK CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES COMMISSIONER Dana Witt DANA BELL WITT

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF BOLIVIA MAYOR Ella Jane Marston ELLA JANE MARSTON

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF BOLIVIA ALDERMAN Nancy B. Cook NANCY BARROWS COOK

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF BOLIVIA ALDERMAN Kaitlyn Jackson KAITLYN JACKSON

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF BOLIVIA ALDERMAN Robert Mercer ROBERT JAMES MERCER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF BOLIVIA ALDERMAN Dewey Smith DEWEY CLIFTON SMITH

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CALABASH MAYOR Susan Curtis Bullin MATTIE SUSAN CURTIS BULLIN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CALABASH MAYOR Cecelia (Ceil) Herman CECELIA A HERMAN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CALABASH MAYOR Donna Prince Long DONNA PRINCE LONG

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CALABASH COMMISSIONER Michael (Mike) Herring MICHAEL JOSEPH HERRING

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CAROLINA SHORES MAYOR Joyce Dunn JOYCE ANNE DUNN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CAROLINA SHORES COMMISSIONER Bill Brennan WILLIAM JOHN BRENNAN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CAROLINA SHORES COMMISSIONER G.G. (Gere) Dale GEORGE G DALE

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CAROLINA SHORES COMMISSIONER Walter B. Goodenough WALTER B GOODENOUGH

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CAROLINA SHORES COMMISSIONER Dennis (Dee) Gray DENNIS J GRAY

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CAROLINA SHORES COMMISSIONER Beverly Mayhew BEVERLY JEAN MAYHEW

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CASWELL BEACH MAYOR Deborah G. Ahlers DEBORAH GAIL AHLERS

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CASWELL BEACH COMMISSIONER Marty Clarke MARTYN VICTOR CLARKE

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CASWELL BEACH COMMISSIONER Ken Hudson KENNETH JOE HUDSON

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF CASWELL BEACH COMMISSIONER Dan O'Neill DANIEL JOSEPH O'NEILL

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH MAYOR Alan Holden JOHN WAYNE ALAN HOLDEN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER Gerald Brown GERALD LEON BROWN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER Joe Butler JOSEPH BUTLER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER John Fletcher JOHN CAMERON FLETCHER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER Peter Freer PETER JOHN FREER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER Pat Kwiatkowski PATRICIA LYNN KWIATKOWSKI

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER Regina (Gina) Gobble Martin REGINA GOBBLE MARTIN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER Brian Murdock BRIAN MURDOCK

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER Mike Sullivan MICHAEL KEVIN SULLIVAN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER Woody Tyner MARSHALL ELWOOD TYNER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF LELAND MAYOR Brenda Bozeman BRENDA MARTIN BOZEMAN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF LELAND MAYOR Shirley A. Lawler SHIRLEY ANN LAWLER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF LELAND COUNCILMAN Bob Campbell WARREN ROBERT CAMPBELL

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF LELAND COUNCILMAN Veronica A. Carter VERONICA ANNETTE CARTER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF LELAND COUNCILMAN Louis Harmati LOUIS RUDY HARMATI

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF LELAND COUNCILMAN Rick Paxton RICHARD LYNN PAXTON

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF NAVASSA COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 01 Jerry L. Merrick JERRY LEE MERRICK

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF NAVASSA COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 01 Ernest Mooring, Jr. ERNEST MOORING

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF NAVASSA COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 02 James (Buzzie) Hardy JAMES HARDY

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF NAVASSA COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 03 William (Buddy) Ballard WILLIAM HENRY BALLARD

BRUNSWICK CITY OF NORTHWEST MAYOR James A. Knox JAMES ANDREW KNOX

BRUNSWICK CITY OF NORTHWEST COUNCILMAN Haywood Miller HAYWOOD MILLER

BRUNSWICK CITY OF NORTHWEST COUNCILMAN Michael Troy MICHAEL DELONE TROY

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OAK ISLAND MAYOR Cin Brochure CYNTHIA FAIRCLOTH BROCHURE

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OAK ISLAND MAYOR Ken Thomas KENNETH WAYNE THOMAS

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OAK ISLAND COUNCILMAN Sheila Mansfield Bell SHEILA M BELL

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OAK ISLAND COUNCILMAN Charlie Blalock CHARLIE KINSIE BLALOCK

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OAK ISLAND COUNCILMAN Niki Cutler NICOLA PHYLLIS CUTLER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OAK ISLAND COUNCILMAN Michael (Mike) Defeo MICHAEL ALBERT DEFEO

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OAK ISLAND COUNCILMAN Dara Royal DARA FAYE ROYAL

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OAK ISLAND COUNCILMAN Jeff Winecoff JEFFREY BRENT WINECOFF

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OCEAN ISLE BEACH MAYOR Debbie Sloane Smith DEBBIE SLOANE SMITH

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OCEAN ISLE BEACH COMMISSIONER David S. (Dave) Green DAVID SELLARS GREEN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OCEAN ISLE BEACH COMMISSIONER Dean A. Walters DEAN ALLEN WALTERS

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF OCEAN ISLE BEACH COMMISSIONER Betty S. Williamson BETTY S WILLIAMSON

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SANDY CREEK MAYOR Glenn Marshall GLENN ALLEN MARSHALL

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SANDY CREEK COUNCILMAN Ramona E. Barnhardt RAMONA EUBANKS BARNHARDT

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SANDY CREEK COUNCILMAN Nathan (Nate) Youngs NATHAN J YOUNGS

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SHALLOTTE ALDERMAN Steve DeRose STEPHEN MICHAEL DEROSE

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SHALLOTTE ALDERMAN Carson Durham CARSON HERMAN DURHAM

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SHALLOTTE ALDERMAN Larry Harrelson JAMES L HARRELSON

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SHALLOTTE ALDERMAN Charlie McShane CHARLES EDWARD MCSHANE

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SHALLOTTE ALDERMAN Adam Stanley JAMES ADAM STANLEY

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT MAYOR Jerry Dove JERRY VAN DOVE

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT MAYOR Joe Pat Hatem JOSEPH PATRICK HATEM

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 01 Tom Lombardi THOMAS LOUIS LOMBARDI

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 01 David Miller J DAVID MILLER

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 01 Robert Tucker ROBERT EUGENE TUCKER

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 02 Nelson E. Adams NELSON EDDY ADAMS

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 02 John Allen JOHN LINDSAY ALLEN

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 02 Lowe Davis JANE LOWE DAVIS

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 02 Eric King ERIC PROCTOR KING

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 02 Jim Powell JAMES FRANCIS POWELL

BRUNSWICK CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 02 Rick Pukenas RICHARD EDWARD PUKENAS

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF ST. JAMES COUNCIL MEMBER Lynn Dutney MARY LYNN DUTNEY

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF ST. JAMES COUNCIL MEMBER Jean R. Toner JEAN ROGERS TONER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SUNSET BEACH MAYOR Shannon (Hotdog) Phillips DAVID SHANNON PHILLIPS

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SUNSET BEACH MAYOR Paul Van Wormer PAUL DAVID VAN WORMER

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SUNSET BEACH COUNCILMAN Mark D. Benton, Sr. MARK DANIEL BENTON

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SUNSET BEACH COUNCILMAN Tom Bormann THOMAS JEFFREY BORMANN

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SUNSET BEACH COUNCILMAN Rich Cerrato RICHARD J CERRATO

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SUNSET BEACH COUNCILMAN Gary Merritt GARY GLENMORE MERRITT

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF SUNSET BEACH COUNCILMAN James (Jamie) Phillips JAMES ANDREW PHILLIPS

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF VARNAMTOWN MAYOR William Kirby WILLIAM SAMUEL KIRBY

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF VARNAMTOWN ALDERMAN John D. Dawson III JOHN DAVID DAWSON

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF VARNAMTOWN ALDERMAN Sylvia P. Galloway SYLVIA PARRISH GALLOWAY

BRUNSWICK TOWN OF VARNAMTOWN ALDERMAN Chris Lancaster CHRISTOPHER EARL LANCASTER

BRUNSWICK SOUTHEAST BRUNSWICK SANITARY DISTRICT COMMISSIONER Gordon Corlew GORDON THOMAS CORLEW

BRUNSWICK SOUTHEAST BRUNSWICK SANITARY DISTRICT COMMISSIONER Peter Goewey PETER STEPHEN GOEWEY

BUNCOMBE TOWN OF WEAVERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Patrick Fitzsimmons WILLIAM PATRICK FITZSIMMONS

BUNCOMBE TOWN OF WEAVERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Jeff McKenna JEFF W MCKENNA

BUNCOMBE TOWN OF WEAVERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Andrew Nagle BRUCE A NAGLE

BUNCOMBE TOWN OF WOODFIN MAYOR M. Jerry Vehaun MARSHALL JERRY VEHAUN

BUNCOMBE TOWN OF WOODFIN ALDERMAN James (Jim) Angel JAMES RICHARD ANGEL

BUNCOMBE TOWN OF WOODFIN ALDERMAN Donald H. Honeycutt, Jr. DONALD HENRY HONEYCUTT

BUNCOMBE TOWN OF WOODFIN ALDERMAN Ronnie V. Lunsford RONALD VANCE LUNSFORD

BUNCOMBE TOWN OF WOODFIN ALDERMAN Linwood Nichols LINWOOD LEONARD NICHOLS

BUNCOMBE BUNCOMBE - WOODFIN SANITARY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT TRUSTEE Ivo Ballentine DOUGLAS C BALLENTINE

BUNCOMBE BUNCOMBE - WOODFIN SANITARY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT TRUSTEE Sarah W. Gassaway SARAH W GASSAWAY

BUNCOMBE BUNCOMBE - WOODFIN SANITARY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT TRUSTEE Don Haynes DONALD EDWARD HAYNES

BURKE BURKE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE R.L. Icard ROY LESTER ICARD

BURKE BURKE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION CENTRAL DISTRICT Don Hemstreet DONALD JON HEMSTREET

BURKE BURKE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION EASTERN DISTRICT Wendi Craven Barber WENDI CRAVEN BARBER

BURKE BURKE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION EASTERN DISTRICT Randy Burns RANDALL SCOTT BURNS

BURKE BURKE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION EASTERN DISTRICT Hope A. Hoyt HOPE ARLENE HOYT

BURKE BURKE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WESTERN DISTRICT Maurice Beam KELVIN MAURICE BEAM

BURKE BURKE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WESTERN DISTRICT Randy Fox KURT RANDALL FOX

BURKE BURKE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WESTERN DISTRICT Edna B. Weller EDNA BLACK WELLER

BURKE TOWN OF CONNELLY SPRINGS ALDERMAN Ramona Duncan RAMONA ABEE DUNCAN

BURKE TOWN OF CONNELLY SPRINGS ALDERMAN Kimberly Berry Sigmon KIMBERLY BERRY SIGMON

BURKE TOWN OF DREXEL MAYOR Danny Ritchie DANNY PARIS RITCHIE

BURKE TOWN OF DREXEL ALDERMAN Rick Cline CHARLES RICKIE CLINE

BURKE TOWN OF DREXEL ALDERMAN Terry Yount TERRY BRYAN YOUNT

BURKE TOWN OF DREXEL ALDERMAN (UNEXPIRED TERM) Matthew Johnson MATTHEW EVERETTE JOHNSON

BURKE TOWN OF GLEN ALPINE ALDERMAN Rodney Cox RODNEY KEVIN COX

BURKE TOWN OF GLEN ALPINE ALDERMAN Jack Falls JACKSON LATTIMORE FALLS

BURKE TOWN OF GLEN ALPINE ALDERMAN Tommy (Fluff) Helms TOMMY LEE HELMS

BURKE TOWN OF GLEN ALPINE ALDERMAN Terry S. Pendley TERRY STEVEN PENDLEY

BURKE TOWN OF HILDEBRAN COUNCIL MEMBER Matthew Lucas Church MATTHEW LUCAS CHURCH

BURKE TOWN OF HILDEBRAN COUNCIL MEMBER Derek Cline DEREK COBURN CLINE

BURKE TOWN OF HILDEBRAN COUNCIL MEMBER Terry Weaver TERRY LEE WEAVER

BURKE TOWN OF HILDEBRAN COUNCIL MEMBER Jody York JODY BROWN YORK

BURKE CITY OF MORGANTON MAYOR Adam Pruitt CHRISTOPHER ADAM PRUITT

BURKE CITY OF MORGANTON MAYOR Ronnie Thompson RONALD MOORE THOMPSON

BURKE CITY OF MORGANTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 David Connelly JAMES DAVID CONNELLY

BURKE CITY OF MORGANTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Isaac Crouch ISAAC DAVID CROUCH

BURKE CITY OF MORGANTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Butch McSwain CLYDE ZENO MCSWAIN

BURKE CITY OF MORGANTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Sidney Simmons SHANNON SIDNEY SIMMONS

BURKE CITY OF MORGANTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 James Bagley JAMES BRENNAN BAGLEY

BURKE CITY OF MORGANTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 Chris Jernigan WILLIAM CHRIS JERNIGAN

BURKE CITY OF MORGANTON COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 Larry Whisnant JOSEPH LARRY WHISNANT

BURKE TOWN OF RHODHISS TOWN COMMISSIONER Kendra B. Edwards KENDRA BALL EDWARDS

BURKE TOWN OF RHODHISS TOWN COMMISSIONER Allen Spencer, Sr. WILLIAM ALLEN SPENCER

BURKE TOWN OF RUTHERFORD COLLEGE COUNCIL MEMBER Wayne Annas ALVIN WAYNE ANNAS

BURKE TOWN OF RUTHERFORD COLLEGE COUNCIL MEMBER James Huffman, Jr. JAMES DARRELL HUFFMAN

BURKE TOWN OF RUTHERFORD COLLEGE COUNCIL MEMBER Mark J. Stinson MARK JAMES STINSON

BURKE TOWN OF VALDESE TOWN COUNCIL WARD 04 Frances Hildebran FRANCES MULL HILDEBRAN

BURKE TOWN OF VALDESE TOWN COUNCIL WARD 04 Gary Ogle GARY NORMAN OGLE

BURKE TOWN OF VALDESE TOWN COUNCIL WARD 05 Keith Ogle BYRON KEITH OGLE

BURKE TOWN OF VALDESE TOWN COUNCIL WARD 01 (UNEXPIRED TERM) Andy Thompson JOSEPH ANDREW THOMPSON

CABARRUS CITY OF CONCORD COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Coretta Grant ANETHRIS CORETTA GRANT

CABARRUS CITY OF CONCORD COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Andy Langford THOMAS A LANGFORD

CABARRUS CITY OF CONCORD COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Marcus J. Singleton MARCUS SINGLETON

CABARRUS CITY OF CONCORD COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Barbara Strang BARBARA CAMILLE STRANG

CABARRUS CITY OF CONCORD COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 Brian King WILLIAM BRIAN KING

CABARRUS CITY OF CONCORD COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 06 Jennifer H. Parsley JENNIFER HAAS PARSLEY

CABARRUS CITY OF CONCORD COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 07 John A. Sweat, Jr. JOHN ALEXANDER SWEAT

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER Christopher A. Barfield CHRISTOPHER ALLEN BARFIELD

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER Benita L. Conrad BENITA LOWDER CONRAD

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER Rodney H. Dellinger RODNEY H DELLINGER

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER John Hale JOHN FELTON HALE

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER Michael L. Hart MICHAEL LOUIS HART

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER Toni Wheeler Jenschke TONI WHEELER JENSCHKE

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER Tim Morris TIMOTHY SHANE MORRIS

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER Ian Patrick IAN WILLIAM PATRICK

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER Rick Russo RICHARD ALAN RUSSO

CABARRUS TOWN OF HARRISBURG COUNCIL MEMBER Ron Smith WILLIAM RONALD SMITH

CABARRUS CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Addul Ali ADDUL RAHMAN EL ALI

CABARRUS CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Howard J. Boyd, Jr. HOWARD J BOYD

CABARRUS CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Ryan G. Dayvault RYAN GREGORY DAYVAULT

CABARRUS CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Phil Goodman PHILLIP MICHAEL GOODMAN

CABARRUS CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Chris Gordon CHRISTOPHER WAYNE GORDON

CABARRUS CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Darrell Jackson DARRELL LYNN JACKSON

CABARRUS CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Tom Kincaid TOMMY DALE KINCAID

CABARRUS TOWN OF MIDLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Allen Burnette EDWARD ALLEN BURNETTE

CABARRUS TOWN OF MIDLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Darren R. Hartsell DARREN RAY HARTSELL

CABARRUS TOWN OF MIDLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Darrell K. Helms DARRELL KENT HELMS

CABARRUS TOWN OF MIDLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Derrick Walton DERRICK EARL WALTON

CABARRUS TOWN OF MT. PLEASANT MAYOR W. Del Eudy WILLIAM DEL EUDY

CABARRUS TOWN OF MT. PLEASANT TOWN COMMISSIONER Troy W. Barnhardt TROY WAYNE BARNHARDT

CABARRUS TOWN OF MT. PLEASANT TOWN COMMISSIONER Jim Sells JAMES EDWARD SELLS

CABARRUS TOWN OF MT. PLEASANT TOWN COMMISSIONER Justin E. Simpson JUSTIN EDMOND SIMPSON

CALDWELL TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK MAYOR Charlie Sellers HERMAN CHARLES SELLERS

CALDWELL TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK TOWN COUNCIL David Harwood DAVID EDWARD HARWOOD

CALDWELL TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK TOWN COUNCIL Ray Pickett PHILLIP RAY PICKETT

CALDWELL TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK TOWN COUNCIL Jim Steele JAMES FREDRIC STEELE

CALDWELL TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK TOWN COUNCIL Albert Yount ALBERT MARSHALL YOUNT

CALDWELL TOWN OF CAJAHS MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Jeff Bolick JEFFERY EUGENE BOLICK

CALDWELL TOWN OF CAJAHS MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Cheryl Pritchard CHERYL LYNN PRITCHARD

CALDWELL TOWN OF CAJAHS MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Allen Stewart ALLEN JACK STEWART

CALDWELL TOWN OF CEDAR ROCK TOWN COUNCIL Ernie McAteer ERNEST CLAYTON MCATEER

CALDWELL TOWN OF CEDAR ROCK TOWN COUNCIL Mike Shows MICHAEL KEITH SHOWS

CALDWELL TOWN OF CEDAR ROCK TOWN COUNCIL (UNEXPIRED TERM) Howard Edwards THOMAS HOWARD EDWARDS

CALDWELL TOWN OF GAMEWELL MAYOR Greg Bohler GREGORY BLAKE BOHLER

CALDWELL TOWN OF GAMEWELL MAYOR Hunter (Pedro) Crump HUNTER MORRIS CRUMP

CALDWELL TOWN OF GAMEWELL MAYOR J. R. Hahn FLOYD EUGENE HAHN

CALDWELL TOWN OF GAMEWELL TOWN COUNCIL Zack Benfield ZACHARY CHASE BENFIELD

CALDWELL TOWN OF GAMEWELL TOWN COUNCIL Norman Clontz NORMAN DALE CLONTZ

CALDWELL TOWN OF GAMEWELL TOWN COUNCIL Ron Lackey RONALD TAYLOR LACKEY

CALDWELL TOWN OF GAMEWELL TOWN COUNCIL Barbara C. Pennell BARBARA CARSWELL PENNELL

CALDWELL TOWN OF GRANITE FALLS TOWN COUNCIL Jim Mackie JAMES HENRY MACKIE

CALDWELL TOWN OF GRANITE FALLS TOWN COUNCIL Michael M. Mackie MICHAEL MARTIN MACKIE

CALDWELL TOWN OF GRANITE FALLS TOWN COUNCIL Tracy Townsend TRACY SCOTT TOWNSEND

CALDWELL TOWN OF HUDSON MAYOR Janet H. Winkler JANET HOLLAR WINKLER

CALDWELL TOWN OF HUDSON TOWN COMMISSIONER S. Larry Chapman SAMUEL LARRY CHAPMAN

CALDWELL TOWN OF HUDSON TOWN COMMISSIONER Jeff Link JEFFERY DANIEL LINK

CALDWELL TOWN OF HUDSON TOWN COMMISSIONER Ann E. Smith MARGARET EVERHARDT SMITH

CALDWELL CITY OF LENOIR MAYOR Joseph L. Gibbons JOSEPH LINDSAY GIBBONS

CALDWELL CITY OF LENOIR CITY COUNCIL Todd H. Perdue TODD HAMILTON PERDUE

CALDWELL CITY OF LENOIR CITY COUNCIL Ralph S. Prestwood RALPH SIDNEY PRESTWOOD

CALDWELL CITY OF LENOIR CITY COUNCIL Ben Willis BENJAMIN KEITH WILLIS

CALDWELL TOWN OF RHODHISS TOWN COMMISSIONER Kendra B. Edwards KENDRA BALL EDWARDS

CALDWELL TOWN OF RHODHISS TOWN COMMISSIONER Allen Spencer, Sr. WILLIAM ALLEN SPENCER

CALDWELL TOWN OF SAWMILLS TOWN COUNCIL Melissa Curtis MELISSA GREER CURTIS

CALDWELL TOWN OF SAWMILLS TOWN COUNCIL Reed Lingerfelt DALE REED LINGERFELT

CALDWELL TOWN OF SAWMILLS TOWN COUNCIL Joe Norman JOSEPH EDWARD NORMAN

CALDWELL TOWN OF SAWMILLS TOWN COUNCIL Roger C. Teague ROGER CLARK TEAGUE

CALDWELL TOWN OF SAWMILLS TOWN COUNCIL Keith Warren KEITH FRANKLIN WARREN

CALDWELL TOWN OF SAWMILLS TOWN COUNCIL Joseph L. (Joe) Wesson JOSEPH LONNIE WESSON

CARTERET TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH MAYOR A.B. (Trace) Cooper III ALFRED BRASWELL COOPER

CARTERET TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL Harry Archer HARRY JAMES ARCHER

CARTERET TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL M.J. Forrest MARTIN JOHN FORREST

CARTERET TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL Rich Johnson RICHARD DENNY JOHNSON

CARTERET TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL Danny Navey CLAUDE DANIEL NAVEY

CARTERET TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL Richard Warren Porter, Jr. RICHARD WARREN PORTER

CARTERET TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL Joseph (Joey) Starling JOSEPH DANIEL STARLING

CARTERET TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL Austin Waters WILLIAM AUSTIN WATERS

CARTERET TOWN OF BEAUFORT MAYOR Everette S. (Rett) Newton EVERETTE SNYDER NEWTON

CARTERET TOWN OF BEAUFORT COMMISSIONER John Hagle JOHN EDWARD HAGLE

CARTERET TOWN OF BEAUFORT COMMISSIONER Sharon Harker SHARON ELAINE HARKER

CARTERET TOWN OF BEAUFORT COMMISSIONER Marianna Hollinshed MARIANNA B HOLLINSHED

CARTERET TOWN OF BEAUFORT COMMISSIONER Kenneth W. Humphrey KENNETH WILLIAM HUMPHREY

CARTERET TOWN OF BEAUFORT COMMISSIONER Heather Poling HEATHER WATKINS POLING

CARTERET TOWN OF BOGUE MAYOR Robert O'Chat ROBERT VICTOR OCHAT

CARTERET TOWN OF BOGUE COUNCIL MEMBER Richard W. Dougherty RICHARD WALTER DOUGHERTY

CARTERET TOWN OF BOGUE COUNCIL MEMBER Herbert F. Page HERBERT F PAGE

CARTERET TOWN OF BOGUE COUNCIL MEMBER Albert Taylor ALBERT LEE TAYLOR

CARTERET TOWN OF CAPE CARTERET MAYOR Will Baker WILLIAM HUBERT BAKER

CARTERET TOWN OF CAPE CARTERET MAYOR Charlie Evans CHARLES EDWARD EVANS

CARTERET TOWN OF CAPE CARTERET COMMISSIONER Don Miller DONALD LOUIS MILLER

CARTERET TOWN OF CAPE CARTERET COMMISSIONER Jim Nalitz JAMES STANLEY NALITZ

CARTERET TOWN OF CAPE CARTERET COMMISSIONER Patricia Ruddiman PATRICIA ANN RUDDIMAN

CARTERET TOWN OF CAPE CARTERET COMMISSIONER Jeff Waters JEFFREY DEAN WATERS

CARTERET TOWN OF CEDAR POINT MAYOR Scott Hatsell SCOTT HATSELL

CARTERET TOWN OF CEDAR POINT COMMISSIONER Gary Alan Bray GARY ALAN BRAY

CARTERET TOWN OF CEDAR POINT COMMISSIONER Neil A. Foose, Jr. NEIL AUSTIN FOOSE

CARTERET TOWN OF CEDAR POINT COMMISSIONER Paul Garavaglia PAUL FRANK GARAVAGLIA

CARTERET TOWN OF CEDAR POINT COMMISSIONER Joshua Reilly JOSHUA REILLY

CARTERET TOWN OF CEDAR POINT COMMISSIONER Frankie Winberry JOHN FRANKLIN WINBERRY

CARTERET TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER Steve Finch STEPHEN CRAIG FINCH

CARTERET TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER Joe Flowers JOSEPH FREEMAN FLOWERS

CARTERET TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER Pat Lister PATRICK BYRNE LISTER

CARTERET TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER Jordan Madorsky JORDAN LEONARD MADORSKY

CARTERET TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER Floyd Messer, Jr. FLOYD JACKSON MESSER

CARTERET TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER Jim Normile JAMES LESLIE NORMILE

CARTERET TOWN OF INDIAN BEACH COMMISSIONER Victor E. Heinrich VICTOR ERNEST HEINRICH

CARTERET TOWN OF INDIAN BEACH COMMISSIONER Elizabeth Dale Williford ELIZABETH DALE WILLIFORD

CARTERET TOWN OF INDIAN BEACH COMMISSIONER Peter J. Wylie PETER JOHN WYLIE

CARTERET TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Dennis M. Goodwin DENNIS MELVIN GOODWIN

CARTERET TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER David Horton DAVID ALBERT HORTON

CARTERET TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER William (Bill) Taylor WILLIAM FITZHUGH TAYLOR

CARTERET TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Harvey Walker HARVEY NELSON WALKER

CARTERET TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Diane Warrender DIANE CAROLYN WARRENDER

CARTERET TOWN OF NEWPORT COUNCIL MEMBER Danny Fornes DANNY EUGENE FORNES

CARTERET TOWN OF NEWPORT COUNCIL MEMBER David M. Heath DAVID MONROE HEATH

CARTERET TOWN OF NEWPORT COUNCIL MEMBER Chuck Shinn CHARLES WYATT SHINN

CARTERET TOWN OF PELETIER MAYOR Dale Sowers DALE KERNS SOWERS

CARTERET TOWN OF PELETIER COMMISSIONER Walter G. Krause WALTER GEORGE KRAUSE

CARTERET TOWN OF PINE KNOLL SHORES MAYOR Robert J. Cox ROBERT JUSTIN COX

CARTERET TOWN OF PINE KNOLL SHORES MAYOR Ken Jones KENDALL W JONES

CARTERET TOWN OF PINE KNOLL SHORES MAYOR Margaret (Peggy) Young MARGARET CLARKE YOUNG

CARTERET TOWN OF PINE KNOLL SHORES COMMISSIONER Clark Edwards CLARKSON SOUTHWORTH EDWARDS

CARTERET TOWN OF PINE KNOLL SHORES COMMISSIONER Ted Goetzinger THEODORE STEPHEN GOETZINGER

CASWELL TOWN OF MILTON MAYOR Patricia Williams PATRICIA SENTER WILLIAMS

CASWELL TOWN OF MILTON COMMISSIONER Lisa Brandon LISA FAY BRANDON

CASWELL TOWN OF MILTON COMMISSIONER Valerie Sottile VALERIE HONEYCUTT SOTTILE

CASWELL TOWN OF MILTON COMMISSIONER Cathia B. Stewart CATHIA BROWN STEWART

CASWELL TOWN OF MILTON COMMISSIONER John Wallace JOHN GRAHAM WALLACE

CASWELL TOWN OF YANCEYVILLE MAYOR Alvin W. Foster ALVIN WILSON FOSTER

CASWELL TOWN OF YANCEYVILLE MAYOR Albert L. Tardy ALBERT LEE TARDY

CASWELL TOWN OF YANCEYVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Margie Badgett-Lampkin MARGIE DENISE BADGETT-LAMPKIN

CASWELL TOWN OF YANCEYVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Odessa D. Gwynn ODESSA DAVIDSON GWYNN

CATAWBA TOWN OF BROOKFORD ALDERMEN Eric Biter ERIC DANIEL BITER

CATAWBA TOWN OF BROOKFORD ALDERMEN Bill McGregor WILLIAM JOSEPH MCGREGOR

CATAWBA TOWN OF BROOKFORD ALDERMEN Sue Noblitt SUE ADAMS NOBLITT

CATAWBA TOWN OF BROOKFORD ALDERMEN Avery Schronce AVERY LEE SCHRONCE

CATAWBA TOWN OF BROOKFORD ALDERMEN Evelyn Fisher Yount EVELYN FISHER YOUNT

CATAWBA TOWN OF CATAWBA MAYOR Donald (Duck) Robinson DONALD RAY ROBINSON

CATAWBA TOWN OF CATAWBA COUNCILMEN Donald (Donnie) Allen DONALD JAMES ALLEN

CATAWBA TOWN OF CATAWBA COUNCILMEN Colleen Anderson MARY COLLEEN ANDERSON

CATAWBA TOWN OF CATAWBA COUNCILMEN Gilda Caputo-Hansen GILDA CLARICE CAPUTO-HANSEN

CATAWBA TOWN OF CATAWBA COUNCILMEN Amanda Drum Stewart AMANDA DRUM STEWART

CATAWBA TOWN OF CATAWBA COUNCILMEN Carroll Yount CARROLL LYNN YOUNT

CATAWBA CITY OF CLAREMONT COUNCILMEN Lee Miller LEE PAUL MILLER

CATAWBA CITY OF CLAREMONT COUNCILMEN David B. Morrow DAVID BRUCE MORROW

CATAWBA CITY OF CLAREMONT COUNCILMEN David J. Pruitt DAVID JACK PRUITT

CATAWBA CITY OF CLAREMONT COUNCILMEN Chris Reese CHRISTOPHER NEAL REESE

CATAWBA CITY OF CLAREMONT COUNCILMEN M. Dale Sherrill MICHAEL DALE SHERRILL

CATAWBA CITY OF CONOVER COUNCILMEN Don A. Beal DON ADRIAN BEAL

CATAWBA CITY OF CONOVER COUNCILMEN Bruce R. Eckard BRUCE RICHARD ECKARD

CATAWBA CITY OF CONOVER COUNCILMEN Timothy E. Garrison TIMOTHY EDWARD GARRISON

CATAWBA CITY OF CONOVER COUNCILMEN Kyle J. Hayman KYLE JACOB HAYMAN

CATAWBA CITY OF CONOVER COUNCILMEN Brenda J. Powell BRENDA J POWELL

CATAWBA CITY OF CONOVER COUNCILMEN Tim Settlemyre TIMOTHY SCOTT SETTLEMYRE

CATAWBA TOWN OF LONG VIEW ALDERMAN WARD 01 Randall Mays RANDALL MAURICE MAYS

CATAWBA TOWN OF LONG VIEW ALDERMAN WARD 03 Thurman VanHorn THURMAN WILLARD VANHORN

CATAWBA TOWN OF LONG VIEW ALDERMAN WARD 04 David Elder DAVID LEWIS ELDER

CATAWBA TOWN OF MAIDEN MAYOR Max Bumgarner, Jr. MAX DAVID BUMGARNER

CATAWBA TOWN OF MAIDEN MAYOR Zane R. Hudson ZANE REID HUDSON

CATAWBA TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Richard Fox RICHARD YANCIE FOX

CATAWBA TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Danny Lee Kiser DANNY LEE KISER

CATAWBA TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Beth Poovey Rudisill ELIZABETH POOVEY RUDISILL

CATAWBA TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Bob Sigmon BOBBY GLENN SIGMON

CATAWBA TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Ronnie K. Williams RONNIE KENT WILLIAMS

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON MAYOR Eddie Haupt CHARLES EDWARD HAUPT

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON MAYOR Al Hoover ALLAN ROBERT HOOVER

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON MAYOR Jeremy Petty JEREMY LANCE PETTY

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON MAYOR John M. Stiver JOHN MARK STIVER

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL Jody M. Dixon JODY MICHAEL DIXON

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL Laddie H. Ford, Jr. LADDIE HENRY FORD

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL Jerry T. Hodge JERRY THURMAN HODGE

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL J. Mike Honeycutt JAMES MICHAEL HONEYCUTT

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL Roy Johnson ROY ARMAND JOHNSON

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL Mary Bess Lawing MARY BESS LAWING

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL Yerby Ray RALPH YERBY RAY

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL Rick Settlemyre RICHARD ALLEN SETTLEMYRE

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL Addie Shuford ADDIE SIFFORD SHUFORD

CATAWBA CITY OF NEWTON COUNCIL Beverly Danner Stull BEVERLY DANNER STULL

CHATHAM CHATHAM COUNTY- GOLDSTON GULF SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Ricky Beal JOSEPH R BEAL

CHATHAM CHATHAM COUNTY- GOLDSTON GULF SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Henry Kitchings HENRY BROWN KITCHINGS

CHATHAM CHATHAM COUNTY- GOLDSTON GULF SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Danny Scott DANNY RANDALL SCOTT

CHATHAM TOWN OF GOLDSTON MAYOR Tim Cunnup TIMOTHY JOSEPH CUNNUP

CHATHAM TOWN OF GOLDSTON TOWN COMMISSIONER WARD 02 Steve Cunnup JOHN S CUNNUP

CHATHAM TOWN OF GOLDSTON TOWN COMMISSIONER WARD 04 Charlie Fields CHARLIE ASHFORD FIELDS

CHATHAM TOWN OF PITTSBORO MAYOR Jim Nass JAMES WENDELL NASS

CHATHAM TOWN OF PITTSBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER John Bonitz JOHN HENRY-WILLIAM BONITZ

CHATHAM TOWN OF PITTSBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Pam Cash-Roper PAMELLA SUSAN CASH-ROPER

CHATHAM TOWN OF PITTSBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER J.A. (Jay) Farrell III JOHN ATLAS FARRELL

CHATHAM TOWN OF PITTSBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Heather Johnson HEATHER JOHNSON

CHATHAM TOWN OF PITTSBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Bridget Perry BRIDGET KATHLEEN PERRY

CHATHAM TOWN OF PITTSBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Kyle Shipp KYLE STEVEN SHIPP

CHATHAM TOWN OF PITTSBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER Lonnie West LONNIE EUGENE WEST

CHATHAM TOWN OF SILER CITY MAYOR Jackie Adams JACKLIN ANN ADAMS

CHATHAM TOWN OF SILER CITY MAYOR John Grimes JOHN FRANKLIN GRIMES

CHATHAM TOWN OF SILER CITY MAYOR Albert Reddick ALBERT ROGER REDDICK

CHATHAM TOWN OF SILER CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE Thomas K. (Chip) Price THOMAS KING PRICE

CHATHAM TOWN OF SILER CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 02 Larry Cheek JAMES LARRY CHEEK

CHATHAM TOWN OF SILER CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 03 Curtis R. Brown CURTIS R BROWN

CHATHAM TOWN OF SILER CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 03 Timothy (Cookie) Brown TIMOTHY WAYNE BROWN

CHATHAM TOWN OF SILER CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 03 Michael Frank Constantino MICHAEL FRANK CONSTANTINO

CHATHAM TOWN OF SILER CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 04 Bill Haiges WILLIAM HIRSCHMANN HAIGES

CHEROKEE TOWN OF ANDREWS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Jim Bristol JAMES E BRISTOL

CHEROKEE TOWN OF ANDREWS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Ronald Clontz RONALD CLONTZ

CHEROKEE TOWN OF ANDREWS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Jonathan Ellison JONATHAN WESLEY ELLISON

CHEROKEE TOWN OF ANDREWS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Randy Hogsed RANDY DARRELL HOGSED

CHEROKEE TOWN OF ANDREWS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Mike Sheidy MICHAEL GLENN SHEIDY

CHOWAN TOWN OF EDENTON MAYOR Steve Biggs STEVEN WILEY BIGGS

CHOWAN TOWN OF EDENTON MAYOR Jacqueline Hardy Lassiter JACQUELINE HARDY LASSITER

CHOWAN TOWN OF EDENTON MAYOR Jimmy E. Stallings JIMMY ELWOOD STALLINGS

CHOWAN TOWN OF EDENTON COUNCILMAN AT-LARGE Roger Coleman ROGER LEON COLEMAN

CHOWAN TOWN OF EDENTON COUNCILMAN FIRST WARD W. Hackney (Hack) High, Jr. WILLIAM HACKNEY HIGH

CHOWAN TOWN OF EDENTON COUNCILMAN SECOND WARD Samuel B. Dixon SAMUEL BOBBITT DIXON

CHOWAN TOWN OF EDENTON COUNCILMAN SECOND WARD Tray Taylor TRAVIAN LAVICE TAYLOR

CLEVELAND CLEVELAND COUNTY WATER BOARD COMMISSIONER Tony M. Brooks TONY MARSHALL BROOKS

CLEVELAND CLEVELAND COUNTY WATER BOARD COMMISSIONER Bill Cameron WILLIAM R CAMERON

CLEVELAND CLEVELAND COUNTY WATER BOARD COMMISSIONER Dewey C. Cook DEWEY C COOK

CLEVELAND CLEVELAND COUNTY WATER BOARD COMMISSIONER Roger Costner ROGER DALE COSTNER

CLEVELAND CLEVELAND COUNTY WATER BOARD COMMISSIONER Bruce Martin KENNETH BRUCE MARTIN

CLEVELAND CLEVELAND COUNTY WATER BOARD COMMISSIONER C.J. Pete Pedersen CLIO JOSEPH PEDERSEN

CLEVELAND TOWN OF BELWOOD BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Caleb Miller CALEB KENNETH MILLER

CLEVELAND TOWN OF BELWOOD BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Steen Richard WILLIAM STEEN RICHARD

CLEVELAND TOWN OF BELWOOD BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Thomas (Tom) Spurling THOMAS WARREN SPURLING

CLEVELAND TOWN OF BOILING SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Mary Ruth Dixon MARY RUTH DIXON

CLEVELAND TOWN OF BOILING SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Tommy C. Greene TOMMY CLATUS GREENE

CLEVELAND TOWN OF BOILING SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Zachary Parker ZACHARY THOMAS PARKER

CLEVELAND TOWN OF BOILING SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Robert Pitchford ROBERT ERVIN PITCHFORD

CLEVELAND TOWN OF BOILING SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Daniel Thomas DANIEL SCOTT THOMAS

CLEVELAND TOWN OF BOILING SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Jason Winn RICHARD JASON WINN

CLEVELAND TOWN OF FALLSTON COUNCIL MEMBER Bill Hamrick WILLIAM ALVIN HAMRICK

CLEVELAND TOWN OF FALLSTON COUNCIL MEMBER Douglas Tysinger DOUGLAS DANIEL TYSINGER

CLEVELAND TOWN OF GROVER MAYOR Roy L. Dyer ROY LEE DYER

CLEVELAND TOWN OF GROVER COMMISSIONER Angelia Tuft Early ANGELIA TUFT EARLY

CLEVELAND TOWN OF GROVER COMMISSIONER Brandy Greene BRANDY ALLRED GREENE

CLEVELAND TOWN OF GROVER COMMISSIONER Jim Ogle JAMES WILLARD OGLE

CLEVELAND TOWN OF GROVER COMMISSIONER Emily J. Rountree EMILY JEANETTE ROUNTREE

CLEVELAND TOWN OF GROVER COMMISSIONER Richard Smith RICHARD DONALD SMITH

CLEVELAND TOWN OF GROVER COMMISSIONER Bill Willis BILLY JUDGE WILLIS

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN MAYOR David Israel Dettloff DAVID ISRAEL DETTLOFF

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN MAYOR Rick Murphrey EDGAR OLIVER MURPHREY

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN MAYOR Scott Neisler GEORGE SCOTT NEISLER

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE David C. Brinkley DAVID CARL BRINKLEY

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Keith Miller KEITH EDWARD MILLER

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Curtis Pressley CURTIS O'NEIL PRESSLEY

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL WARD 01 Annie Thombs ANNIE COLE THOMBS

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL WARD 04 Rodney Gordon RODNEY LEE GORDON

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL WARD 04 Jimmy West JIMMY RAY WEST

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL WARD 05 Ron Humphries RONALD EUGENE HUMPHRIES

CLEVELAND CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL WARD 05 Jay Rhodes MERRILL JONES RHODES

CLEVELAND TOWN OF KINGSTOWN TOWN COUNCIL Janet Lynch Gerald JANET LYNCH GERALD

CLEVELAND TOWN OF KINGSTOWN TOWN COUNCIL Robert L. Ramseur ROBERT LEE RAMSEUR

CLEVELAND TOWN OF LATTIMORE MAYOR Alton G. Beal ALTON GENE BEAL

CLEVELAND TOWN OF LATTIMORE ALDERMAN Gary Hall GARY GERALD HALL

CLEVELAND TOWN OF LATTIMORE ALDERMAN Jackson Martin DAVID JACKSON MARTIN

CLEVELAND TOWN OF LATTIMORE ALDERMAN June Whitaker GLENDA JUNE ADAMS WHITAKER

CLEVELAND TOWN OF LAWNDALE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Reece McRorie REECE TALMADGE MCRORIE

CLEVELAND TOWN OF LAWNDALE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Sarah Queen SARAH H QUEEN

CLEVELAND TOWN OF MOORESBORO MAYOR John O. Eargle JOHN OLIN EARGLE

CLEVELAND TOWN OF MOORESBORO TOWN COUNCIL John Richard Mortimer, Jr. JOHN RICHARD MORTIMER

CLEVELAND TOWN OF MOORESBORO TOWN COUNCIL Marty Dale Pendergraft MARTY DALE PENDERGRAFT

CLEVELAND TOWN OF PATTERSON SPRINGS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Richard Shook RICHARD RUSSELL SHOOK

CLEVELAND TOWN OF PATTERSON SPRINGS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Erik Stockham ERIK ALLEN STOCKHAM

CLEVELAND TOWN OF POLKVILLE MAYOR Jack Shytle JACK BENNY SHYTLE

CLEVELAND TOWN OF POLKVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Josh Queen STANLEY JOSHUA QUEEN

CLEVELAND CITY OF SHELBY CITY COUNCIL WARD 02 David White DAVID WALTON WHITE

CLEVELAND CITY OF SHELBY CITY COUNCIL WARD 06 Dicky Amaya RICARDO AMAYA

CLEVELAND CITY OF SHELBY CITY COUNCIL WARD 06 Andrew L. Hopper, Sr. ANDREW LEONARD HOPPER

CLEVELAND CITY OF SHELBY CITY COUNCIL WARD 05 (UNEXPIRED TERM) Charles L. Webber CHARLES LEON WEBBER

CLEVELAND TOWN OF WACO MAYOR John E. Barrett, Jr. JOHN EDGAR BARRETT

CLEVELAND TOWN OF WACO BOARD OF ALDERMEN Linwood (Pete) Sauls LINWOOD EARL SAULS

CLEVELAND TOWN OF WACO BOARD OF ALDERMEN Mike Scism WILLIAM MICHAEL SCISM

COLUMBUS TOWN OF BOLTON MAYOR Shawn Maynor SHAWN PATRICK MAYNOR

COLUMBUS TOWN OF BOLTON TOWN ALDERMAN Hilda Bennett HILDA LITTLE BENNETT

COLUMBUS TOWN OF BOLTON TOWN ALDERMAN Jimmy Bowen JIMMY WAYNE BOWEN

COLUMBUS TOWN OF BOLTON TOWN ALDERMAN Lee (Tony) Freeman LEE ANTOINE FREEMAN

COLUMBUS TOWN OF BOLTON TOWN ALDERMAN Eugene T. Neal, Jr. EUGENE THOMAS NEAL

COLUMBUS TOWN OF BOLTON TOWN ALDERMAN Ruth A. Waddell RUTH ALEAN WADDELL

COLUMBUS TOWN OF BRUNSWICK TOWN COMMISSIONER Everlene Davis EVERLENE DAVIS

COLUMBUS TOWN OF BRUNSWICK TOWN COMMISSIONER Jackie Williams-Rowland JACQUELINE L WILLIAMS-ROWLAND

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CERRO GORDO MAYOR David White DAVID CLIFF WHITE

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CERRO GORDO TOWN COUNCIL Paulette Greene Hinson PAULETTE GREENE HINSON

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CERRO GORDO TOWN COUNCIL Brenda Jenkins McKenzie BRENDA JENKINS MCKENZIE

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CERRO GORDO TOWN COUNCIL Lillian Ruth Strickland Nobles LILLIAN STRICKLAND NOBLES

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CERRO GORDO TOWN COUNCIL David G. Prince DAVID GEORGE PRINCE

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CHADBOURN MAYOR Phillip C. Britt PHILLIP CHARLES BRITT

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CHADBOURN MAYOR David Worley DAVID P WORLEY

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CHADBOURN TOWN COUNCIL Donald Ray Bass DONALD RAY BASS

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CHADBOURN TOWN COUNCIL James Green JAMES ALAN GREEN

COLUMBUS TOWN OF CHADBOURN TOWN COUNCIL Colene (Tootie) Kelly COLENE SHEVONDA KELLY

COLUMBUS TOWN OF FAIR BLUFF TOWN COMMISSIONER Kathy Horne Ashley KATHY HORNE ASHLEY

COLUMBUS TOWN OF FAIR BLUFF TOWN COMMISSIONER Sherman Axelberg HELEN CRAVEN AXELBERG

COLUMBUS TOWN OF FAIR BLUFF TOWN COMMISSIONER Ralph McCoy RALPH DANIEL MCCOY

COLUMBUS TOWN OF FAIR BLUFF TOWN COMMISSIONER Carl Meares, Jr. CARL WHITTEN MEARES

COLUMBUS TOWN OF FAIR BLUFF TOWN COMMISSIONER John Wayne Phillips JOHN WAYNE PHILLIPS

COLUMBUS TOWN OF LAKE WACCAMAW TOWN COMMISSIONER EAST WARD Rosemary McLean Dorsey ROSEMARY MCLEAN DORSEY

COLUMBUS TOWN OF LAKE WACCAMAW TOWN COMMISSIONER EAST WARD Jimmy Gray Rogers, Jr. JIMMY GRAY ROGERS

COLUMBUS TOWN OF LAKE WACCAMAW TOWN COMMISSIONER WEST WARD Jimmy F. Grainger JIMMY FRANKLIN GRAINGER

COLUMBUS TOWN OF LAKE WACCAMAW TOWN COMMISSIONER WEST WARD Terry Littrell TERRY JAMES LITTRELL

COLUMBUS TOWN OF LAKE WACCAMAW TOWN COMMISSIONER WEST WARD Lee Parker HARRY LEE PARKER

COLUMBUS TOWN OF LAKE WACCAMAW TOWN COMMISSIONER WEST WARD Adam Sellers ADAM WYATT SELLERS

COLUMBUS TOWN OF SANDYFIELD MAYOR Garry (Pete) Keaton GARRY ALANDER KEATON

COLUMBUS TOWN OF SANDYFIELD TOWN COUNCIL Claudia A. Bray CLAUDIA ALANE BRAY

COLUMBUS TOWN OF SANDYFIELD TOWN COUNCIL Joseph Brown JOSEPH EUGENE BROWN

COLUMBUS TOWN OF SANDYFIELD TOWN COUNCIL Azalie Graham AZALIE P GRAHAM

COLUMBUS TOWN OF SANDYFIELD TOWN COUNCIL Randolph Keaton RANDOLPH KEATON

COLUMBUS TOWN OF TABOR CITY MAYOR Royce Harper ROYCE DAYTON HARPER

COLUMBUS TOWN OF TABOR CITY MAYOR Todd Lovett TODD QUINTIN LOVETT

COLUMBUS TOWN OF TABOR CITY TOWN COUNCIL Nelson Lee NELSON LYNN LEE

COLUMBUS TOWN OF TABOR CITY TOWN COUNCIL Ronnie B. Graham RONNIE BLAKE GRAHAM

COLUMBUS TOWN OF TABOR CITY TOWN COUNCIL David E. Mincey DAVID EARL MINCEY

COLUMBUS CITY OF WHITEVILLE MAYOR Terry Mann TERRY LEONARD MANN

COLUMBUS CITY OF WHITEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Robert B. Leder ROBERT BERLE LEDER

COLUMBUS CITY OF WHITEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Marc McGee MARC FRANCIS MCGEE

COLUMBUS CITY OF WHITEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Kevin G. Williamson KEVIN GRANT WILLIAMSON

COLUMBUS CITY OF WHITEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Jimmy Clarida JIMMY ROGEST CLARIDA

CRAVEN FIRST CRAVEN SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Douglas Cowan DOUGLAS ERICK COWAN

CRAVEN FIRST CRAVEN SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Mark Dunn MARK STEVEN DUNN

CRAVEN FIRST CRAVEN SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Paul Gaskins DONALD PAUL GASKINS

CRAVEN TOWN OF BRIDGETON MAYOR Rodman L. Williams RODMAN LAVERN WILLIAMS

CRAVEN TOWN OF BRIDGETON COMMISSIONER John R. Chittick JOHN RICHARD CHITTICK

CRAVEN TOWN OF BRIDGETON COMMISSIONER David Cuthrell DAVID LEE CUTHRELL

CRAVEN TOWN OF BRIDGETON COMMISSIONER Edwin L. Hege EDWIN LAMAR HEGE

CRAVEN TOWN OF BRIDGETON COMMISSIONER Raymond B. Parker RAYMOND B PARKER

CRAVEN TOWN OF BRIDGETON COMMISSIONER Keith L. Tyndall KEITH L TYNDALL

CRAVEN TOWN OF BRIDGETON COMMISSIONER Peggie S. Wilson PEGGIE SUE WILSON

CRAVEN TOWN OF BRIDGETON COMMISSIONER Thomas Wynn THOMAS WYNN

CRAVEN TOWN OF COVE CITY MAYOR Dred C. Mitchell, Jr. DRED CHARLTON MITCHELL

CRAVEN TOWN OF COVE CITY ALDERMAN Evelyn E. Brown EVELYN EVERETTE BROWN

CRAVEN TOWN OF COVE CITY ALDERMAN Blenda Hargett BLENDA HARGETT

CRAVEN TOWN OF COVE CITY ALDERMAN Barbara Hall Jones BARBARA H JONES

CRAVEN TOWN OF COVE CITY ALDERMAN Linda McCoy LINDA HADDOCK MCCOY

CRAVEN TOWN OF COVE CITY ALDERMAN Roy D. McCoy ROY D MCCOY

CRAVEN TOWN OF COVE CITY ALDERMAN Joey Monette JOSEPH FRANKLIN MONETTE

CRAVEN TOWN OF DOVER MAYOR John Percy Wetherington, Jr. JOHN PERCY WETHERINGTON

CRAVEN TOWN OF DOVER ALDERMAN Theodore Bright THEODORE ROOSEVELT BRIGHT

CRAVEN TOWN OF DOVER ALDERMAN Woodrow Maxie Davenport WOODROW DAVENPORT

CRAVEN TOWN OF DOVER ALDERMAN John Wetherington III JOHN PERCY WETHERINGTON

CRAVEN TOWN OF DOVER ALDERMAN Gary Whitley GARY WHITLEY

CRAVEN CITY OF HAVELOCK COMMISSIONER Josh Kohr JOSHUA DEAN KOHR

CRAVEN CITY OF HAVELOCK COMMISSIONER Karen Lewis KAREN ELWONGER LEWIS

CRAVEN CITY OF HAVELOCK COMMISSIONER James E. MacRoberts JAMES ERNEST MACROBERTS

CRAVEN CITY OF HAVELOCK COMMISSIONER Pete Van Vliet PETER DEVLIN VAN VLIET

CRAVEN CITY OF HAVELOCK COMMISSIONER Danny Walsh DANIEL FRANCIS WALSH

CRAVEN TOWN OF RIVER BEND MAYOR John R. Kirkland JOHN RICHARD KIRKLAND

CRAVEN TOWN OF RIVER BEND COUNCIL MEMBER Brian M. Leonard BRIAN MATTHEW LEONARD

CRAVEN TOWN OF RIVER BEND COUNCIL MEMBER Harry Bud McClard HARRY ELMER MCCLARD

CRAVEN TOWN OF RIVER BEND COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Don Fogle DONALD EUGENE FOGLE

CRAVEN TOWN OF RIVER BEND COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Buddy Sheffield MORRIS TAYLOR SHEFFIELD

CRAVEN TOWN OF TRENT WOODS MAYOR Chuck Tyson CHARLES F TYSON

CRAVEN TOWN OF TRENT WOODS COMMISSIONER Bill Joiner BILLY R JOINER

CRAVEN TOWN OF TRENT WOODS COMMISSIONER Dan Murphy DANIEL EDWARD MURPHY

CRAVEN TOWN OF TRENT WOODS COMMISSIONER Shane Turney MICHAEL SHANE TURNEY

CRAVEN TOWN OF VANCEBORO MAYOR Chad E. Braxton CHAD E BRAXTON

CRAVEN TOWN OF VANCEBORO ALDERMAN Stephen Belrose STEPHEN MARSHALL BELROSE

CRAVEN TOWN OF VANCEBORO ALDERMAN Andrew R. D. Black, Jr. ANDREW ROBERT-DONALD BLACK

CRAVEN TOWN OF VANCEBORO ALDERMAN Keith Cannon DONALD KEITH CANNON

CRAVEN TOWN OF VANCEBORO ALDERMAN Thad Jones THAD JACKSON JONES

CRAVEN TOWN OF VANCEBORO ALDERMAN Todd McMillen TODD MATTHEWS MCMILLEN

CRAVEN TOWN OF VANCEBORO ALDERMAN Dennis Smith DENNIS JAMES SMITH

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE MAYOR Mitch Colvin HENRY MITCHELL COLVIN

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Valencia Handy VALENCIA THEODORA HANDY

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Kathy Keefe Jensen KATHERINE KEEFE JENSEN

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 Tisha S. Waddell TISHA SHONIQUE WADDELL

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 D.J. Haire DARRELL J HAIRE

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 05 Johnny Dawkins JOHNNY LEE DAWKINS

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 07 Larry O. Wright, Sr. LARRY ONEIL WRIGHT

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 08 Courtney Banks-McLaughlin COURTNEY CHEVON BRANDY BANKS-MCLAUGHLIN

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 08 Ted Mohn THEODORE WILLIAM MOHN

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 09 Jim Arp JAMES WILLIAM ARP

CUMBERLAND CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 09 Yvonne Y. Kinston YVONNE YVETT KINSTON

CUMBERLAND EASTOVER SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Morgan L. Johnson MORGAN L JOHNSON

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF EASTOVER MAYOR Charles G. McLaurin CHARLES GLENN MCLAURIN

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF EASTOVER TOWN COUNCIL Stan Crumpler MILES STANLEY CRUMPLER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF EASTOVER TOWN COUNCIL Cheryl C. Hudson CHERYL CULBRETH HUDSON

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF EASTOVER TOWN COUNCIL Brian Pearce CHRISTOPHER BRIAN PEARCE

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF EASTOVER TOWN COUNCIL (UNEXPIRED TERM) Kimberly F. McPhail KIMBERLY FRAZEE MCPHAIL

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF FALCON MAYOR Clifton Lavern Turpin, Jr. CLIFTON L TURPIN

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF FALCON COMMISSIONER Wiley T. Clark WILEY THOMAS CLARK

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF FALCON COMMISSIONER Rayford D. Dunning, Sr. RAYFORD DWAYNE DUNNING

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF FALCON COMMISSIONER John Wesley Gipson JOHN WESLEY GIPSON

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF FALCON COMMISSIONER Larry Lovick LARRY CECIL LOVICK

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF FALCON COMMISSIONER Gerald (Jerry) Lucas, Sr. GERALD LINWOOD LUCAS

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF FALCON COMMISSIONER John C. Wheeler JOHN CARLYLE WHEELER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF GODWIN MAYOR Willie Burnette WILLIE JUNIOUS BURNETTE

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF GODWIN COMMISSIONER George Cooper, Jr. GEORGE COOPER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF GODWIN COMMISSIONER Donald McIntyre DONALD MCLELLAN MCINTYRE

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF GODWIN COMMISSIONER Joseph Smith JOSEPH SMITH

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS MAYOR Mike Mitchell MICHAEL DENNIS MITCHELL

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS MAYOR Jackie Warner JACQUELYN SMITH WARNER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS COMMISSIONER Jessie Bellflowers JESSIE LEE BELLFLOWERS

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS COMMISSIONER Tonzie K. Collins I TONZIE KLUGH COLLINS

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS COMMISSIONER Beth Cooper ELIZABETH MARY HAAS COOPER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS COMMISSIONER Pat Edwards PATRICIA ROBISON EDWARDS

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS COMMISSIONER Jerry Legge JERRY D LEGGE

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS COMMISSIONER Bryan A. Marley BRYAN ADDISON MARLEY

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS COMMISSIONER Kenjuana McCray KENJUANA DANIELS MCCRAY

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS COMMISSIONER Ronald Starling RONALD LEE STARLING

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF HOPE MILLS COMMISSIONER Billy R. Terry BILLY RAY TERRY

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF LINDEN MAYOR Frances B. Collier FRANCES B COLLIER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF LINDEN COMMISSIONER Marie Butler ALMA MARIE BUTLER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF LINDEN COMMISSIONER Jonathan Collier JONATHAN BRINKLEY COLLIER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF LINDEN COMMISSIONER Barbara C. Denning BARBARA C DENNING

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF LINDEN COMMISSIONER Ronnie Maness RONNIE S MANESS

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF LINDEN COMMISSIONER Larry Overby FRANCIS LARRY OVERBY

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF LINDEN COMMISSIONER Betsy Small ELIZABETH E SMALL

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE MAYOR Larry G. Dobbins LARRY G DOBBINS

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE MAYOR Jami Sheppard McLaughlin JAMIE SHEPPARD MCLAUGHLIN

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE ALDERMAN Taimoor Aziz TAIMOOR KHALID AZIZ

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE ALDERMAN Yolanda L. Burse YOLANDA LOUISE BURSE

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE ALDERMAN James Christian JAMES STEVEN CHRISTIAN

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE ALDERMAN Sona L. Cooper SONA LENAN COOPER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE ALDERMAN V. Husamudeen VIDALENA HUSAMUDEEN

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE ALDERMAN Jackie Lee Jackson JACQUELINE DIANNE JACKSON

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE ALDERMAN James P. O'Garra JAMES PATRICK O'GARRA

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE ALDERMAN Fredricka Sutherland FREDRICKA E SUTHERLAND

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF SPRING LAKE ALDERMAN Terra Ann Wright Deloatch TERRA ANN WRIGHT WRIGHT DELOATCH

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF STEDMAN COMMISSIONER Jeremy George JEREMY JUSTIN GEORGE

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF STEDMAN COMMISSIONER Billy D. Horne BILLY D HORNE

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF STEDMAN COMMISSIONER Jordan Stewart JORDAN GARRETT STEWART

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF WADE MAYOR Joseph (Joe) Dixon JOSEPH W DIXON

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF WADE COMMISSIONER Ray Edwards RAYMOND C EDWARDS

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF WADE COMMISSIONER Kenny Griffin KENNETH W GRIFFIN

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF WADE COMMISSIONER Johnny Lanthorn JOHN WILLIS LANTHORN

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF WADE COMMISSIONER John C. (Butch) Nunnery JOHN CORBETT NUNNERY

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF WADE COMMISSIONER Johnny Sawyer JOHNNY BRITTON SAWYER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF WADE COMMISSIONER George E. Strater GEORGE ELLIS STRATER

CUMBERLAND TOWN OF WADE COMMISSIONER Jennifer Dixon Weaver JENNIFER DIXON WEAVER

DARE TOWN OF DUCK COUNCILMAN Jonathan Britt JONATHAN EDWARD BRITT

DARE TOWN OF DUCK COUNCILMAN Chuck Burdick CHARLES VALENTINE BURDICK

DARE TOWN OF DUCK COUNCILMAN Nancy Caviness NANCY RUTH CAVINESS

DARE TOWN OF DUCK COUNCILMAN Donald P. Kingston DONALD PAUL KINGSTON

DARE TOWN OF DUCK COUNCILMAN Rob Mooney ROBERT MICHAEL MOONEY

DARE TOWN OF DUCK COUNCILMAN Marc Murray MARC EDWARD MURRAY

DARE TOWN OF DUCK COUNCILMAN Monica Thibodeau MONICA HUNTER THIBODEAU

DARE TOWN OF DUCK COUNCILMAN Ben Vorndran BENJAMIN JOHN VORNDRAN

DARE TOWN OF DUCK COUNCILMAN Sandy Whitman SANFORD OLIN WHITMAN

DARE TOWN OF KILL DEVIL HILLS MAYOR Anne Petera ANNE PAPPAS PETERA

DARE TOWN OF KILL DEVIL HILLS MAYOR Ben Sproul BENJAMIN ALEXANDER SPROUL

DARE TOWN OF KILL DEVIL HILLS MAYOR Ron Wright RONALD EDWARD WRIGHT

DARE TOWN OF KILL DEVIL HILLS COMMISSIONER T. Dillon Heikens TIMOTHY DILLON HEIKENS

DARE TOWN OF KILL DEVIL HILLS COMMISSIONER Ivy Ingram IVY RAY INGRAM

DARE TOWN OF KILL DEVIL HILLS COMMISSIONER Nelson V. (Skip) Jones, Jr. NELSON VICTOR JONES

DARE TOWN OF KILL DEVIL HILLS COMMISSIONER Bernard (BJ) McAvoy BERNARD BENJAMIN MCAVOY

DARE TOWN OF KITTY HAWK COUNCILMAN David Hines DAVID MARTIN HINES

DARE TOWN OF KITTY HAWK COUNCILMAN Lynne McClean LYNNE S MCCLEAN

DARE TOWN OF MANTEO MAYOR Bobby Owens ROBERT VALENTINE OWENS

DARE TOWN OF MANTEO COMMISSIONER Jason Borland JASON MATTHEW BORLAND

DARE TOWN OF MANTEO COMMISSIONER Darrell Collins DARRELL MCNARY COLLINS

DARE TOWN OF MANTEO COMMISSIONER Hannon Fry WAYLAND HANNON FRY

DARE TOWN OF MANTEO COMMISSIONER Nancy Peele NANCY WRIGHT PEELE

DARE TOWN OF MANTEO COMMISSIONER Betty Govan Selby BETTY GOVAN SELBY

DARE TOWN OF NAGS HEAD COMMISSIONER Kevin Brinkley KEVIN THOMAS BRINKLEY

DARE TOWN OF NAGS HEAD COMMISSIONER Renee Cahoon MAUDE RENEE CAHOON

DARE TOWN OF NAGS HEAD COMMISSIONER Keith Sawyer ALGON KEITH SAWYER

DARE TOWN OF SOUTHERN SHORES COUNCILMAN Leo Holland LEO LAVERNE HOLLAND

DARE TOWN OF SOUTHERN SHORES COUNCILMAN Elizabeth Morey ANNA ELIZABETH MOREY

DARE TOWN OF SOUTHERN SHORES COUNCILMAN Matthew Neal MATTHEW DAVID NEAL

DARE TOWN OF SOUTHERN SHORES COUNCILMAN Fred Newberry CHARLES FRED NEWBERRY

DAVIDSON TOWN OF DENTON TOWN COUNCIL David Askew DAVID LAWRENCE ASKEW

DAVIDSON TOWN OF DENTON TOWN COUNCIL Ronnie Haneline MITCHELL RONALD HANELINE

DAVIDSON TOWN OF DENTON TOWN COUNCIL Julie Russell Loflin JULIE RUSSELL LOFLIN

DAVIDSON TOWN OF DENTON TOWN COUNCIL Tonya Marion TONYA CRUTHIS MARION

DAVIDSON TOWN OF DENTON TOWN COUNCIL Scott S. Morris SCOTT SHERMAN MORRIS

DAVIDSON CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 03 Arshad Khan ARSHAD KHAN

DAVIDSON CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 03 Monica Peters MONICA LEA PETERS

DAVIDSON CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 04 Jim Bronnert JAMES MICHAEL BRONNERT

DAVIDSON CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 04 Wesley Hudson SAMUEL WESLEY HUDSON

DAVIDSON LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION WARD 01 Darrick Horton DARRICK LAMOND HORTON

DAVIDSON LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION WARD 02 Katherine Grindstaff Hinkle KATHERINE GRINDSTAFF HINKLE

DAVIDSON LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION WARD 03 Brent Wall BRENT DUON WALL

DAVIDSON CITY OF LEXINGTON MAYOR Newell Clark JOHN NEWELL CLARK

DAVIDSON CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Frank Callicutt FRANK DANIEL CALLICUTT

DAVIDSON CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Jim Myers JAMES BROOKS MYERS

DAVIDSON CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Joe L. Watkins JOE LEWIS WATKINS

DAVIDSON CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL WARD 05 Garrett Holloway GARRETT LEWIS HOLLOWAY

DAVIDSON CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL WARD 05 Tonya Lanier TONYA ANN LANIER

DAVIDSON CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL WARD 06 Whitney Brooks WHITNEY ALLYN BROOKS

DAVIDSON TOWN OF MIDWAY MAYOR John Byrum JOHN EDWARD BYRUM

DAVIDSON TOWN OF MIDWAY TOWN COUNCIL Berkley Alcorn BERKLEY MCCALL ALCORN

DAVIDSON TOWN OF MIDWAY TOWN COUNCIL Mike McAlpine MICHAEL DAVID MCALPINE

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE MAYOR Lisa Shell LISA JAMES SHELL

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE MAYOR Raleigh York, Jr. RALEIGH FRANK YORK

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Ronald Bratton RONALD SOLICITOR BRATTON

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL William Coleman WILLIAM ALLEN COLEMAN

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Neal Grimes FORREST MACNEAL GRIMES

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Joe Leonard JOESTEIN LEONARD

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Sal Leone SALVATORE LEONE

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Cheraton Love CHERATON FABRICE LOVE

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Jane Wilder Murphy JANE WALDEN MURPHY

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Wendy B. Sellars WENDY BRYANT SELLARS

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Pat Harris Shelton PATRICIA HARRIS SHELTON

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Scott Styers GREGORY SCOTT STYERS

DAVIDSON CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL D. Hunter Thrift DAVID HUNTER THRIFT

DAVIDSON TOWN OF WALLBURG TOWN COUNCIL Cindy Johnson CYNTHIA BERRIER JOHNSON

DAVIDSON TOWN OF WALLBURG TOWN COUNCIL Clyde Lynn Reece CLYDE LYNN REECE

DAVIDSON TOWN OF WALLBURG TOWN COUNCIL Mark Swaim MARK HAYNES SWAIM

DAVIE TOWN OF BERMUDA RUN MAYOR Rick Cross RICHARD EUGENE CROSS

DAVIE TOWN OF BERMUDA RUN COUNCILMAN Curtis Capps CURTIS WAYNE CAPPS

DAVIE TOWN OF BERMUDA RUN COUNCILMAN Heather Coleman HEATHER MULLICAN COLEMAN

DAVIE TOWN OF BERMUDA RUN COUNCILMAN John Guglielmi JOHN ANTHONY GUGLIELMI

DAVIE TOWN OF COOLEEMEE MAYOR Jessica Daywalt Almond JESSICA DAYWALT ALMOND

DAVIE TOWN OF COOLEEMEE MAYOR Clayton Briggs CLAYTON J BRIGGS

DAVIE TOWN OF COOLEEMEE COMMISSIONER Jeannie Taylor JEANNIE MCDANIEL TAYLOR

DAVIE TOWN OF COOLEEMEE COMMISSIONER Michael White MICHAEL BERNARD WHITE

DAVIE TOWN OF MOCKSVILLE MAYOR William Marklin WILLIAM JOHNSON MARKLIN

DAVIE TOWN OF MOCKSVILLE COMMISSIONER Justin Draughn JUSTIN EDWARD DRAUGHN

DAVIE TOWN OF MOCKSVILLE COMMISSIONER Rob Taylor ROBERT SAMUEL TAYLOR

DAVIE TOWN OF MOCKSVILLE COMMISSIONER Brent S. Ward BRENT STANLEY WARD

DUPLIN TOWN OF BEULAVILLE COMMISSIONER Russell J. Lanier III RUSSELL JARVIS LANIER

DUPLIN TOWN OF BEULAVILLE COMMISSIONER Byron Thomas GEORGE BYRON THOMAS

DUPLIN TOWN OF BEULAVILLE COMMISSIONER Kenneth (Kenny) Whaley KENNETH RAY WHALEY

DUPLIN TOWN OF CALYPSO MAYOR Rubylene (Ruby) Lambert RUBYLENE WATERS LAMBERT

DUPLIN TOWN OF CALYPSO COMMISSIONER Debbie Jones DEBRA LANGLEY JONES

DUPLIN TOWN OF CALYPSO COMMISSIONER David (T-Bone) Tyndall DAVID E TYNDALL

DUPLIN TOWN OF FAISON MAYOR Carolyn Kenyon CAROLYN TUCKER KENYON

DUPLIN TOWN OF FAISON COMMISSIONER Danny Blackburn DANNY CARROLL BLACKBURN

DUPLIN TOWN OF GREENEVERS MAYOR Jackial (Jackie) Swinson JACKIAL HERRING SWINSON

DUPLIN TOWN OF GREENEVERS MAYOR Clifton Williams CLIFTON WILLIAMS

DUPLIN TOWN OF GREENEVERS COMMISSIONER Diane Brown DIANE LORETTA BROWN

DUPLIN TOWN OF KENANSVILLE COMMISSIONER Nelson Baker NELSON BAKER

DUPLIN TOWN OF KENANSVILLE COMMISSIONER Eddie Hobbs LLOYD EDWARD HOBBS

DUPLIN TOWN OF KENANSVILLE COMMISSIONER Milta King MILTA GRAINGER KING

DUPLIN TOWN OF MAGNOLIA MAYOR Lueticia (Ticia) Terrell LUETICIA OCTAVIOUS TERRELL

DUPLIN TOWN OF MAGNOLIA MAYOR Gwendolyn Vann GWENDOLYN BETHEA VANN

DUPLIN TOWN OF MAGNOLIA COMMISSIONER Denver McMahan DENVER EUGENE MCMAHAN

DUPLIN TOWN OF MAGNOLIA COMMISSIONER Kimberly Miles KIMBERLY KAY MILES

DUPLIN TOWN OF MAGNOLIA COMMISSIONER Steven J. Stoikes STEVEN JOHN STOIKES

DUPLIN TOWN OF MAGNOLIA COMMISSIONER Robert M. Wilson ROBERT MELVIN WILSON

DUPLIN TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE MAYOR Jessie (Jack) Faison JESSIE JAMES FAISON

DUPLIN TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE MAYOR Joe Scott JOSEPH EDWARD SCOTT

DUPLIN TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE MAYOR Kenneth Kyle Talton KENNETH KYLE TALTON

DUPLIN TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE Steve Wiggins STEPHEN HENRY WIGGINS

DUPLIN TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 02 Harlie Carmichael HARLIE JUNIOR CARMICHAEL

DUPLIN TOWN OF ROSE HILL MAYOR (UNEXPIRED TERM) Clayton Herring, Jr. L CLAYTON HERRING

DUPLIN TOWN OF ROSE HILL COMMISSIONER Gary Boney GARY LEAMON BONEY

DUPLIN TOWN OF ROSE HILL COMMISSIONER Tyrone Fennell TYRONE LORENZO FENNELL

DUPLIN TOWN OF ROSE HILL COMMISSIONER Jonathan Murphy JONATHAN MURPHY

DUPLIN TOWN OF ROSE HILL COMMISSIONER Kellon Raynor KELLON LEE RAYNOR

DUPLIN TOWN OF ROSE HILL COMMISSIONER Eric Short ERIC DOUGLAS SHORT

DUPLIN TOWN OF ROSE HILL COMMISSIONER William (Billy) Wilson WILLIAM EDWARD WILSON

DUPLIN TOWN OF ROSE HILL COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Ross H. Powell ROSS HOPKINS POWELL

DUPLIN TOWN OF TEACHEY MAYOR Leonard D. Fillyaw LEONARD DAVID FILLYAW

DUPLIN TOWN OF TEACHEY MAYOR Lois McCartney LOIS ENGLISH MCCARTNEY

DUPLIN TOWN OF TEACHEY COMMISSIONER Wanda Henderson WANDA RACKLEY HENDERSON

DUPLIN TOWN OF TEACHEY COMMISSIONER James (Jamie) Moore JAMES ADDISON MOORE

DUPLIN TOWN OF TEACHEY COMMISSIONER Ronnie Page RONNIE DEAN PAGE

DUPLIN TOWN OF WALLACE COUNCILMAN William Jeffery Carter WILLIAM JEFFERY CARTER

DUPLIN TOWN OF WALLACE COUNCILMAN Felix Arthur Herring FELIX ARTHUR HERRING

DUPLIN TOWN OF WALLACE COUNCILMAN Francisco Rivas-Diaz FRANCISCO RIVAS-DIAZ

DUPLIN TOWN OF WALLACE COUNCILMAN Jason Wells JASON WILLIAM WELLS

DUPLIN TOWN OF WALLACE COUNCILMAN (UNEXPIRED TERM) Frank Brinkley EARL FRANKLIN BRINKLEY

DUPLIN TOWN OF WARSAW COMMISSIONER Peggy O'Neal Doran PEGGY O'NEAL DORAN

DUPLIN TOWN OF WARSAW COMMISSIONER Jackie (Jack) Hawes JACKIE ANDRE HAWES

DUPLIN TOWN OF WARSAW COMMISSIONER Tomey Jones TOMEY FRANKLIN JONES

DUPLIN TOWN OF WARSAW COMMISSIONER Owen Martin, Jr. OWEN BRYANT MARTIN

DUPLIN TOWN OF WARSAW COMMISSIONER Scotty Smith SCOTTY LEVON SMITH

DUPLIN TOWN OF WARSAW COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Russell Eason IVEY RUSSELL EASON

DUPLIN TOWN OF WARSAW COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Kimberly Monk KIMBERLY DIANE MONK

DURHAM TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL MAYOR Pam Hemminger PAMELA S HEMMINGER

DURHAM TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL MAYOR Joshua James Levenson JOSHUA JAMES LEVENSON

DURHAM TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Jessica (Jess) Anderson JESSICA COOPER ANDERSON

DURHAM TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Sue Hunter SUSAN ELIZABETH HUNTER

DURHAM TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Tai Huynh TAI TRONG HUYNH

DURHAM TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Nancy Oates NANCY ELLEN OATES

DURHAM TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Michael Parker MICHAEL GEORGE PARKER

DURHAM TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Amy Ryan AMY MORRIS RYAN

DURHAM TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Renuka Soll RENUKA VIDYA SOLL

DURHAM CITY OF DURHAM MAYOR Steve Schewel STEPHEN MATTHEW SCHEWEL

DURHAM CITY OF DURHAM MAYOR Sylvester Williams SYLVESTER WILLIAMS

DURHAM TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL AT-LARGE Satish Garimella SATISH SRINIVAS GARIMELLA

DURHAM TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Anne Robotti ANNE SMITH ROBOTTI

DURHAM TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Michael (Mike) Schlink MICHAEL JOSEPH SCHLINK

DURHAM TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 Liz Johnson ELIZABETH A JOHNSON

DURHAM TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 (UNEXPIRED) Donna L. Fender DONNA LYNN FENDER

DURHAM TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 (UNEXPIRED) Matt Joseph MATTHEW PAUL JOSEPH

DURHAM TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 (UNEXPIRED) Kristen Richardson KRISTEN GREY RICHARDSON

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF CONETOE MAYOR Linda Ingram LINDA STATON INGRAM

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF CONETOE MAYOR Wanda M. Naylor WANDA MARRILYN NAYLOR

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF CONETOE COMMISSIONER Milton Goff, Jr. MILTON GOFF

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF CONETOE COMMISSIONER Ricky Wayne Lynch RICKY WAYNE LYNCH

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF CONETOE COMMISSIONER Annie Pettaway ANNIE DELOIS PETTAWAY

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF CONETOE COMMISSIONER Jesse Earl Pettaway JESSE EARL PETTAWAY

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF CONETOE COMMISSIONER Johnny Respass JOHNNY RAY RESPASS

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF LEGGETT MAYOR Teresa M. Summerlin TERESA MOORE SUMMERLIN

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF LEGGETT COMMISSIONER Wil Barnes SAMUEL WILSON BARNES

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF LEGGETT COMMISSIONER Natasha R. Davis NATASHA RENEE' DAVIS

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF LEGGETT COMMISSIONER Aubrey Edmonds AUBREY EUGENE EDMONDS

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF MACCLESFIELD MAYOR Mike Keel WILLIAM MICHAEL KEEL

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF MACCLESFIELD COMMISSIONER Joyce W. Braxton JOYCE WEBB BRAXTON

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF MACCLESFIELD COMMISSIONER Charles Lewis CHARLES HOWARD LEWIS

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PINETOPS MAYOR Steve Burress HUBERT S BURRESS

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PINETOPS MAYOR Brenda Harrell BRENDA PERKINS HARRELL

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PINETOPS COMMISSIONER Brenda (Spankey) Barnes BRENDA FAYE BARNES

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PINETOPS COMMISSIONER Wanda Harrison WANDA SUE HARRISON

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PINETOPS COMMISSIONER Oscar Lewis Mabry, Jr. OSCAR LEWIS MABRY

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PINETOPS COMMISSIONER Florence Wiggins Pender FLORENCE WIGGINS PENDER

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PINETOPS COMMISSIONER Joyce Bullock Ricks JOYCE BULLOCK RICKS

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PINETOPS COMMISSIONER Dennis Sugg DENNIS LANE SUGG

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PRINCEVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 01 Milton Russell Bullock MILTON RUSSELL BULLOCK

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PRINCEVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 01 Rita Dancy RITA DANCY

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PRINCEVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 01 William Earl Johnson WILLIAM EARL JOHNSON

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PRINCEVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 02 Linda Joyner LINDA DARNELL JOYNER

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PRINCEVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 04 (UNEXPIRED TERM) Alvin Lafon Jones ALVIN LAFON JONES

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PRINCEVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 04 (UNEXPIRED TERM) Kenneth (Ken) Sanders KENNETH SANDERS

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF PRINCEVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 04 (UNEXPIRED TERM) Calvin Sherrod CALVIN SHERROD

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Becky Humphrey MARION BECKY HUMPHREY

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mary Jackson MARY BOSWELL JACKSON

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Don Patel PANKAJ RAVOJIBHAI PATEL

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS David W. Pride DAVID WAYNE PRIDE

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Linda Virgil LINDA BULLOCK VIRGIL

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SPEED MAYOR Wilbert Lee Harrison WILBERT LEE HARRISON

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SPEED COMMISSIONER Leroy Candies LEROY CANDIES

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SPEED COMMISSIONER Joe Willie Dickens III JOE WILLIE DICKENS

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SPEED COMMISSIONER Roberta J. Mercer ROBERTA JONES MERCER

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SPEED COMMISSIONER Kenneth Gray Randolph KENNETH GRAY RANDOLPH

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF SPEED COMMISSIONER Betty Jo O'Neal Roberson BETTY JO ONEAL ROBERSON

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF TARBORO TOWN COUNCIL WARD 02 Leo Taylor EARL L TAYLOR

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF TARBORO TOWN COUNCIL WARD 04 C. B. Brown CLARENCE BARROW BROWN

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF TARBORO TOWN COUNCIL WARD 06 Deborah Faye Dew-Jordan DEBORAH FAYE DEW-JORDAN

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF TARBORO TOWN COUNCIL WARD 08 Al Braxton ALFRED SMITH BRAXTON

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF TARBORO TOWN COUNCIL WARD 08 Keith (Moose) Hale WILSON KEITH HALE

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF TARBORO TOWN COUNCIL WARD 08 Tate Mayo BRYAN TATE MAYO

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF WHITAKERS MAYOR Esterine Gary Pitt ESTERINE GARY PITT

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF WHITAKERS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS John P. Ford JOHN PATRICK FORD

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF WHITAKERS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Doris Ann Howington DORIS ANN HOWINGTON

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF WHITAKERS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS May McCloud MAY ETTA MCCLOUD

EDGECOMBE TOWN OF WHITAKERS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Nancy Jones Taylor NANCY JONES TAYLOR

FORSYTH TOWN OF BETHANIA COMMISSIONER Michelle Merritt Leonard MICHELLE MERRITT LEONARD

FORSYTH TOWN OF BETHANIA COMMISSIONER John W. Rogers JOHN WILLIAM ROGERS

FORSYTH TOWN OF BETHANIA COMMISSIONER Randy Joe Rogers RANDY JOE ROGERS

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF CLEMMONS MAYOR Larry W. Kirby LARRY WAYNE KIRBY

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF CLEMMONS MAYOR John Wait JOHN LAWRENCE WAIT

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF CLEMMONS VILLAGE COUNCIL Mary L. Cameron MARY LEWIS CAMERON

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF CLEMMONS VILLAGE COUNCIL Allen Daniel OTHO ALLEN DANIEL

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF CLEMMONS VILLAGE COUNCIL Pamela (PJ) Lofland PAMELA HAIRE LOFLAND

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF CLEMMONS VILLAGE COUNCIL Matthew (Matt) Moger MATTHEW GARY MOGER

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF CLEMMONS VILLAGE COUNCIL Mike Rogers MICHAEL KEITH ROGERS

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF CLEMMONS VILLAGE COUNCIL Christopher Wrights CHRISTOPHER ALLEN WRIGHTS

FORSYTH CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 05 Vic Jones VICTOR ALEXANDER JONES

FORSYTH CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 05 Leah Price LEAH PENRY PRICE

FORSYTH TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE MAYOR Christine (Chris) Federico CHRISTINE FEDERICO

FORSYTH TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE MAYOR Dawn Morgan DAWN HICKEY MORGAN

FORSYTH TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE MAYOR Irving Neal JAMES IRVING NEAL

FORSYTH TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Bruce Boyer BRUCE PORTER BOYER

FORSYTH TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Kenny Crews KENNETH RAY CREWS

FORSYTH TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Jenny Fulton JENNIFER INGRAM FULTON

FORSYTH TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Joe Pinnix JOSEPH L PINNIX

FORSYTH TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Chris Thompson JOHN CHRISTOPHER THOMPSON

FORSYTH CITY OF KING MAYOR Jack Warren JACK EUGENE WARREN

FORSYTH CITY OF KING CITY COUNCIL Rick McCraw RICHARD E MCCRAW

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE MAYOR Michael Lee Horn MICHAEL LEE HORN

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Jeanne Marie Foster JEANNE MARIE FOSTER

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Fred W. Franklin FRED WESLEY FRANKLIN

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Melissa Shearin Hunt MELISSA SHEARIN HUNT

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Derek Roach DEREK WAYNE ROACH

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Kenneth M. (Ken) Sadler KENNETH MARVIN SADLER

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Brian Shumack BRIAN LEE SHUMACK

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL David M. Smitherman DAVID MICHAEL SMITHERMAN

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Michael (Mike) Sullivan MICHAEL PATRICK SULLIVAN

FORSYTH TOWN OF LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Jane Welch JANE M WELCH

FORSYTH TOWN OF RURAL HALL MAYOR Tim Flinchum TIMOTHY MATTHEW FLINCHUM

FORSYTH TOWN OF RURAL HALL MAYOR Frank L. James FRANKLIN L JAMES

FORSYTH TOWN OF RURAL HALL TOWN COUNCIL Susan Hawks Gordon SUSAN HAWKS GORDON

FORSYTH TOWN OF RURAL HALL TOWN COUNCIL C. Thomas Griggs CARL THOMAS GRIGGS

FORSYTH TOWN OF RURAL HALL TOWN COUNCIL John McDermon JOHN NATHAN MCDERMON

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF TOBACCOVILLE MAYOR Mark Baker STEPHEN MARK BAKER

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF TOBACCOVILLE VILLAGE COUNCIL Leroy P. (Lee) Ault LEROY P AULT

FORSYTH VILLAGE OF TOBACCOVILLE VILLAGE COUNCIL Myron W. Marion MYRON WAYNE MARION

FORSYTH TOWN OF WALKERTOWN MAYOR Kenneth Davis KENNETH REEVES DAVIS

FORSYTH TOWN OF WALKERTOWN TOWN COUNCIL Wesley D. Hutchins WESLEY DEAN HUTCHINS

FORSYTH TOWN OF WALKERTOWN TOWN COUNCIL Caroline J. Jones CAROLINE JEAN JONES

FORSYTH TOWN OF WALKERTOWN TOWN COUNCIL Marilyn Martin MARILYN FANT MARTIN

FRANKLIN TOWN OF BUNN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Nicole A. Brantley NICOLE A BRANTLEY

FRANKLIN TOWN OF BUNN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mack Jones FREDDIE MACK JONES

FRANKLIN TOWN OF BUNN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Russell Mullen RUSSELL FRANKLIN MULLEN

FRANKLIN TOWN OF FRANKLINTON MAYOR Art Wright ARTHUR LEE WRIGHT

FRANKLIN TOWN OF FRANKLINTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Brad Kearney THOMAS BRADLEY KEARNEY

FRANKLIN TOWN OF FRANKLINTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Mark Lemmon MARK ASHLEY LEMMON

FRANKLIN TOWN OF FRANKLINTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Anita Mann-Fuller ANITA MANN-FULLER

FRANKLIN TOWN OF LOUISBURG TOWN COUNCIL Sarah Alford SARAH DEANE ALFORD

FRANKLIN TOWN OF LOUISBURG TOWN COUNCIL Christopher Neal CHRISTOPHER LEON NEAL

FRANKLIN TOWN OF LOUISBURG TOWN COUNCIL Mark K. Russell MARK KEYNAN RUSSELL

FRANKLIN TOWN OF LOUISBURG TOWN COUNCIL Emma B. Stewart EMMA BARTHOLOMEW STEWART

FRANKLIN TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Greg Bartholomew GREGORY JAMES BARTHOLOMEW

FRANKLIN TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jim Dyer JAMES EVERETTE DYER

FRANKLIN TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Heather Loftin Holding HEATHER LOFTIN HOLDING

FRANKLIN TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Anne Reeve ANNE MCCOY REEVE

FRANKLIN TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Chad Sary CHAD DAVID SARY

FRANKLIN TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Sean Sullivan SEAN MICHAEL SULLIVAN

FRANKLIN TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Adam B. Wright ADAM BRADDOCK WRIGHT

FRANKLIN TOWN OF YOUNGSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ronald Adkins RONALD ADKINS

FRANKLIN TOWN OF YOUNGSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Scott Brame JEFFREY SCOTT BRAME

FRANKLIN TOWN OF YOUNGSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Joe Johnson JOSEPH EDISON JOHNSON

GASTON CITY OF BELMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Ron Foulk RONALD LEE FOULK

GASTON CITY OF BELMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Claudina Ghianni CLAUDINA GHIANNI

GASTON CITY OF BELMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Danny Hayward DANIEL LEE HAYWARD

GASTON CITY OF BELMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Jim Hefferan JAMES JOSEPH HEFFERAN

GASTON CITY OF BELMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Marc Seelinger MARC SEELINGER

GASTON CITY OF BELMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Martha Stowe MARTHA SMALL STOWE

GASTON CITY OF BESSEMER CITY MAYOR Aaron Grosdidier AARON JESS GROSDIDIER

GASTON CITY OF BESSEMER CITY MAYOR Becky Steelman Smith BECKY S SMITH

GASTON CITY OF BESSEMER CITY COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 01 D.C. (Little Dan) Boling DANNY CARL BOLING

GASTON CITY OF BESSEMER CITY COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 03 Charles Rexrode CHARLES KENNETH REXRODE

GASTON CITY OF BESSEMER CITY COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 03 Josiah J. (Joe) Will JOSIAH JORDAN WILL

GASTON CITY OF BESSEMER CITY COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 04 C.W. (Sonny) Boyd CHARLES WILLIS BOYD

GASTON CITY OF BESSEMER CITY COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 04 Ira Roberts III IRA ROBERTS

GASTON CITY OF CHERRYVILLE MAYOR H.L. Beam HENRY LEE BEAM

GASTON CITY OF CHERRYVILLE MAYOR Daniel Ware DANIEL TROY WARE

GASTON CITY OF CHERRYVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 02 Jon R. Abernethy JONATHAN RICHARD ABERNETHY

GASTON CITY OF CHERRYVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 02 Brian Dalton BRIAN TRENT DALTON

GASTON CITY OF CHERRYVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 04 Malcolm Parker EDWARD MALCOLM PARKER

GASTON TOWN OF CRAMERTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Richard E. Atkinson RICHARD ELBERT ATKINSON

GASTON TOWN OF CRAMERTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Susan Neeley SUSAN DAVIDSON NEELEY

GASTON TOWN OF CRAMERTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Donald Rice DONALD TURNER RICE

GASTON TOWN OF DALLAS MAYOR Jerry (Red) Cearley JERRY ALLEN CEARLEY

GASTON TOWN OF DALLAS MAYOR Rick Coleman RICHARD CHARLES COLEMAN

GASTON TOWN OF DALLAS ALDERMAN Darlene Morrow VERDIE DARLENE MORROW

GASTON TOWN OF DALLAS ALDERMAN John A. Orlando JOHN ALBERT ORLANDO

GASTON TOWN OF DALLAS ALDERMAN Hoyle Withers EARL HOYLE WITHERS

GASTON CITY OF GASTONIA MAYOR Kim Price KIM STUART PRICE

GASTON CITY OF GASTONIA MAYOR Walker Reid WALKER ELDRIDGE REID

GASTON CITY OF GASTONIA COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 03 Jeff Bryson JEFFREY DON BRYSON

GASTON CITY OF GASTONIA COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 03 Jim Gallagher JAMES ALOYSIUS GALLAGHER

GASTON CITY OF GASTONIA COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 04 Charles M. Odom CHARLES MILLS ODOM

GASTON CITY OF GASTONIA COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 04 Todd Pierceall DAVID T PIERCEALL

GASTON CITY OF GASTONIA COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 06 Donyel B. Barber DONYEL BRATTON BARBER

GASTON CITY OF GASTONIA COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 06 David Humphries HAROLD DAVID HUMPHRIES

GASTON CITY OF HIGH SHOALS MAYOR P.J. Rathbone PAUL MONROE RATHBONE

GASTON CITY OF HIGH SHOALS MAYOR Kathy Rhyne KATHY SUMMEY RHYNE

GASTON CITY OF HIGH SHOALS MAYOR Dan Weekley DANIEL GORDON WEEKLEY

GASTON CITY OF HIGH SHOALS COUNCIL MEMBER Todd Duggins TODD STEVEN DUGGINS

GASTON CITY OF HIGH SHOALS COUNCIL MEMBER Lisa Mullinax Stamey LISA MULLINAX STAMEY

GASTON CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN MAYOR David Israel Dettloff DAVID ISRAEL DETTLOFF

GASTON CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN MAYOR Rick Murphrey EDGAR OLIVER MURPHREY

GASTON CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN MAYOR Scott Neisler GEORGE SCOTT NEISLER

GASTON CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE David C. Brinkley DAVID CARL BRINKLEY

GASTON CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Keith Miller KEITH EDWARD MILLER

GASTON CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Curtis Pressley CURTIS O'NEIL PRESSLEY

GASTON CITY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN CITY COUNCIL WARD 01 Annie Thombs ANNIE COLE THOMBS

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL MAYOR Sandy Railey SANDRA HIATT RAILEY

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL MAYOR Larry G. Simonds LARRY GENE SIMONDS

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER Phil Bonham GEORGE PHILIP BONHAM

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER Sean Brafford SEAN LEWIS BRAFFORD

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER John Cato JOHN WAYNE CATO

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER Ken Ervin KENNETH DARRELL ERVIN

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER Candy Funderburk CANDACE WARD FUNDERBURK

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER Thomas S. Gillespie THOMAS STEVENSON GILLESPIE

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER Ashley C. Merritt ASHLEY CARTER MERRITT

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER Martha Patterson Ray MARTHA PATTERSON RAY

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER Shane Robinson JOSHUA SHANE ROBINSON

GASTON CITY OF LOWELL COUNCIL MEMBER Ann Worthy WILMA ANN WORTHY

GASTON TOWN OF MCADENVILLE MAYOR Farrell A. Buchanan FARRELL ARNETT BUCHANAN

GASTON TOWN OF MCADENVILLE MAYOR Jim Robinette JAMES EDWIN ROBINETTE

GASTON TOWN OF MCADENVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Joe Rankin JOSEPH WATTS RANKIN

GASTON TOWN OF MCADENVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Reid Washam CHARLES REID WASHAM

GASTON CITY OF MOUNT HOLLY MAYOR Bryan Hough BRYAN MATTHEW HOUGH

GASTON CITY OF MOUNT HOLLY COUNCIL MEMBER James (Jimmy) Black JAMES ODELL BLACK

GASTON CITY OF MOUNT HOLLY COUNCIL MEMBER Carolyn Holbrook Breyare CAROLYN HOLBROOK BREYARE

GASTON CITY OF MOUNT HOLLY COUNCIL MEMBER Dennis Dotson II DENNIS WAYNE DOTSON

GASTON CITY OF MOUNT HOLLY COUNCIL MEMBER Phyllis B. Harris PHYLLIS BROOKS HARRIS

GASTON CITY OF MOUNT HOLLY COUNCIL MEMBER Jeff Meadows JEFFREY WAYNE MEADOWS

GASTON CITY OF MOUNT HOLLY COUNCIL MEMBER Christina Pawlish CHRISTINA MARIE PAWLISH

GASTON CITY OF MOUNT HOLLY COUNCIL MEMBER Kenneth Reeves KENNETH EARL REEVES

GASTON CITY OF MOUNT HOLLY COUNCIL MEMBER Perry R. Toomey PERRY ROGERS TOOMEY

GASTON TOWN OF RANLO TOWN COMMISSIONER Katie Cordell MARLISHA KATIE CORDELL

GASTON TOWN OF RANLO TOWN COMMISSIONER Jamie Fowler JAMIE EDWARD FOWLER

GASTON TOWN OF RANLO TOWN COMMISSIONER Ronnie E. Laws RONNIE EUGENE LAWS

GASTON TOWN OF RANLO TOWN COMMISSIONER Doug Moore DOUGLAS ALLEN MOORE

GASTON TOWN OF RANLO TOWN COMMISSIONER Wade Morton LARRY WADE MORTON

GASTON TOWN OF RANLO TOWN COMMISSIONER Glenn Wright GLENN WAYNE WRIGHT

GASTON TOWN OF STANLEY MAYOR Steven K. Denton STEVEN KIRK DENTON

GASTON TOWN OF STANLEY COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 01 Lloyd (Bud) Pate LLOYD LEE PATE

GASTON TOWN OF STANLEY COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 03 Jimmy Ingold JAMES LEWIS INGOLD

GASTON TOWN OF STANLEY COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 03 Rob McMinn ROBBIE ROWLAND MCMINN

GASTON TOWN OF STANLEY COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 04 Victoria Kiser VICTORIA BLANKENSHIP KISER

GRAHAM TOWN OF FONTANA DAM MAYOR Robert Hardy ROBERT DEAN HARDY

GRAHAM TOWN OF FONTANA DAM TOWN COUNCIL Madisyn Belanger MADISYN LOUISE BELANGER

GRAHAM TOWN OF FONTANA DAM TOWN COUNCIL Jordan Hedrick JORDAN NICOLE HEDRICK

GRAHAM TOWN OF FONTANA DAM TOWN COUNCIL Tracy Williams TRACY WEEMS WILLIAMS

GRAHAM TOWN OF LAKE SANTEETLAH COUNCIL MEMBER Roger Carlton ROGER MICHAEL CARLTON

GRAHAM TOWN OF LAKE SANTEETLAH COUNCIL MEMBER Jim Hager JAMES DALTON HAGER

GRAHAM TOWN OF LAKE SANTEETLAH COUNCIL MEMBER Craig Keith JAMES CRAIG KEITH

GRAHAM TOWN OF LAKE SANTEETLAH COUNCIL MEMBER Keith Predmore KEITH EUGENE PREDMORE

GRANVILLE TOWN OF BUTNER MAYOR Vicky Hicks Daniels VICKY HICKS DANIELS

GRANVILLE TOWN OF BUTNER MAYOR Terry Turner TERRY DALLAS TURNER

GRANVILLE TOWN OF BUTNER COUNCIL MEMBER Linda R. Jordon LINDA RUSSELL JORDON

GRANVILLE TOWN OF BUTNER COUNCIL MEMBER William E. (Bill) McKellar, Jr. WILLIAM EVANS MCKELLAR

GRANVILLE TOWN OF BUTNER COUNCIL MEMBER Vickie L. Smoak VICKIE LONG SMOAK

GRANVILLE CITY OF CREEDMOOR MAYOR Amor Agdeppa AMOR CACACHO AGDEPPA

GRANVILLE CITY OF CREEDMOOR MAYOR Bobby Wheeler ROBERT VERNON WHEELER

GRANVILLE CITY OF CREEDMOOR COMMISSIONER Ernie Anderson ERNIE KENNETH ANDERSON

GRANVILLE CITY OF CREEDMOOR COMMISSIONER Kechia Brustmeyer-Brown KECHIA RENEE BRUSTMEYER-BROWN

GRANVILLE CITY OF CREEDMOOR COMMISSIONER Georgana Marie Kicinski GEORGANA MARIE KICINSKI

GRANVILLE CITY OF CREEDMOOR COMMISSIONER Ed Mims EDDIE ROBERSON MIMS

GRANVILLE CITY OF CREEDMOOR COMMISSIONER Robert Way ROBERT LEE WAY

GRANVILLE CITY OF CREEDMOOR COMMISSIONER Herman B. Wilkerson HERMAN BAILEY WILKERSON

GRANVILLE CITY OF CREEDMOOR COMMISSIONER Archer Wilkins ARCHER LEE MELVIN WILKINS

GRANVILLE CITY OF OXFORD MAYOR Calvin (CJ) Harris, Jr. CALVIN NMN HARRIS

GRANVILLE CITY OF OXFORD MAYOR Jackie Sergent JACQUELINE VAN DER HORST SERGENT

GRANVILLE CITY OF OXFORD MAYOR Larry Thomas LARRY PAUL THOMAS

GRANVILLE CITY OF OXFORD COMMISSIONER Ron Bullock RONNIE E BULLOCK

GRANVILLE CITY OF OXFORD COMMISSIONER Teresa Gilreath TERESA SMITH GILREATH

GRANVILLE CITY OF OXFORD COMMISSIONER Michael M. Hunt, Sr. MICHAEL MATANIA HUNT

GRANVILLE CITY OF OXFORD COMMISSIONER Kenneth Moss KENNETH WAYNE MOSS

GRANVILLE CITY OF OXFORD COMMISSIONER Justin Paynter JUSTIN RANDALL PAYNTER

GRANVILLE CITY OF OXFORD COMMISSIONER John Tovey JOHN TOVEY

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STEM MAYOR Casey Dover PAUL CASEY DOVER

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STEM COMMISSIONER Kenneth C. McLamb KENNETH COURTNEY MCLAMB

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STEM COMMISSIONER Dave Pavlus DAVID PAVLUS

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STEM COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Lonnie Cole, Sr. LONNIE MORRIS COLE

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STEM COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Kevin C. Easter KEVIN CLAYTON EASTER

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STEM COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Frank N. Shelton III FRANK NELSON SHELTON

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STOVALL COMMISSIONER Dale Hughes GLENN DALE HUGHES

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STOVALL COMMISSIONER Tiana N. Royster TIANA NANNIE ROYSTER

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STOVALL COMMISSIONER Ricky Sneed, Sr. RICKY SNEED

GRANVILLE TOWN OF STOVALL COMMISSIONER Mike Williford MICHAEL SCOTT WILLIFORD

GREENE GREENE COUNTY - MAURY SANITARY LAND DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Pete Beamon WILLIE ALTON BEAMON

GREENE GREENE COUNTY - MAURY SANITARY LAND DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Lawrence A. Moye, Jr. LAWRENCE A MOYE

GREENE TOWN OF HOOKERTON MAYOR Bobby Taylor ROBERT EDWARD TAYLOR

GREENE TOWN OF HOOKERTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Arthur Robinson, Sr. ARTHUR LEE JENKINS ROBINSON

GREENE TOWN OF HOOKERTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Herbert Stocks WILLIAM HERBERT STOCKS

GREENE TOWN OF SNOW HILL TOWN COMMISSIONER Dianne Jones Andrews DIANNE J ANDREWS

GREENE TOWN OF SNOW HILL TOWN COMMISSIONER Donnell Hagans WILLIAM DONNELL HAGANS

GREENE TOWN OF SNOW HILL TOWN COMMISSIONER Michael U. Rhodes MICHAEL URQUHART RHODES

GREENE TOWN OF SNOW HILL TOWN COMMISSIONER Lorrine Burney Washignton LORRINE BURNEY WASHINGTON

GREENE TOWN OF WALSTONBURG MAYOR Brenda Moore Haymond BRENDA MOORE HAYMOND

GREENE TOWN OF WALSTONBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER Micheal Bishop MICHEAL STEVEN BISHOP

GREENE TOWN OF WALSTONBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER Ray Holloman ARTHUR RAY HOLLOMAN

GREENE TOWN OF WALSTONBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER Jarrod McKeel JARROD ANTHONY MCKEEL

GREENE TOWN OF WALSTONBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER Dianne McKeel Morris SHERRY MCKEEL MORRIS

GREENE TOWN OF WALSTONBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER Ronald Turner RONALD JAMES TURNER

GUILFORD CITY OF BURLINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Kathy Hykes KATHRYN O'DONNELL HYKES

GUILFORD CITY OF BURLINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Bob Ward ROBERT MARION WARD

GUILFORD TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE MAYOR Ricky Cox RICHARD LAWSON COX

GUILFORD TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE MAYOR Leonard (Lenny) Williams LEONARD MAC WILLIAMS

GUILFORD TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Paul Dean PAUL DOUGLAS DEAN

GUILFORD TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Steve Harrison STEVE CHARLES HARRISON

GUILFORD TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Yvonne Maizland YVONNE ANITA MAIZLAND

GUILFORD TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Clarence A. Owen CLARENCE ALVIN OWEN

GUILFORD TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Mark Shepherd MARK RIGGINS SHEPHERD

GUILFORD TOWN OF GIBSONVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Paul Thompson PAUL DWAYNE THOMPSON

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 02 Jerry Mingo JERRY CLAYTON MINGO

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 02 Chris Williams CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 03 Arshad Khan ARSHAD KHAN

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 03 Monica Peters MONICA LEA PETERS

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 04 Jim Bronnert JAMES MICHAEL BRONNERT

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 04 Wesley Hudson SAMUEL WESLEY HUDSON

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 05 Vic Jones VICTOR ALEXANDER JONES

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 05 Leah Price LEAH PENRY PRICE

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 06 Jason P. Ewing JASON PATRICK EWING

GUILFORD CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 06 Michael Holmes MICHAEL ANTHONY HOLMES

GUILFORD TOWN OF JAMESTOWN MAYOR Robert Edward Frederick ROBERT EDWARD FREDERICK

GUILFORD TOWN OF JAMESTOWN MAYOR Lynn Montgomery SHARON LYNN MONTGOMERY

GUILFORD TOWN OF JAMESTOWN TOWN COUNCIL John Capes JOHN LOUIS CAPES

GUILFORD TOWN OF JAMESTOWN TOWN COUNCIL Dave Cohen DAVID L COHEN

GUILFORD TOWN OF JAMESTOWN TOWN COUNCIL Rebecca Mann Rayborn REBECCA MANN RAYBORN

GUILFORD TOWN OF JAMESTOWN TOWN COUNCIL Lawrence Straughn LAWRENCE CALVIN STRAUGHN

GUILFORD TOWN OF JAMESTOWN TOWN COUNCIL Martha Stafford Wolfe MARTHA STAFFORD WOLFE

GUILFORD TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE MAYOR Christine (Chris) Federico CHRISTINE FEDERICO

GUILFORD TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE MAYOR Dawn Morgan DAWN HICKEY MORGAN

GUILFORD TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE MAYOR Irving Neal JAMES IRVING NEAL

GUILFORD TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Bruce Boyer BRUCE PORTER BOYER

GUILFORD TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Kenny Crews KENNETH RAY CREWS

GUILFORD TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Jenny Fulton JENNIFER INGRAM FULTON

GUILFORD TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Joe Pinnix JOSEPH L PINNIX

GUILFORD TOWN OF KERNERSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Chris Thompson JOHN CHRISTOPHER THOMPSON

GUILFORD TOWN OF OAK RIDGE TOWN COUNCIL George McClellan GEORGE STERLING MCCLELLAN

GUILFORD TOWN OF OAK RIDGE TOWN COUNCIL Doug Nodine DOUGLAS JAY NODINE

GUILFORD TOWN OF OAK RIDGE TOWN COUNCIL Martha Pittman MARTHA BOYETTE PITTMAN

GUILFORD TOWN OF OAK RIDGE TOWN COUNCIL Mike Stone MICHAEL JAY STONE

GUILFORD TOWN OF OAK RIDGE TOWN COUNCIL Van Tanner VANCE GERALD TANNER

GUILFORD TOWN OF PLEASANT GARDEN MAYOR Carla Strickland CARLA M STRICKLAND

GUILFORD TOWN OF PLEASANT GARDEN TOWN COUNCIL Alan D. Marshall ALAN DEAN MARSHALL

GUILFORD TOWN OF PLEASANT GARDEN TOWN COUNCIL Ron Surgeon RONNIE HAROLD SURGEON

GUILFORD TOWN OF SEDALIA TOWN COUNCIL Serita L. Faison SERITA JORDAN FAISON

GUILFORD TOWN OF SEDALIA TOWN COUNCIL Valerie Jones VALERIE MARIE JONES

GUILFORD TOWN OF SEDALIA TOWN COUNCIL Howard J. Morgan HOWARD J MORGAN

GUILFORD TOWN OF STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL Randy Braswell DWIGHT RANDALL BRASWELL

GUILFORD TOWN OF STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL Frank Bruno FRANK ANTHONY BRUNO

GUILFORD TOWN OF STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL Derek Foy DEREK JAMES FOY

GUILFORD TOWN OF STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL Tim Jones TIMOTHY ALAN JONES

GUILFORD TOWN OF STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL Mark Jordahl MARK ALAN JORDAHL

GUILFORD TOWN OF STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL Jimmy Landreth JAMES PAUL LANDRETH

GUILFORD TOWN OF STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL H. Mark Nadel HAYDEN MARK NADEL

GUILFORD TOWN OF STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL Jim Rigsbee JAMES COLE RIGSBEE

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD MAYOR BJ Barnes ESCHOL EDWARD BARNES

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD MAYOR Danny Nelson DANNY BRYANT NELSON

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL Lynne Williams DeVaney TERESA LYNNE DEVANEY

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL Sean Dwyer JOHN MICHAEL DWYER

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL John O'Day JOHN WALLACE ODAY

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL Priscilla Olinick PRISCILLA KUTZ OLINICK

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL Rich Schlobohm RICHARD ARTHUR SCHLOBOHM

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL Reece Walker EASTON REECE WALKER

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL (UNEXPIRED TERM) Dana Luther DANA MARIE LUTHER

GUILFORD TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL (UNEXPIRED TERM) Tim Sessoms TIMOTHY LEON SESSOMS

GUILFORD TOWN OF WHITSETT TOWN COUNCIL Richard A. Fennell RICHARD ARTHUR FENNELL

GUILFORD TOWN OF WHITSETT TOWN COUNCIL Jamie King JAMIE SHAUN KING

GUILFORD TOWN OF WHITSETT TOWN COUNCIL Jerry Rice JERRY DOUGLAS RICE

GUILFORD GUILFORD - SEDGEFIELD SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Ron Hickman RONALD FRANK HICKMAN

GUILFORD GUILFORD - SEDGEFIELD SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Dennis G. Howard DENNIS GERALD HOWARD

GUILFORD GUILFORD - SEDGEFIELD SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Bob Stout JAMES ROBERT STOUT

GUILFORD GUILFORD - SEDGEFIELD SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Dick Toomey RICHARD GEORGE TOOMEY

GUILFORD GUILFORD - SEDGEFIELD SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Stuart G. Tugman STUART GRADY TUGMAN

HALIFAX TOWN OF ENFIELD TOWN COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE Tracey G. Joyner TRACEY G JOYNER

HALIFAX TOWN OF ENFIELD TOWN COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE Jeffery Mitchell JEFFERY LAMONT MITCHELL

HALIFAX TOWN OF ENFIELD TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT A Bud A. Whitaker BUD ALBERT WHITAKER

HALIFAX TOWN OF ENFIELD TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT B Kent T. Holmes KENT T HOLMES

HALIFAX TOWN OF HALIFAX MAYOR John L. White JOHN LEWIS WHITE

HALIFAX TOWN OF HALIFAX TOWN COMMISSIONER William F. Johnson WILLIAM FLOYD JOHNSON

HALIFAX TOWN OF HALIFAX TOWN COMMISSIONER Lisa M. Turner LISA MOSELEY TURNER

HALIFAX TOWN OF HALIFAX TOWN COMMISSIONER Christina Wells CHRISTINA PEOPLES WELLS

HALIFAX TOWN OF HALIFAX TOWN COMMISSIONER Patterson Wilson GLENN PATTERSON WILSON

HALIFAX TOWN OF HOBGOOD MAYOR Dannie A. Flanary DANNIE ALAN FLANARY

HALIFAX TOWN OF HOBGOOD TOWN COMMISSIONER Milton Armston MILTON SR ARMSTON

HALIFAX TOWN OF HOBGOOD TOWN COMMISSIONER Julian W. Padgette JULIAN WAYNE PADGETTE

HALIFAX TOWN OF HOBGOOD TOWN COMMISSIONER Sallie L. Smith SALLIE LEGGETT SMITH

HALIFAX TOWN OF LITTLETON TOWN COMMISSIONER O. Gould-Faison OPHELIA ALSTON GOULD-FAISON

HALIFAX TOWN OF LITTLETON TOWN COMMISSIONER Lynn Moseley DAVID LYNN MOSELEY

HALIFAX TOWN OF LITTLETON TOWN COMMISSIONER Gerleen Pitchford GERLEEN W PITCHFORD

HALIFAX ROANOKE RAPIDS SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Gregory L. Browning GREGORY LEWIS BROWNING

HALIFAX ROANOKE RAPIDS SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Steven M. Holliday STEVEN MAYO HOLLIDAY

HALIFAX ROANOKE RAPIDS SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Gene St. Clair EUGENE JOSEPH ST CLAIR

HALIFAX CITY OF ROANOKE RAPIDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Ernest C. Bobbitt ERNEST COOPER BOBBITT

HALIFAX CITY OF ROANOKE RAPIDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Sandra W. Bryant SANDRA W BRYANT

HALIFAX CITY OF ROANOKE RAPIDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 Terry Buffaloe TERRY LEE BUFFALOE

HALIFAX CITY OF ROANOKE RAPIDS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 Carl Ferebee CARL FEREBEE

HALIFAX ROANOKE RAPIDS GRADED SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION Jay Carlisle JAMES ACEY CARLISLE

HALIFAX ROANOKE RAPIDS GRADED SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION Tammy Colston TAMMY KIDD COLSTON

HALIFAX ROANOKE RAPIDS GRADED SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION Cathy Hux Keeter CATHY HUX KEETER

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK MAYOR Eddie Braxton EDGAR DAMON BRAXTON

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK MAYOR James E. Mills JAMES EDWARD MILLS

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER Darick Dowden DARICK LUVION DOWDEN

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER Angelique Gray ANGELIQUE MARIE GRAY

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER James Gunnells JAMES LESLIE GUNNELLS

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER Raymond Hyman RAYMOND HYMAN

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER Eric Lewis ERIC LAMONT LEWIS

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER Tommy Parker CARL THOMAS PARKER

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER Charlie Shields CHARLES JAMES SHIELDS

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER Clint Smith CLINT ROSS SMITH

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER Raymond Watson WILLARD R WATSON

HALIFAX TOWN OF SCOTLAND NECK TOWN COMMISSIONER Joe Williams JOE DAVIS WILLIAMS

HALIFAX TOWN OF WELDON TOWN COMMISSIONER Nancy H. Sandoval NANCY HYLER SANDOVAL

HALIFAX TOWN OF WELDON TOWN COMMISSIONER John W. Smith JOHN WINSTON SMITH

HARNETT TOWN OF ANGIER MAYOR Brian Hawley BRIAN L HAWLEY

HARNETT TOWN OF ANGIER MAYOR Bob Smith ROBERT KINSEY SMITH

HARNETT TOWN OF ANGIER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 02 Alan Coats WILLIAM ALAN COATS

HARNETT TOWN OF ANGIER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 02 Christopher Wagner CHRISTOPHER TYLER WAGNER

HARNETT TOWN OF ANGIER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 02 Tom Woerner THOMAS MATTHEW WOERNER

HARNETT TOWN OF ANGIER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 04 Craig Honeycutt ANTHONY CRAIG HONEYCUTT

HARNETT TOWN OF COATS MAYOR Chris Coats CHRISTOPHER THOMAS COATS

HARNETT TOWN OF COATS TOWN COMMISSIONER Kelvin Gilbert KELVIN DEVET GILBERT

HARNETT TOWN OF COATS TOWN COMMISSIONER Bob Hedrick ROBERT GRIMES HEDRICK

HARNETT TOWN OF COATS TOWN COMMISSIONER Don Plessinger DONALD JAMES PLESSINGER

HARNETT TOWN OF COATS TOWN COMMISSIONER Marc Powell MARC ANTHONY POWELL

HARNETT TOWN OF LILLINGTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Judy Breeden JUDITH ANN BREEDEN

HARNETT TOWN OF LILLINGTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Marshall A. Page MARSHALL ARTHUR PAGE

HARNETT TOWN OF LILLINGTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Tim Stephens TIMOTHY MARK STEPHENS

HAYWOOD TOWN OF CANTON BOARD OF ALDERMEN Ralph A. Hamlett RALPH ARNOLD HAMLETT

HAYWOOD TOWN OF CANTON BOARD OF ALDERMEN Gail F. Mull GAIL FISHER MULL

HAYWOOD TOWN OF CANTON BOARD OF ALDERMEN (UNEXPIRED TERM) Arron Jones ARRON LENEIR JONES

HAYWOOD TOWN OF CANTON BOARD OF ALDERMEN (UNEXPIRED TERM) Tim Shepard TIMOTHY DALE SHEPARD

HAYWOOD TOWN OF CLYDE MAYOR Jim Trantham JAMES WILSON TRANTHAM

HAYWOOD TOWN OF CLYDE BOARD OF ALDERMEN John Hemingway JOHN MICHAEL HEMINGWAY

HAYWOOD TOWN OF CLYDE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Dann D. Jesse DANN DUANE JESSE

HAYWOOD TOWN OF CLYDE BOARD OF ALDERMEN (UNEXPIRED TERM) Diane K. Fore DIANE K FORE

HAYWOOD TOWN OF MAGGIE VALLEY MAYOR Janet M. Banks JANET MCKIBBIN BANKS

HAYWOOD TOWN OF MAGGIE VALLEY MAYOR Mike Eveland MICHAEL HOWARD EVELAND

HAYWOOD TOWN OF MAGGIE VALLEY BOARD OF ALDERMEN Allen Alsbrooks JEFFREY ALLEN ALSBROOKS

HAYWOOD TOWN OF MAGGIE VALLEY BOARD OF ALDERMEN Phillip Wight PHILLIP COKER WIGHT

HAYWOOD TOWN OF MAGGIE VALLEY BOARD OF ALDERMEN Tammy Wight TAMMY BURRELL WIGHT

HAYWOOD TOWN OF WAYNESVILLE MAYOR Gavin A. Brown GAVIN ALAN BROWN

HAYWOOD TOWN OF WAYNESVILLE MAYOR Gary Caldwell JAMES GARY CALDWELL

HAYWOOD TOWN OF WAYNESVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Clarence (Chuck) Dickson CLARENCE HARLEY DICKSON

HAYWOOD TOWN OF WAYNESVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Jon Feichter JON DOUGLAS FEICHTER

HAYWOOD TOWN OF WAYNESVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Julia Boyd Freeman JULIA BOYD FREEMAN

HAYWOOD TOWN OF WAYNESVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Joel K. Reece JOEL KEITH REECE

HAYWOOD TOWN OF WAYNESVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN LeRoy S. Roberson LEROY SIMONS ROBERSON

HAYWOOD TOWN OF WAYNESVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN Anthony Sutton DEWAYNE ANTHONY SUTTON

HENDERSON VILLAGE OF FLAT ROCK MAYOR Nick Weedman HARRY NICHOLS WEEDMAN

HENDERSON VILLAGE OF FLAT ROCK VILLAGE COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Thomas F. Carpenter THOMAS FLOYD CARPENTER

HENDERSON VILLAGE OF FLAT ROCK VILLAGE COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Barbara Platz BARBARA OBENAUER PLATZ

HENDERSON VILLAGE OF FLAT ROCK VILLAGE COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Ginger Brown VIRGINIA DIANE BROWN

HENDERSON VILLAGE OF FLAT ROCK VILLAGE COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Anne Coletta ANNE G COLETTA

HENDERSON VILLAGE OF FLAT ROCK VILLAGE COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 David Dethero DAVID LAWRENCE DETHERO

HENDERSON VILLAGE OF FLAT ROCK VILLAGE COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 Hilton Swing MICHAEL HILTON SWING

HENDERSON TOWN OF FLETCHER TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 Bob Davy ROBERT DONALD DAVY

HENDERSON CITY OF HENDERSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL Steven A. Caraker STEVEN ALLEN CARAKER

HENDERSON CITY OF HENDERSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL Jennifer Hensley JENNIFER SEXTON HENSLEY

HENDERSON CITY OF HENDERSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL Debbie Roundtree DEBBIE ONEAL ROUNDTREE

HENDERSON CITY OF HENDERSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL Lyndsey Simpson LYNDSEY NICOLE SIMPSON

HENDERSON TOWN OF LAUREL PARK MAYOR J. Carey O'Cain JAMES CAREY O'CAIN

HENDERSON TOWN OF LAUREL PARK TOWN COUNCIL George W. Banta GEORGE WILLIAM BANTA

HENDERSON TOWN OF LAUREL PARK TOWN COUNCIL Robert Vickery ROBERT ODELL VICKERY

HENDERSON TOWN OF MILLS RIVER TOWN COUNCIL AT-LARGE Randy Austin JAMES RANDY AUSTIN

HENDERSON TOWN OF MILLS RIVER TOWN COUNCIL AT-LARGE Wayne S. Carland WAYNE S CARLAND

HENDERSON TOWN OF MILLS RIVER TOWN COUNCIL AT-LARGE John E. Case JOHN ERVIN CASE

HENDERSON TOWN OF MILLS RIVER TOWN COUNCIL AT-LARGE Mark V. Case MARK VERNON CASE

HENDERSON TOWN OF MILLS RIVER TOWN COUNCIL AT-LARGE Roger Snyder ROGER DALE SNYDER

HENDERSON CITY OF SALUDA CITY COMMISSIONER Leon Morgan RICHARD LEON MORGAN

HENDERSON CITY OF SALUDA CITY COMMISSIONER Bob Ross ROBERT RAY ROSS

HENDERSON CITY OF SALUDA CITY COMMISSIONER Stanley Walker STANLEY T WALKER

HERTFORD TOWN OF AHOSKIE MAYOR Weyling J. White WEYLING JOSSLIN WHITE

HERTFORD TOWN OF AHOSKIE COUNCIL MEMBER WARD A Matt Bradley MATTHEW EDWARD BRADLEY

HERTFORD TOWN OF AHOSKIE COUNCIL MEMBER WARD B Charles B. Reynolds CHARLES B REYNOLDS

HERTFORD TOWN OF AHOSKIE COUNCIL MEMBER WARD B David D. Robertson DAVID DARNELL ROBERTSON

HERTFORD TOWN OF COFIELD MAYOR June S. Wynn JUNE SHERROD WYNN

HERTFORD TOWN OF COFIELD COUNCIL MEMBER Charleen Harrell CHARLEEN M HARRELL

HERTFORD TOWN OF COFIELD COUNCIL MEMBER Rhonda L. Taylor RHONDA LYNN TAYLOR

HERTFORD TOWN OF HARRELLSVILLE MAYOR Henry Nuss HENRY EDWARD NUSS

HERTFORD TOWN OF HARRELLSVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Deborah A. Baker DEBORAH ANNETTE BAKER

HERTFORD TOWN OF HARRELLSVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Thomas Grimes THOMAS HENRY GRIMES

HERTFORD TOWN OF HARRELLSVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Lisa A. Hunnicutt LISA ANN HUNNICUTT

HERTFORD TOWN OF HARRELLSVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Emma Gail Perry EMMA GAIL PERRY

HERTFORD TOWN OF HARRELLSVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Ronnie Revell RONNIE REVELL

HERTFORD TOWN OF MURFREESBORO MAYOR Hal Thomas HAL RAGLAND THOMAS

HERTFORD TOWN OF MURFREESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER David Brown DAVID RYAN BROWN

HERTFORD TOWN OF MURFREESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER Craig L. Dennis CRAIG LEE DENNIS

HERTFORD TOWN OF MURFREESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER Jay Revelle JOHN PAIGE REVELLE

HERTFORD TOWN OF MURFREESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER Berna L. Stephens BERNA LAWRENCE STEPHENS

HERTFORD TOWN OF MURFREESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER Vasilis S. (Bill) Theodorakis VASILIS S THEODORAKIS

HERTFORD TOWN OF MURFREESBORO COUNCIL MEMBER Sarah Whitley Wallace SARAH W WALLACE

HERTFORD TOWN OF WINTON MAYOR Evans Heath GERWYN EVANS HEATH

HERTFORD TOWN OF WINTON COUNCIL MEMBER Blake Blythe JOSEPH BLAKE BLYTHE

HERTFORD TOWN OF WINTON COUNCIL MEMBER William J. (WJ) Boone WILLIAM JESSE BOONE

HERTFORD TOWN OF WINTON COUNCIL MEMBER Aislinn Branch AISLINN C BRANCH

HERTFORD TOWN OF WINTON COUNCIL MEMBER James Donavon Cannette JAMES DONAVON CANNETTE

HERTFORD TOWN OF WINTON COUNCIL MEMBER Tiffany Michelle Lewis TIFFANY M LEWIS

HERTFORD TOWN OF WINTON COUNCIL MEMBER James (Bud) Manley JAMES HENRY MANLEY

HERTFORD TOWN OF WINTON COUNCIL MEMBER Emily (Emy) Winstead EMILY F WINSTEAD

HOKE CITY OF RAEFORD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Robert L. (Bobby) Conoly ROBERT LAWRENCE CONOLY

HOKE CITY OF RAEFORD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Jeremy Hollingsworth JEREMY LEWIS HOLLINGSWORTH

HOKE CITY OF RAEFORD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER John O. Jordan JOHN OLIVER JORDAN

HOKE CITY OF RAEFORD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Mary Neil King MARY NEIL SENTER KING

IREDELL TOWN OF DAVIDSON MAYOR Russell B. (Rusty) Knox, Jr. RUSSELL B KNOX

IREDELL TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jane Campbell JANE ELIZABETH CAMPBELL

IREDELL TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Steve Cook STEVEN LEE COOK

IREDELL TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Matthew Fort MATTHEW PAUL FORT

IREDELL TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jim Fuller JAMES CALVIN FULLER

IREDELL TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Autumn Rierson Michael AUTUMN RIERSON MICHAEL

IREDELL TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS David Sitton DAVID EDWARD SITTON

IREDELL TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS John Stroup JOHN B STROUP

IREDELL TOWN OF HARMONY MAYOR Lee Matney DANIEL L MATNEY

IREDELL TOWN OF HARMONY BOARD OF ALDERMEN Julia Clanton JULIA REID CLANTON

IREDELL TOWN OF HARMONY BOARD OF ALDERMEN N. Sankey (Buddy) Gaither N SANKEY GAITHER

IREDELL TOWN OF HARMONY BOARD OF ALDERMEN Douglas Galliher DOUGLAS C GALLIHER

IREDELL TOWN OF HARMONY BOARD OF ALDERMEN Scotty Harris MICHAEL S HARRIS

IREDELL TOWN OF LOVE VALLEY MAYOR Anthony Kennedy ANTHONY WAYNE KENNEDY

IREDELL TOWN OF LOVE VALLEY COMMISSIONER Tori Barker VICTORIA ALLISON BARKER

IREDELL TOWN OF LOVE VALLEY COMMISSIONER Ted Davis TEDDY EUGENE DAVIS

IREDELL TOWN OF LOVE VALLEY COMMISSIONER Mark D. Loden MARK DWAYNE LODEN

IREDELL TOWN OF LOVE VALLEY COMMISSIONER Tom Poley THOMAS HAROLD POLEY

IREDELL TOWN OF LOVE VALLEY COMMISSIONER Julie Ward JULIE JENKINS WARD

IREDELL TOWN OF MOORESVILLE COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE Bobby Compton ROBERT BUFORD COMPTON

IREDELL TOWN OF MOORESVILLE COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE H. William Compton, Jr. HERMAN WILLIAM COMPTON

IREDELL TOWN OF MOORESVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 01 Eddie Dingler PAUL EDWARD DINGLER

IREDELL TOWN OF MOORESVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 02 Thurman Houston THURMAN B HOUSTON

IREDELL TOWN OF MOORESVILLE COMMISSIONER WARD 02 James (Toodles) Ritchie JAMES FRANKLIN RITCHIE

IREDELL MOORESVILLE GRADED SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION Roger E. Hyatt ROGER E HYATT

IREDELL MOORESVILLE GRADED SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION Debbie Marsh DEBORAH LYNNE FORD MARSH

IREDELL MOORESVILLE GRADED SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION Scarlett Overbay-Inman SCARLETT MELANIE OVERBAY-INMAN

IREDELL MOORESVILLE GRADED SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION Kerry S. Pennell KERRY SWEENEY PENNELL

IREDELL TOWN OF TROUTMAN MAYOR Teross Young TEROSS WILLIEVICK YOUNG

IREDELL TOWN OF TROUTMAN TOWN COUNCIL George W. Harris GEORGE WRIGHT HARRIS

IREDELL TOWN OF TROUTMAN TOWN COUNCIL Janith (Jan) Huffman JANITH JONES HUFFMAN

IREDELL TOWN OF TROUTMAN TOWN COUNCIL Eddie Nau EDWARD R NAU

IREDELL TOWN OF TROUTMAN TOWN COUNCIL Jeremy Shaw JEREMY BRYANT SHAW

IREDELL TOWN OF TROUTMAN TOWN COUNCIL Matt Weber MATTHEW ROBERT WEBER

JACKSON VILLAGE OF FOREST HILLS MAYOR James Wallace JAMES W WALLACE

JACKSON VILLAGE OF FOREST HILLS COUNCIL MEMBER Jonathan Brooks JONATHAN WILEY BROOKS

JACKSON VILLAGE OF FOREST HILLS COUNCIL MEMBER Timothy Eckard TIMOTHY GEORGE ECKARD

JACKSON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS John (Buz) Dotson JOHN MICHAEL DOTSON

JACKSON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Marc Hehn JONATHAN MARCUS HEHN

JACKSON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Nick McCall NICOLAUS MCCALL

JACKSON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Eric Pierson ERIC STEPHEN PIERSON

JACKSON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Michael David Rogers MICHAEL DAVID ROGERS

JACKSON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Hank Ross HENRY P ROSS

JACKSON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Brian J. Stiehler BRIAN JOHN STIEHLER

JACKSON TOWN OF SYLVA COUNCIL MEMBER Danny Allen DANIEL NMN ALLEN

JACKSON TOWN OF SYLVA COUNCIL MEMBER Benjamin Guiney BENJAMIN FRANKLIN GUINEY

JACKSON TOWN OF SYLVA COUNCIL MEMBER Luther Jones JONATHAN LUTHER JONES

JACKSON TOWN OF SYLVA COUNCIL MEMBER Carrie McBane CARRIE FRANCES MCBANE

JACKSON TOWN OF SYLVA COUNCIL MEMBER Greg McPherson GREGORY SCOTT MCPHERSON

JACKSON TOWN OF SYLVA COUNCIL MEMBER David Nestler DAVID NATHANIEL NESTLER

JACKSON TOWN OF WEBSTER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS L. Allen Davis LARRY ALLEN DAVIS

JACKSON TOWN OF WEBSTER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Kelly Donaldson KELLY DWIGHT DONALDSON

JOHNSTON TOWN OF ARCHER LODGE MAYOR Matt Mulhollem MATTHEW BATTEN MULHOLLEM

JOHNSTON TOWN OF ARCHER LODGE TOWN COUNCIL Clyde Castleberry CLYDE BAXTER CASTLEBERRY

JOHNSTON TOWN OF ARCHER LODGE TOWN COUNCIL J. Mark Jackson JERRY MARK JACKSON

JOHNSTON TOWN OF ARCHER LODGE TOWN COUNCIL James L. Purvis III JAMES LUDWIC PURVIS

JOHNSTON TOWN OF BENSON MAYOR Jerry Medlin JERRY MACON MEDLIN

JOHNSTON TOWN OF BENSON TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 01 Casandra P. Stack CASANDRA PEACOCK STACK

JOHNSTON TOWN OF BENSON TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 02 Curtis Dean McLamb CURTIS DEAN MCLAMB

JOHNSTON TOWN OF BENSON TOWN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 03 R. Max Raynor ROY MAX RAYNOR

JOHNSTON TOWN OF CLAYTON MAYOR Jody L. McLeod JODY LYNN MCLEOD

JOHNSTON TOWN OF CLAYTON TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Avery Everett AVERY JERMAINE EVERETT

JOHNSTON TOWN OF CLAYTON TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Bob Satterfield ROBERT NEIL SATTERFIELD

JOHNSTON TOWN OF CLAYTON TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Jason Thompson JASON ANDREW THOMPSON

JOHNSTON TOWN OF FOUR OAKS TOWN COMMISSIONERS Andy Hardy ANDREW ALLEN HARDY

JOHNSTON TOWN OF FOUR OAKS TOWN COMMISSIONERS Vic Medlin VICTOR WADE MEDLIN

JOHNSTON TOWN OF FOUR OAKS TOWN COMMISSIONERS Walt Rabon WALTER LEE RABON

JOHNSTON TOWN OF FOUR OAKS TOWN COMMISSIONERS Carles R. Surles CARLES R SURLES

JOHNSTON TOWN OF KENLY MAYOR Bonnie Hartley Williamson BONNIE HARTLEY WILLIAMSON

JOHNSTON TOWN OF KENLY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Keith Davis KEITH DURRAIN DAVIS

JOHNSTON TOWN OF KENLY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS LaWanda M. Neal LAWANDA MICHELLE NEAL

JOHNSTON TOWN OF KENLY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Bobby Peele ROBERT WADE PEELE

JOHNSTON TOWN OF KENLY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Page Redmon STEPHANIE PAGE REDMON

JOHNSTON TOWN OF MICRO MAYOR Walter (Jay) Warren WALTER JULIUS WARREN

JOHNSTON TOWN OF MICRO TOWN COMMISSIONERS Russell L. Creech RUSSELL LYNN CREECH

JOHNSTON TOWN OF MICRO TOWN COMMISSIONERS Jay Langston JAMES EDWARD LANGSTON

JOHNSTON TOWN OF MICRO TOWN COMMISSIONERS Kevin Worley KEVIN MITCHELL WORLEY

JOHNSTON TOWN OF PINE LEVEL MAYOR Jay Jeffrey Holt JAY JEFFREY HOLT

JOHNSTON TOWN OF PINE LEVEL TOWN COMMISSIONERS Greg Baker CLEVELAND GREG BAKER

JOHNSTON TOWN OF PINE LEVEL TOWN COMMISSIONERS Jimmy F. Garner JIMMY F GARNER

JOHNSTON TOWN OF PINE LEVEL TOWN COMMISSIONERS Phil Pittman JAMES PHILLIP PITTMAN

JOHNSTON TOWN OF PINE LEVEL TOWN COMMISSIONERS William H. (Bill) Radford WILLIAM HUBERT RADFORD

JOHNSTON TOWN OF PRINCETON MAYOR Donald B. Rains DONALD BUTLER RAINS

JOHNSTON TOWN OF PRINCETON TOWN COMMISSIONERS Walter A. Martin, Jr. WALTER ANTHONY MARTIN

JOHNSTON TOWN OF PRINCETON TOWN COMMISSIONERS Mike Rose MICHAEL DAVID ROSE

JOHNSTON TOWN OF PRINCETON TOWN COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Scottie Brown SCOTTIE LEE BROWN

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SELMA MAYOR Cheryl L. Oliver CHERYL LOUISE OLIVER

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SELMA MAYOR William E. Overby WILLIAM EARL OVERBY

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SELMA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Roger Diegele ROGER WILLIAM DIEGELE

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SELMA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Tommy Holmes TOMMY HOLMES

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SELMA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Byron McAllister BYRON JAMES MCALLISTER

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SELMA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Mark A. Petersen MARK ALLEN PETERSEN

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SELMA TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Joseph Lee Scarboro JOSEPH LEE SCARBORO

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SMITHFIELD MAYOR Andy Moore MICHAEL ANTHONY MOORE

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SMITHFIELD TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS AT-LARGE John A. Dunn JOHN ASHLEY DUNN

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SMITHFIELD TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS AT-LARGE Stephen Rabil STEPHEN CARTER RABIL

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SMITHFIELD TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS AT-LARGE Jim Snyder JAMES FRANCIS SNYDER

JOHNSTON TOWN OF SMITHFIELD TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS AT-LARGE Roger Allen Wood ROGER ALLEN WOOD

JOHNSTON TOWN OF WILSONS MILLS TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Fleta A. Byrd FLETA AUSTIN BYRD

JOHNSTON TOWN OF WILSONS MILLS TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Carolyn Whitley Dobbin CAROLYN W DOBBIN

JOHNSTON TOWN OF WILSONS MILLS TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Johnny Eason JOHNNY CARLTON EASON

JOHNSTON TOWN OF WILSONS MILLS TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Joe Parrish JOSEPH ELBERT PARRISH

JOHNSTON TOWN OF WILSONS MILLS TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS J. C. Triplett J C TRIPLETT

JONES TOWN OF POLLOCKSVILLE COMMISSIONER Ellis Banks ELLIS SHERWOOD BANKS

JONES TOWN OF POLLOCKSVILLE COMMISSIONER Mike Duffy MICHAEL JOSEPH DUFFY

JONES TOWN OF POLLOCKSVILLE COMMISSIONER Maria T. Robles MARIA TERESA ROBLES

JONES TOWN OF TRENTON MAYOR Darlene Oakes Spivey DARLENE OAKES SPIVEY

JONES TOWN OF TRENTON COMMISSIONER Rick Green RICKY WILLIAM GREEN

JONES TOWN OF TRENTON COMMISSIONER Robert Horvath ROBERT WILLIAM HORVATH

JONES TOWN OF TRENTON COMMISSIONER Charles Jones CHARLES CLIFTON JONES

LEE CITY OF SANFORD COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE Jimmy Haire JAMES MALCOLM HAIRE

LEE CITY OF SANFORD COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE Blaine Sutton BLAINE GIL SUTTON

LEE CITY OF SANFORD COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 02 Brandon Charles Atkins BRANDON CHARLES ATKINS

LEE CITY OF SANFORD COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 02 Charles M. Taylor CHARLES MCLAMB TAYLOR

LEE CITY OF SANFORD COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 04 Byron Moses Buckels BYRON MOSES BUCKELS

LEE CITY OF SANFORD COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 05 Stephen Nystrom STEPHEN ARTHUR NYSTROM

LEE CITY OF SANFORD COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 05 Rebecca Wyhof Salmon REBECCA WYHOF SALMON

LEE TOWN OF BROADWAY MAYOR Donald Andrews DONALD FRANKLIN ANDREWS

LEE TOWN OF BROADWAY TOWN COMMISSIONER Will Bayer WILLIAM HARVEY BAYER

LEE TOWN OF BROADWAY TOWN COMMISSIONER Lynne West Green LYNNE WEST GREEN

LEE TOWN OF BROADWAY TOWN COMMISSIONER Teresa Dew Kelly TERESA DEW KELLY

LENOIR TOWN OF GRIFTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS William K. Barnes, Jr. WILLIAM KENNETH BARNES

LENOIR TOWN OF GRIFTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Johnny Craft JOHNNY LEN CRAFT

LENOIR TOWN OF GRIFTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Angela T. Gay ANGELA TILLMAN GAY

LENOIR CITY OF KINSTON CITY COUNCIL Sammy C. Aiken SAMMY CARSON AIKEN

LENOIR CITY OF KINSTON CITY COUNCIL Jim Godfrey JAMES EDWARD GODFREY

LENOIR CITY OF KINSTON CITY COUNCIL Antonio Pearl Hardy ANTONIO MAURICE HARDY

LENOIR CITY OF KINSTON CITY COUNCIL Felicia Nikki Solomon FELICIA NICOLE SOLOMON

LENOIR TOWN OF LA GRANGE MAYOR David Holmes DAVID S HOLMES

LENOIR TOWN OF LA GRANGE MAYOR Bobby Wooten BOBBY REYNOLDS WOOTEN

LENOIR TOWN OF LA GRANGE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Andre Cannon ANDRE GARNETT CANNON

LENOIR TOWN OF LA GRANGE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Larry L. Gladney LARRY LE'NARD GLADNEY

LENOIR TOWN OF LA GRANGE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Albert Gray ALBERT L GRAY

LENOIR TOWN OF LA GRANGE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Clifton Harrison CLIFTON ONEAL HARRISON

LENOIR TOWN OF LA GRANGE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Reid Rouse ROBERT REID ROUSE

LENOIR TOWN OF PINK HILL MAYOR Carol Sykes CAROL STROUD SYKES

LENOIR TOWN OF PINK HILL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS James Quinn JAMES SHELTON QUINN

LINCOLN TOWN OF MAIDEN MAYOR Max Bumgarner, Jr. MAX DAVID BUMGARNER

LINCOLN TOWN OF MAIDEN MAYOR Zane R. Hudson ZANE REID HUDSON

LINCOLN TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Richard Fox RICHARD YANCIE FOX

LINCOLN TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Danny Lee Kiser DANNY LEE KISER

LINCOLN TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Beth Poovey Rudisill ELIZABETH POOVEY RUDISILL

LINCOLN TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Bob Sigmon BOBBY GLENN SIGMON

LINCOLN TOWN OF MAIDEN COUNCILMEN Ronnie K. Williams RONNIE KENT WILLIAMS

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN MAYOR Barbara Sears McRae BARBARA A MCRAE

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN MAYOR Bob Scott ROBERT STEWART SCOTT

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER Daniel Coates DANIEL H COATES

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER Joe Collins JOSEPH M COLLINS

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER Jack Horton CARL JACK HORTON

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER Kevin Klatt CHARLES KEVIN KLATT

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER Mike Lewis MICHAEL ANTHONY LEWIS

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER Brandon McMahan BRANDON MARK MCMAHAN

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER Peter Mosco PETER MOSCO

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER T.J. Wright TIMOTHY J WRIGHT

MACON TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Dinah Roper Mashburn DINAH R MASHBURN

MACON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS John (Buz) Dotson JOHN MICHAEL DOTSON

MACON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Marc Hehn JONATHAN MARCUS HEHN

MACON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Nick McCall NICOLAUS MCCALL

MACON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Eric Pierson ERIC STEPHEN PIERSON

MACON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Michael David Rogers MICHAEL DAVID ROGERS

MACON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Hank Ross HENRY P ROSS

MACON TOWN OF HIGHLANDS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Brian J. Stiehler BRIAN JOHN STIEHLER

MADISON TOWN OF HOT SPRINGS MAYOR Abigail Norton ABIGAIL LEE NORTON

MADISON TOWN OF HOT SPRINGS ALDERMAN Vaughan Barnett LEE VAUGHAN BARNETT

MADISON TOWN OF HOT SPRINGS ALDERMAN Jeanne Gentry JEANNE MARIE CALDWELL GENTRY

MADISON TOWN OF HOT SPRINGS ALDERMAN Johnny Lawson JOHNNY AMOS LAWSON

MADISON TOWN OF HOT SPRINGS ALDERMAN Jimmy Moore JIMMY ALLEN MOORE

MADISON TOWN OF MARS HILL ALDERMAN Larry Davis LARRY HILLIARD DAVIS

MADISON TOWN OF MARS HILL ALDERMAN Stuart Jolley STUART LYNN JOLLEY

MADISON TOWN OF MARSHALL MAYOR Jack Wallin JACK DONALD WALLIN

MADISON TOWN OF MARSHALL ALDERMAN Aileen S. Payne AILEEN S PAYNE

MADISON TOWN OF MARSHALL ALDERMAN Laura Ponder Smith LAURA PONDER SMITH

MADISON TOWN OF MARSHALL ALDERMAN Bruce E. Tipton BRUCE EUGENE TIPTON

MARTIN TOWN OF EVERETTS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ben A. Jones, Jr. BEN ASHLEY JONES

MARTIN TOWN OF EVERETTS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS William Prettyman WILLIAM LEE PRETTYMAN

MARTIN TOWN OF HAMILTON MAYOR James (Jim) Goodrich JAMES P GOODRICH

MARTIN TOWN OF HAMILTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS William Freeman WILLIAM FREEMAN

MARTIN TOWN OF HAMILTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Linda Goodrich LINDA LEE GOODRICH

MARTIN TOWN OF HAMILTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Larry Jackson LARRY EARL JACKSON

MARTIN TOWN OF HAMILTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Patricia (Pat) Morring PATRICIA GREEN MORRING

MARTIN TOWN OF HAMILTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Kerry Spivey KERRY LYNN SPIVEY

MARTIN TOWN OF HAMILTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mamie Staton MAMIE M STATON

MARTIN TOWN OF HAMILTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Judith R. Stewart JUDITH RUTH STEWART

MARTIN TOWN OF HAMILTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ervin Williams ERVIN WILLIAMS

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY MAYOR Eddie Brown EDWARD MERRION BROWN

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY MAYOR J. C. Edwards JOHNNY CARL EDWARDS

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY MAYOR William Stalls WILLIAM DAYTON STALLS

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Joey Brown JOSEPH MICHAEL BROWN

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Phillip Burnett PHILLIP MELVIN BURNETT

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Henry M. (Hank) Edmondson HENRY MATTHEWS EDMONDSON

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Sue Craft Harrell RHONDA S HARRELL

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Vonetta Porter VONETTA MCGEE PORTER

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Patrice Rosario PATRICE LYSETTE ROSARIO

MARTIN TOWN OF OAK CITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Samuel D. Thompson SAMUEL D THOMPSON

MARTIN TOWN OF PARMELE MAYOR Jerry M. McCrary JERRY M MCCRARY

MARTIN TOWN OF PARMELE MAYOR Henry Wilson HENRY R WILSON

MARTIN TOWN OF PARMELE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Kenneth Andrews KENNETH W ANDREWS

MARTIN TOWN OF PARMELE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Richard Andrews RICHARD E ANDREWS

MARTIN TOWN OF PARMELE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Glenda Barnes GLENDA R BARNES

MARTIN TOWN OF PARMELE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Julius Edward Jones, Jr. JULIUS EDWARD JONES

MARTIN TOWN OF PARMELE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mary Ann Morning MARY ANN MORNING

MARTIN TOWN OF PARMELE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Wanda Hines Smith WANDA HINES SMITH

MARTIN TOWN OF ROBERSONVILLE MAYOR Tina Brown TINA MICHELLE BROWN

MARTIN TOWN OF ROBERSONVILLE MAYOR Don Kuhlman DONALD ANTHONY KUHLMAN

MARTIN TOWN OF ROBERSONVILLE MAYOR Frank A. Measamer FRANKLIN ALEXANDER MEASAMER

MARTIN TOWN OF ROBERSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE Claudie Wilkins CLAUDIE HODGE WILKINS

MARTIN TOWN OF ROBERSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Debra Hines Armstrong DEBRA HINES ARMSTRONG

MARTIN TOWN OF ROBERSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 John H. Pritchard, Jr. JOHN HAYWOOD PRITCHARD

MARTIN TOWN OF ROBERSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Eugene B. Roberson, Jr. EUGENE B ROBERSON

MARTIN TOWN OF ROBERSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 Glen (Fuzzy) Cowan GLEN E COWAN

MARTIN TOWN OF ROBERSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 Lorene Leggett LORENE ANDERSON LEGGETT

MARTIN TOWN OF WILLIAMSTON MAYOR Joyce Whichard-Brown JOYCE WHICHARD-BROWN

MARTIN TOWN OF WILLIAMSTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AT-LARGE Stanley Edward Roberson STANLEY EDWARD ROBERSON

MARTIN TOWN OF WILLIAMSTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AT-LARGE Ronell M. Rodgers RONELL M RODGERS

MARTIN TOWN OF WILLIAMSTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 01 William (Bud) Coffield WILLIAM E COFFIELD

MARTIN TOWN OF WILLIAMSTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 01 Alton Moore ALTON RAY MOORE

MARTIN TOWN OF WILLIAMSTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 02 Al R. Chesson AL R CHESSON

MARTIN TOWN OF WILLIAMSTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 02 Jerry Knox JERRY W KNOX

MCDOWELL CITY OF MARION CITY COUNCIL Billy S. Martin BILLY STEPHEN MARTIN

MCDOWELL CITY OF MARION CITY COUNCIL Louie Parrow LOUIS RAND PARROW

MCDOWELL CITY OF MARION CITY COUNCIL Don Ramsey DONALD RAY RAMSEY

MCDOWELL TOWN OF OLD FORT ALDERMAN Brandon Boan BRANDON EARL BOAN

MCDOWELL TOWN OF OLD FORT ALDERMAN Andrew Carlton ANDREW JAMES CARLTON

MCDOWELL TOWN OF OLD FORT ALDERMAN Emmett Lee Carson EMMETT LEE CARSON

MCDOWELL TOWN OF OLD FORT ALDERMAN Jerome Effler JEROME DANIEL EFFLER

MCDOWELL TOWN OF OLD FORT ALDERMAN Jamie Grindstaff JAMES BLAKE GRINDSTAFF

MCDOWELL TOWN OF OLD FORT ALDERMAN Jimmie Harris JIMMIE RICHARD HARRIS

MCDOWELL TOWN OF OLD FORT ALDERMAN Manya Mankiewicz MANYA TOMLIN MANKIEWICZ

MCDOWELL TOWN OF OLD FORT ALDERMAN Scottie Surrett SCOTTIE JAY SURRETT

MECKLENBURG CITY OF CHARLOTTE MAYOR David Michael Rice DAVID MICHAEL RICE

MECKLENBURG CITY OF CHARLOTTE CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Joshua Richardson JOSHUA CALEB RICHARDSON

MECKLENBURG CITY OF CHARLOTTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Jacob Robinson JACOB NICOLAS ROBINSON

MECKLENBURG CITY OF CHARLOTTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 Brandon Pierce BRANDON JOSHUA PIERCE

MECKLENBURG CITY OF CHARLOTTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 06 Tariq Scott Bokhari TARIQ SCOTT BOKHARI

MECKLENBURG CITY OF CHARLOTTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 06 Gina Navarrete MARIA EUGENIA NAVARRETE

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Annette Albright INEZ ANNETTE ALBRIGHT

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Elyse Dashew ELYSE CHARLOTTE DASHEW

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Jennifer De La Jara JENNIFER ROGERS DE LA JARA

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Gregory R. Denlea GREGORY RICHARD DENLEA

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Jenna Moorehead JENNA CHRISTINE MOOREHEAD

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Donna J. Parker-Tate DONNA J PARKER-TATE

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Jordan Pineda JORDAN DANIEL PINEDA

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Olivia Scott OLIVIA SIMONE SCOTT

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Lenora Shipp LENORA SANDERS SHIPP

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Stephanie M. Sneed STEPHANIE MARIE SNEED

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Duncan St. Clair DUNCAN DAVID ST CLAIR

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Queen Thompson QUEEN E THOMPSON

MECKLENBURG CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION AT-LARGE Monty Witherspoon MONTY DEVON WITHERSPOON

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF CORNELIUS MAYOR Woody Washam, Jr. WOODROW T WASHAM

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF CORNELIUS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Denis P. Bilodeau DENIS PETER BILODEAU

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF CORNELIUS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ava Callender AVA RENEE CALLENDER

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF CORNELIUS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jim Duke JAMES EDWARD DUKE

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF CORNELIUS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Dave Gilroy DAVID V GILROY

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF CORNELIUS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Diane Gilroy DIANE ELIZABETH GILROY

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF CORNELIUS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Michael (Mike) Miltich MICHAEL FIEGEL MILTICH

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF CORNELIUS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Thurman Ross, Jr. THURMAN ROSS

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF CORNELIUS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Tricia Sisson PATRICIA PORUBSKY SISSON

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF DAVIDSON MAYOR Russell B. (Rusty) Knox, Jr. RUSSELL B KNOX

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jane Campbell JANE ELIZABETH CAMPBELL

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Steve Cook STEVEN LEE COOK

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Matthew Fort MATTHEW PAUL FORT

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jim Fuller JAMES CALVIN FULLER

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Autumn Rierson Michael AUTUMN RIERSON MICHAEL

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS David Sitton DAVID EDWARD SITTON

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF DAVIDSON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS John Stroup JOHN B STROUP

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE MAYOR John Aneralla JOHN C ANERALLA

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE MAYOR Rob Kidwell ROBBIE LEE KIDWELL

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Melinda Bales MELINDA IDELLA BALES

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Dan Boone DANIEL EDWARD BOONE

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jenn Davis JENNIFER ANN DAVIS

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Brian Hines BRIAN KEITH HINES

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Lance Munger LANCE MUNGER

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Derek Partee DEREK LEROY PARTEE

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Stacy Phillips STACY LOUISE PHILLIPS

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Joe Sailers JOSEPH WALKER SAILERS

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF HUNTERSVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Nick Walsh NICHOLAS JOSEPH WALSH

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ben Bash BENJAMIN HOWARD BASH

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Dave Bland MICHAEL D BLAND

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Allen Crosby ALLEN WILLIAM CROSBY

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Barbara Dement BARBARA MCCALL DEMENT

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Renee Garner RENEE GARNER

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Gina Hoover GINA STAMPER HOOVER

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ken McCool KENNETH JOHN MCCOOL

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jeff A. Miller JEFF A MILLER

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mark Tofano MARK E TOFANO

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS John R. Urban JOHN R URBAN

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MATTHEWS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Larry Whitley LARRY W WHITLEY

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MINT HILL MAYOR Richard (Fig) Newton RICHARD DEAN NEWTON

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MINT HILL MAYOR Brad A. Simmons BRAD ALAN SIMMONS

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MINT HILL MAYOR Karen Harvey Trauner KAREN HARVEY TRAUNER

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MINT HILL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Beverly Cannaday BEVERLY BLAKE CANNADAY

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MINT HILL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Richard M. Cochrane RICHARD M COCHRANE

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MINT HILL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Dale Dalton DELMAS B DALTON

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MINT HILL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jessi Healey JESSICA LEE HEALEY

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MINT HILL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Patrick Holton PATRICK WELDON HOLTON

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF MINT HILL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Tony Long WILLIAM ANTHONY LONG

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF PINEVILLE MAYOR John (Jack) Edwards JOHN JOSEPH EDWARDS

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF PINEVILLE TOWN COUNCIL L.R. (Les) Gladden LESLIE ROBERT GLADDEN

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF PINEVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Bolyn McClung BOLYN N MCCLUNG

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF PINEVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Christopher C. McDonough CHRISTOPHER C MCDONOUGH

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF PINEVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Amelia Stinson-Wesley AMELIA STINSON-WESLEY

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF STALLINGS COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 Heather Grooms HEATHER ELAINE GROOMS

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF STALLINGS COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 Shawna Steele SHAWNA LARAE STEELE

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF STALLINGS COUNCIL DISTRICT 05 Steven Ayers STEVEN DEWITT AYERS

MECKLENBURG TOWN OF STALLINGS COUNCIL DISTRICT 05 Billy Birt, Jr. BILLY LYNN BIRT

MITCHELL TOWN OF BAKERSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Charles Nash CHARLES FREDERICK NASH

MITCHELL TOWN OF BAKERSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Andy Palmer ANDREW JAY PALMER

MITCHELL TOWN OF BAKERSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Beau Thomas JAMES WALKER THOMAS

MITCHELL TOWN OF SPRUCE PINE MAYOR Darla Phillips Harding DARLA PHILLIPS HARDING

MITCHELL TOWN OF SPRUCE PINE MAYOR Lori McIntyre LORI MCINTYRE

MITCHELL TOWN OF SPRUCE PINE TOWN COUNCIL James H. Acuff, Jr. JAMES H ACUFF

MITCHELL TOWN OF SPRUCE PINE TOWN COUNCIL Rocky Buchanan ROCKY VAN BUCHANAN

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF BISCOE MAYOR Kelly Kellam KELLY S KELLAM

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF BISCOE MAYOR Eddie Reynolds WILLIAM EDDIE REYNOLDS

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF BISCOE TOWN COMMISSIONER Daryl (Dutch) Anliker DARYL D ANLIKER

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF BISCOE TOWN COMMISSIONER John Beard JOHN STEPHEN BEARD

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF BISCOE TOWN COMMISSIONER Barry Jackson WILLIAM BARRETT JACKSON

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF BISCOE TOWN COMMISSIONER Mike Simmons MICHAEL GRAY SIMMONS

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF BISCOE TOWN COMMISSIONER C. Jerry Smith CLAUDE JERRY SMITH

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF BISCOE TOWN COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Lashaunda Ryan LASHAUNDA RYAN

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF CANDOR TOWN COMMISSIONER Jerry L. Brewer JERRY L BREWER

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF CANDOR TOWN COMMISSIONER David Kellis DAVID H KELLIS

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF MOUNT GILEAD MAYOR Chip Miller JOSEPH MCCAMEY MILLER

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF MOUNT GILEAD TOWN COMMISSIONER Paula L. Covington PAULA LITTLE COVINGTON

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF MOUNT GILEAD TOWN COMMISSIONER Mary Lucas MARY F LUCAS

MONTGOMERY TOWN OF MOUNT GILEAD TOWN COMMISSIONER Mitch Taylor MITCHELL A TAYLOR

MOORE TOWN OF ABERDEEN MAYOR Robert A. (Robbie) Farrell ROBERT ARNOLD FARRELL

MOORE TOWN OF ABERDEEN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Teressa V. Beavers TERESSA VICTORIA BEAVERS

MOORE TOWN OF ABERDEEN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Bryan Bowles BRYAN KEITH BOWLES

MOORE TOWN OF ABERDEEN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Peter Campbell PETER THOMAS CAMPBELL

MOORE TOWN OF ABERDEEN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Elease Goodwin ELEASE MOSS GOODWIN

MOORE TOWN OF ABERDEEN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Adriana Marquez Janker ADRIANA MARQUEZ JANKER

MOORE TOWN OF CAMERON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ginger Bauerband VIRGINIA LYNNE BAUERBAND

MOORE TOWN OF CAMERON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Lisa Chapman LISA PENDLETON CHAPMAN

MOORE TOWN OF CAMERON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mark Hildreth MARK DIXON HILDRETH

MOORE TOWN OF CAMERON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jim Leiby JAMES DUNWOODY LEIBY

MOORE TOWN OF CAMERON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (UNEXPIRED TERM) David Seiberling DAVID WILLIAM SEIBERLING

MOORE TOWN OF CARTHAGE MAYOR Jimmy Chalflinch JIMMY JAY CHALFLINCH

MOORE TOWN OF CARTHAGE MAYOR Kevin Lewis KEVIN CHARLES LEWIS

MOORE TOWN OF CARTHAGE MAYOR Lee Thomas McGraw LEE THOMAS MCGRAW

MOORE TOWN OF CARTHAGE MAYOR George H. Wilson, Jr. GEORGE HALL WILSON

MOORE TOWN OF CARTHAGE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Al Barber ALVIN FLOYD BARBER

MOORE TOWN OF CARTHAGE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Dan Bonillo DANIEL PIERRE BONILLO

MOORE TOWN OF CARTHAGE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS R. Dustin Smith RODNEY DUSTIN SMITH

MOORE VILLAGE OF FOXFIRE VILLAGE COUNCIL MEMBER Donald Boito DONALD EDWARD BOITO

MOORE VILLAGE OF FOXFIRE VILLAGE COUNCIL MEMBER Mike Cole MICHAEL ALAN COLE

MOORE TOWN OF PINEBLUFF BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Guy L. McGraw GUY LYNDON MCGRAW

MOORE TOWN OF PINEBLUFF BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS George (Skip) Ruedeman GEORGE ALBERT RUEDEMAN

MOORE TOWN OF PINEBLUFF BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jeffrey Schafer JEFFREY EDWIN SCHAFER

MOORE TOWN OF PINEBLUFF BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS George Stone GEORGE OLIVER STONE

MOORE TOWN OF PINEBLUFF BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mike Thomas MICHAEL DWAYNE THOMAS

MOORE TOWN OF PINEBLUFF BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Diane Witkowski ELIZABETH DIANE WITKOWSKI

MOORE TOWN OF PINEBLUFF BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (UNEXPIRED TERM) Ronald L. McDonald RONALD LEE MCDONALD

MOORE TOWN OF PINEBLUFF BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (UNEXPIRED TERM) Jerry O. Williams JERRY OWEN WILLIAMS

MOORE VILLAGE OF PINEHURST MAYOR Claire Berggren CLAIRE LOFERSKI BERGGREN

MOORE VILLAGE OF PINEHURST MAYOR John Strickland JOHN CONNELL STRICKLAND

MOORE VILLAGE OF PINEHURST COUNCIL MEMBER Lydia Boesch LYDIA OWEN BOESCH

MOORE VILLAGE OF PINEHURST COUNCIL MEMBER Jane Hogeman JANE DANTER HOGEMAN

MOORE VILLAGE OF PINEHURST COUNCIL MEMBER Stuart Mills STUART LEIGHTON MILLS

MOORE VILLAGE OF PINEHURST COUNCIL MEMBER Kenneth Saylor KENNETH ANDREW SAYLOR

MOORE TOWN OF ROBBINS MAYOR Lonnie English LONNIE BRUCE ENGLISH

MOORE TOWN OF ROBBINS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Cameron Dockery CAMERON GARRETT DOCKERY

MOORE TOWN OF ROBBINS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Brandon Phillips BRANDON ROSS PHILLIPS

MOORE TOWN OF ROBBINS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Kevin Stewart KEVIN LYNN STEWART

MOORE TOWN OF SOUTHERN PINES MAYOR Carol R. Haney CAROL REVERE HANEY

MOORE TOWN OF SOUTHERN PINES MAYOR Craig Morrison CRAIG SCOTT MORRISON

MOORE TOWN OF SOUTHERN PINES COUNCIL MEMBER John F. McLaughlin JOHN FRANKLIN MCLAUGHLIN

MOORE TOWN OF SOUTHERN PINES COUNCIL MEMBER Paul Murphy PAUL GREENE MURPHY

MOORE TOWN OF SOUTHERN PINES COUNCIL MEMBER William H. (Bill) Pate WILLIAM HARGRAVE PATE

MOORE TOWN OF TAYLORTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Ulysses S. G. Barrett, Jr. ULYSSES SIMPSON GRANT BARRETT

MOORE TOWN OF TAYLORTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Garry Brown GARRY KERMIT BROWN

MOORE TOWN OF TAYLORTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Bridget Cotton BRIDGET BARRETT COTTON

MOORE TOWN OF TAYLORTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Eddie Frank Lloyd EDDIE FRANK LLOYD

MOORE TOWN OF TAYLORTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Mitchell Ratliff MITCHELL ANTONIO RATLIFF

MOORE TOWN OF TAYLORTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER Marvin Taylor MARVIN BRANDO TAYLOR

MOORE TOWN OF TAYLORTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER James Lattimore Thompson JAMES LATTIMORE THOMPSON

MOORE TOWN OF VASS MAYOR Eddie Callahan HENRY EDISON CALLAHAN

MOORE TOWN OF VASS MAYOR James Moore JAMES ELBERT MOORE

MOORE TOWN OF VASS MAYOR Angela M. Erica Vacek ANGELA MAY ERICA VACEK

MOORE TOWN OF VASS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS George Blackwell, Jr. GEORGE ALFORD BLACKWELL

MOORE TOWN OF VASS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Matthew A. Callahan MATTHEW ALLEN CALLAHAN

MOORE TOWN OF VASS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Alphonso Mosley, Jr. ALPHONSO MOSLEY

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER Glenn Bernhard GLENN THOMAS BERNHARD

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER Alexa Roberts ALEXA MARIE ROBERTS

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER Randy Saunders RANDALL BRIAN SAUNDERS

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER Joe Wincklhofer JOSEPH CHARLES WINCKLHOFER

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Andy Conway JOHN ANDREW CONWAY

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Ian Duke IAN MICHAEL DUKE

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Neil Godfrey NEIL ARTHUR GODFREY

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Pamela Harris PAMELA RAMONA HENRY HARRIS

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Dean Kalles WILLIAM DEAN KALLES

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Matthew J. Martin MATTHEW JOHN MARTIN

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Denise Racey DENISE CLARK RACEY

MOORE VILLAGE OF WHISPERING PINES COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Tim Venjohn TIMOTHY JOSEPH VENJOHN

NASH TOWN OF BAILEY MAYOR Thomas Richards THOMAS GLENN RICHARDS

NASH TOWN OF BAILEY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Allen Daniels ALLEN CLINTON DANIELS

NASH TOWN OF BAILEY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Craig Johnson GARRY CRAIG JOHNSON

NASH TOWN OF BAILEY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Timothy C. Johnson TIMOTHY CRAIG JOHNSON

NASH TOWN OF BAILEY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Joel Killion JOEL MICHAEL KILLION

NASH TOWN OF BAILEY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ervin Dewayne Powell ERVIN DEWAYNE POWELL

NASH TOWN OF CASTALIA BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS James Alston JAMES EDWARD ALSTON

NASH TOWN OF CASTALIA BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mildred E. Costen MILDRED ELIZABETH COSTEN

NASH TOWN OF CASTALIA BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Sylvia Mann SYLVIA LYNCH MANN

NASH TOWN OF DORTCHES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Bob Brown BERRY ROBERT BROWN

NASH TOWN OF DORTCHES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS George W. Griffin GEORGE WILLIAM GRIFFIN

NASH TOWN OF MIDDLESEX BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Danny Alford DANNY NORMAN ALFORD

NASH TOWN OF MIDDLESEX BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Cherrye High Davis CHERRYE HIGH DAVIS

NASH TOWN OF MIDDLESEX BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS J. W. McClenny JOHN WALTER MCCLENNY

NASH TOWN OF MIDDLESEX BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS William Ward WILLIAM WARD

NASH TOWN OF MIDDLESEX BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Brenda L. West BRENDA LEE WEST

NASH TOWN OF MOMEYER MAYOR Kenneth Lee Parker KENNETH LEE PARKER

NASH TOWN OF MOMEYER TOWN COUNCIL George Alma Edwards GEORGE ALMA EDWARDS

NASH TOWN OF MOMEYER TOWN COUNCIL Edward Jackson WILBUR EDWARD JACKSON

NASH TOWN OF MOMEYER TOWN COUNCIL (UNEXPIRED TERM) Richard V. Matthews RICHARD VANCE MATTHEWS

NASH TOWN OF NASHVILLE MAYOR Brenda Brown BRENDA ELLMORE BROWN

NASH TOWN OF NASHVILLE MAYOR Donald B. Street DONALD BROUGHTON STREET

NASH TOWN OF NASHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Louise W. Hinton LOUISE WOMBLE HINTON

NASH TOWN OF NASHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Lynne Hobbs GRACE LYNNE HOBBS

NASH TOWN OF NASHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Dwight L. Jordan DWIGHT LAMONTA JORDAN

NASH TOWN OF NASHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Charles P. Taylor CHARLES PERSON TAYLOR

NASH TOWN OF RED OAK BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Tony Ray Bennett TONY RAY BENNETT

NASH TOWN OF RED OAK BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS William Scott Briley WILLIAM SCOTT BRILEY

NASH TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Becky Humphrey MARION BECKY HUMPHREY

NASH TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mary Jackson MARY BOSWELL JACKSON

NASH TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Don Patel PANKAJ RAVOJIBHAI PATEL

NASH TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS David W. Pride DAVID WAYNE PRIDE

NASH TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Linda Virgil LINDA BULLOCK VIRGIL

NASH TOWN OF SPRING HOPE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Brenda Lucas BRENDA ALSTON LUCAS

NASH TOWN OF SPRING HOPE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Nancy Hawkins Walker NANCY HAWKINS WALKER

NASH TOWN OF SPRING HOPE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Prudence Wilkins PRUDENCE WHITE WILKINS

NASH TOWN OF WHITAKERS MAYOR Esterine Gary Pitt ESTERINE GARY PITT

NASH TOWN OF WHITAKERS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS John P. Ford JOHN PATRICK FORD

NASH TOWN OF WHITAKERS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Doris Ann Howington DORIS ANN HOWINGTON

NASH TOWN OF WHITAKERS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS May McCloud MAY ETTA MCCLOUD

NASH TOWN OF WHITAKERS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Nancy Jones Taylor NANCY JONES TAYLOR

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH MAYOR Tom Elicson GEORGE THOMAS ELICSON

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH MAYOR LeAnn Pierce AMY LEANN PIERCE

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH MAYOR T. D. Scaringi T DANIEL SCARINGI

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH MAYOR Dorrene Stanley DORRENE LAVONNE STANLEY

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH COUNCIL MEMBER Lynn Barbee ALBERT LYNN BARBEE

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH COUNCIL MEMBER Debi DiNatale DEBRA JEAN DINATALE

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH COUNCIL MEMBER Jay Healy JOHN CHARLES HEALY

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH COUNCIL MEMBER Shell Serracin-Macon SHELLMA NAYETTE SERRACIN-MACON

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH COUNCIL MEMBER Steve Shuttleworth STEVEN ANDREW SHUTTLEWORTH

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF KURE BEACH MAYOR Craig Bloszinsky CRAIG ALFRED BLOSZINSKY

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF KURE BEACH BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS David W. Heglar DAVID WILLIAM HEGLAR

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF KURE BEACH BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Joseph M. Whitley JOSEPH MYRICK WHITLEY

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON MAYOR Bill Saffo VASSILIOS AVGERINOS SAFFO

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON MAYOR Devon M. Scott DEVON MICHAEL SCOTT

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Neil Anderson ZOLLIE NEIL ANDERSON

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Mack Coyle EUGENE FRANCIS MACK COYLE

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Margaret Haynes MARGARET EMORY HAYNES

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Paul Lawler PAUL RICHARD LAWLER

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Alexandria Monroe ALEXANDRIA WASHINGTON MONROE

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Scott Monroe SCOTT LAWRENCE MONROE

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Harry Smith, Jr. HARRY ROLAND SMITH

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Kimberly Spader KIMBERLY MARIE SPADER

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Kevin Spears KEVIN PERNELL SPEARS

NEW HANOVER CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER Matt Thrift MATTHEW PAUL THRIFT

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH MAYOR Greg Buscemi GREGORY ANTHONY BUSCEMI

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH MAYOR Darryl Mills FRANKLIN DARRYL MILLS

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH ALDERMAN Jeff DeGroote JEFFREY DOUGLAS DEGROOTE

NEW HANOVER TOWN OF WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH ALDERMAN Zeke Partin VIVIAN KANNON PARTIN

NORTHAMPTON ROANOKE RAPIDS SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Gregory L. Browning GREGORY LEWIS BROWNING

NORTHAMPTON ROANOKE RAPIDS SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Steven M. Holliday STEVEN MAYO HOLLIDAY

NORTHAMPTON ROANOKE RAPIDS SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS Gene St. Clair EUGENE JOSEPH ST CLAIR

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF CONWAY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Walter Lee Duke, Jr. WALTER LEE DUKE

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF CONWAY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Willie G. Simmons WILLIE G SIMMONS

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF CONWAY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Stewart W. Woodard STEWART WRENN WOODARD

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GARYSBURG MAYOR Roy L. Bell ROY LEE BELL

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GARYSBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER Lola S. Ausby LOLA S AUSBY

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GARYSBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER Woodrow W. Harding, Jr. WOODROW WILSON HARDING

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GARYSBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER Semiko T. Jacobs SEMIKO TEYO JACOBS

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GARYSBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER James Melvin Mayo JAMES MELVIN MAYO

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GARYSBURG TOWN COMMISSIONER Iris F. Williams IRIS FAYE WILLIAMS

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GASTON MAYOR Carlton Arp CARLTON RAY ARP

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GASTON MAYOR Alice Patrick Delbridge ALICE PATRICK DELBRIDGE

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GASTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Donald W. Conner DONALD WAYNE CONNER

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GASTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Joshuah Hall JOSHUAH DEAN HALL

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GASTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Deborah Lee James DEBORAH LEE JAMES

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF GASTON TOWN COMMISSIONER James Norton JAMES DOUGLAS NORTON

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF JACKSON MAYOR Jason S. Morris JASON SCOTT MORRIS

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF JACKSON TOWN COMMISSIONER Garry T. Elliott GARRY T ELLIOTT

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF JACKSON TOWN COMMISSIONER Bill Futrell WILLIAM RANDOLPH FUTRELL

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF LASKER MAYOR Dick Collier LEON DICKSON COLLIER

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF LASKER TOWN COMMISSIONER Charles Daughtry, Jr. CHARLES M DAUGHTRY

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF LASKER TOWN COMMISSIONER Stevie Flythe STEVEN LASSITER FLYTHE

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF LASKER TOWN COMMISSIONER Joan Lassiter JOAN WHITLEY LASSITER

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF RICH SQUARE MAYOR Reginald White REGINALD WHITE

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF RICH SQUARE TOWN COMMISSIONER Linwood Carroll Bryant LINWOOD CARROLL BRYANT

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF RICH SQUARE TOWN COMMISSIONER Charles Eason CHARLES MCKINLEY EASON

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF RICH SQUARE TOWN COMMISSIONER Larry Godwin LARRY EARL GODWIN

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF RICH SQUARE TOWN COMMISSIONER Raymond Joyner RAYMOND JOYNER

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF RICH SQUARE TOWN COMMISSIONER Marcia P. Majett MARCIA PATRICE MAJETT

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF RICH SQUARE TOWN COMMISSIONER Rodney Majette RODNEY DONIA MAJETTE

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF SEABOARD TOWN COMMISSIONER Linwood Fenton Clark LINWOOD FENTON CLARK

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF SEABOARD TOWN COMMISSIONER Virginia Crocker Nelson VIRGINIA CROCKER NELSON

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF SEABOARD TOWN COMMISSIONER Verlene D. Stephenson VERLENE D STEPHENSON

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF WOODLAND MAYOR Randy L. Beale, Sr. RANDY BEALE

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF WOODLAND TOWN COMMISSIONER Patricia Deneen PATRICIA ANNE DENEEN

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF WOODLAND TOWN COMMISSIONER Larry Maggette LARRY DONALD MAGGETTE

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF WOODLAND TOWN COMMISSIONER Ricky Morris RICKY EDWARD MORRIS

NORTHAMPTON TOWN OF WOODLAND TOWN COMMISSIONER Barbara Outland BARBARA SMITH OUTLAND

ONSLOW TOWN OF HOLLY RIDGE COUNCIL MEMBER Rena J. Bragg RENA JACOBS BRAGG

ONSLOW TOWN OF HOLLY RIDGE COUNCIL MEMBER Pamala Hall PAMALA HALL

ONSLOW TOWN OF HOLLY RIDGE COUNCIL MEMBER Thomas Hedrick THOMAS EUGENE HEDRICK

ONSLOW TOWN OF HOLLY RIDGE COUNCIL MEMBER Dexter Sholar DEXTER RAY SHOLAR

ONSLOW TOWN OF HOLLY RIDGE COUNCIL MEMBER Carolyn Stanley CAROLYN INGRAM STANLEY

ONSLOW CITY OF JACKSONVILLE MAYOR Ken Hagan KENNETH FRANCIS HAGAN

ONSLOW CITY OF JACKSONVILLE MAYOR Sammy Phillips JOHN SAMUEL PHILLIPS

ONSLOW CITY OF JACKSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 03 Michael A. Lazzara MICHAEL ANTHONY LAZZARA

ONSLOW CITY OF JACKSONVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 04 Angelia J. Washington ANGELIA JEWEL WASHINGTON

ONSLOW TOWN OF NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH MAYOR Dan Tuman DANIEL TUMAN

ONSLOW TOWN OF NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH ALDERMAN Rebecca A. Dickson REBECCA ANN DICKSON

ONSLOW TOWN OF NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH ALDERMAN Jerry Heid GERARD JOSEPH HEID

ONSLOW TOWN OF NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH ALDERMAN Joann McDermon JOANN M MCDERMON

ONSLOW TOWN OF RICHLANDS MAYOR McKinley D. Smith MCKINLEY DEASILY SMITH

ONSLOW TOWN OF RICHLANDS ALDERMAN Tom Brown THOMPSON LEE BROWN

ONSLOW TOWN OF RICHLANDS ALDERMAN Paul C. Conner PAUL CARLTON CONNER

ONSLOW TOWN OF RICHLANDS ALDERMAN Kandy Koonce KANDY LEE KOONCE

ONSLOW TOWN OF RICHLANDS ALDERMAN Kent Painter KENT TITUS PAINTER

ONSLOW TOWN OF SURF CITY MAYOR Doug Medlin DOUGLAS CHARLES MEDLIN

ONSLOW TOWN OF SURF CITY MAYOR Jeremy Shugarts JEREMY WAYNE SHUGARTS

ONSLOW TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER William J. (Buddy) Fowler WILLIAM JOSEPH FOWLER

ONSLOW TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER David Gilbride DAVID JAMES GILBRIDE

ONSLOW TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Donald Helms DONALD RAY HELMS

ONSLOW TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Kathleen G. Sumner KATHLEEN GRAHAM SUMNER

ONSLOW TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Dwight Torres DWIGHT TORRES

ONSLOW TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Richard B. Vessov RICHARD BRIAN VESSOV

ONSLOW TOWN OF SWANSBORO COMMISSIONER Jeffrey Conaway JEFFREY ALAN CONAWAY

ONSLOW TOWN OF SWANSBORO COMMISSIONER Roy E. Herrick ROY EDWARD HERRICK

ONSLOW TOWN OF SWANSBORO COMMISSIONER Laurent Meilleur LAURENT PAUL MEILLEUR

ONSLOW TOWN OF SWANSBORO COMMISSIONER Harry (PJ) Pugliese HARRY CARMEN PUGLIESE

ONSLOW TOWN OF SWANSBORO COMMISSIONER Jerry Seddon GERALD VICTOR SEDDON

ONSLOW TOWN OF SWANSBORO COMMISSIONER Frank Tursi FRANK VINCENT TURSI

ORANGE CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Rani Dasi RANI DASI

ORANGE CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Andrew Davidson ANDREW D DAVIDSON

ORANGE CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Carmen Huerta-Bapat CARMEN HUERTA-BAPAT

ORANGE CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Jillian La Serna JILLIAN JOY LA SERNA

ORANGE CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Ashton Powell ASHTON WINFIELD POWELL

ORANGE CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Deon Temne DEON LAMAR TEMNE

ORANGE CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Louis Tortora LOUIS PATRICK TORTORA

ORANGE TOWN OF CARRBORO MAYOR Lydia E. Lavelle LYDIA ELLEN LAVELLE

ORANGE TOWN OF CARRBORO BOARD OF ALDERMEN Matthew P. Clements MATTHEW PATRICK CLEMENTS

ORANGE TOWN OF CARRBORO BOARD OF ALDERMEN Steve Friedman STEPHEN CRAIG FRIEDMAN

ORANGE TOWN OF CARRBORO BOARD OF ALDERMEN Matt Neal MATTHEW HOBBS NEAL

ORANGE TOWN OF CARRBORO BOARD OF ALDERMEN Susan S. Romaine SUSAN STEFFENSEN ROMAINE

ORANGE TOWN OF CARRBORO BOARD OF ALDERMEN Damon Seils DAMON MICHAEL SEILS

ORANGE TOWN OF CARRBORO BOARD OF ALDERMEN Sammy Slade WILLIAM SAMUEL SLADE

ORANGE TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL MAYOR Pam Hemminger PAMELA S HEMMINGER

ORANGE TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL MAYOR Joshua James Levenson JOSHUA JAMES LEVENSON

ORANGE TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Jessica (Jess) Anderson JESSICA COOPER ANDERSON

ORANGE TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Sue Hunter SUSAN ELIZABETH HUNTER

ORANGE TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Tai Huynh TAI TRONG HUYNH

ORANGE TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Nancy Oates NANCY ELLEN OATES

ORANGE TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Michael Parker MICHAEL GEORGE PARKER

ORANGE TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Amy Ryan AMY MORRIS RYAN

ORANGE TOWN OF CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL Renuka Soll RENUKA VIDYA SOLL

ORANGE CITY OF DURHAM MAYOR Steve Schewel STEPHEN MATTHEW SCHEWEL

ORANGE CITY OF DURHAM MAYOR Sylvester Williams SYLVESTER WILLIAMS

ORANGE TOWN OF HILLSBOROUGH MAYOR Jennifer (Jenn) Weaver JENNIFER ELIZABETH WEAVER

ORANGE TOWN OF HILLSBOROUGH BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mark Bell MARK REID BELL

ORANGE TOWN OF HILLSBOROUGH BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Matt Hughes MATTHEW GRAHAM HUGHES

ORANGE TOWN OF HILLSBOROUGH BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Evelyn P. Lloyd EVELYN PAULINE LLOYD

ORANGE TOWN OF HILLSBOROUGH BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Kevin Mason KEVIN SCOTT MASON

ORANGE CITY OF MEBANE MAYOR Ed Hooks JAMES EDWIN HOOKS

ORANGE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Shelby Dent SHELBY MARIE DENT

ORANGE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Sean C. Ewing SEAN CHARLES EWING

ORANGE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Everette Greene EVERETTE MARSON GREENE

ORANGE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Jim Harding JAMES EDWARD HARDING

ORANGE CITY OF MEBANE CITY COUNCIL Patty Philipps PATRICIA PHILIPPS

PAMLICO TOWN OF ALLIANCE COMMISSIONER Frank Willis FRANKLIN TAYLOR WILLIS

PAMLICO TOWN OF ARAPAHOE COMMISSIONER Charles D. Banks CHARLES DENNIS BANKS

PAMLICO TOWN OF ARAPAHOE COMMISSIONER Annie W. Flowers ANNIE WIGGINS FLOWERS

PAMLICO TOWN OF ARAPAHOE COMMISSIONER Chris Ireland CHRISTOPHER WAYNE IRELAND

PAMLICO TOWN OF ARAPAHOE COMMISSIONER Tommy Murray THOMAS EVERETT MURRAY

PAMLICO TOWN OF ARAPAHOE COMMISSIONER Brandi Prescott Robertson BRANDI PRESCOTT ROBERTSON

PAMLICO TOWN OF BAYBORO COMMISSIONER Kelvin Credle KELVIN LEE CREDLE

PAMLICO TOWN OF BAYBORO COMMISSIONER J. E. Hardison JULIUS ELDON HARDISON

PAMLICO TOWN OF BAYBORO COMMISSIONER Vennie Himbry VENNIE HUNTER HIMBRY

PAMLICO TOWN OF GRANTSBORO MAYOR Peggy Dixon Fulton PEGGY DIXON FULTON

PAMLICO TOWN OF GRANTSBORO MAYOR Julia Lee JULIA WALKER LEE

PAMLICO TOWN OF GRANTSBORO COUNCILMAN T. W. Harris TERRY WAYNE HARRIS

PAMLICO TOWN OF GRANTSBORO COUNCILMAN Kristie Lee Mitchell KRISTIE LEE MITCHELL

PAMLICO TOWN OF GRANTSBORO COUNCILMAN Tom Newman DALE THOMAS NEWMAN

PAMLICO TOWN OF GRANTSBORO COUNCILMAN Evelyn R. Paul EVELYN ROSE PAUL

PAMLICO TOWN OF GRANTSBORO COUNCILMAN Ray Poole CLEVELAND RAY POOLE

PAMLICO TOWN OF MESIC MAYOR Booker T. Jones BOOKER TEE JONES

PAMLICO TOWN OF MESIC COUNCILMAN Lois Smith Credle LOIS SMITH CREDLE

PAMLICO TOWN OF MESIC COUNCILMAN Admire D. Gibbs ADMIRE DAVIS GIBBS

PAMLICO TOWN OF MESIC COUNCILMAN Everett John Hill EVERETT JOHN HILL

PAMLICO TOWN OF MESIC COUNCILMAN Theron D. Jones, Sr. THERON DARIUS JONES

PAMLICO TOWN OF MESIC COUNCILMAN Violet W. Ollison VIOLET WILLIAMS OLLISON

PAMLICO TOWN OF MINNESOTT BEACH MAYOR Tim Fowler FRANKLIN TIMOTHY FOWLER

PAMLICO TOWN OF MINNESOTT BEACH MAYOR Starr Murphy STARR REANE MURPHY

PAMLICO TOWN OF MINNESOTT BEACH COMMISSIONER Cliff Braly CLIFFORD B BRALY

PAMLICO TOWN OF MINNESOTT BEACH COMMISSIONER Kenny Campen KENNETH LLOYD CAMPEN

PAMLICO TOWN OF MINNESOTT BEACH COMMISSIONER Patricia Day PATRICIA CREECH DAY

PAMLICO TOWN OF MINNESOTT BEACH COMMISSIONER Adam Garfinkel ADAM MATTHEW GARFINKEL

PAMLICO TOWN OF MINNESOTT BEACH COMMISSIONER David Gaskins DAVID KEITH GASKINS

PAMLICO TOWN OF MINNESOTT BEACH COMMISSIONER Pete Hall HILTON WOOD HALL

PAMLICO TOWN OF ORIENTAL MAYOR Sally Truitt Belangia SALLY T BELANGIA

PAMLICO TOWN OF ORIENTAL COMMISSIONER J. Martin Barrow JOHN MARTIN BARROW

PAMLICO TOWN OF ORIENTAL COMMISSIONER Charlie Overcash CHARLES BECKER OVERCASH

PAMLICO TOWN OF ORIENTAL COMMISSIONER Allen Price ROBERT ALLEN PRICE

PAMLICO TOWN OF ORIENTAL COMMISSIONER Sheri Rettew SHERI JEAN RETTEW

PAMLICO TOWN OF ORIENTAL COMMISSIONER Dianne Simmons LYNN DIANNE SIMMONS

PAMLICO TOWN OF ORIENTAL COMMISSIONER David White DAVID WHITE

PAMLICO TOWN OF STONEWALL MAYOR Charles Alexander CHARLES MILTON ALEXANDER

PAMLICO TOWN OF STONEWALL COMMISSIONER Maurice Benton MAURICE WAYNE BENTON

PAMLICO TOWN OF STONEWALL COMMISSIONER Lester Carey LESTER FORREST CAREY

PAMLICO TOWN OF STONEWALL COMMISSIONER James Wood JAMES EDWARD WOOD

PAMLICO TOWN OF VANDEMERE MAYOR Judy H. Thaanum JUDY HOLTON THAANUM

PAMLICO TOWN OF VANDEMERE COMMISSIONER Russ Hudson RUSSELL EARL HUDSON

PAMLICO TOWN OF VANDEMERE COMMISSIONER Carolyn Jones CAROLYN DENISE JONES

PAMLICO TOWN OF VANDEMERE COMMISSIONER Steve Lacy STEVEN E LACY

PAMLICO TOWN OF VANDEMERE COMMISSIONER Robby McCotter ROBERT FRANCIS MCCOTTER

PAMLICO TOWN OF VANDEMERE COMMISSIONER Margaret Rose MARGARET NEWTON ROSE

PAMLICO TOWN OF VANDEMERE COMMISSIONER Max Ware MAXIMILIAN WARE

PENDER TOWN OF ATKINSON COMMISSIONER Gary E. Alsup GARY EUGENE ALSUP

PENDER TOWN OF ATKINSON COMMISSIONER Sara Fetty SARA THERESE FETTY

PENDER TOWN OF ATKINSON COMMISSIONER Michael Stealer MICHAEL WAYNE STEALER

PENDER TOWN OF ATKINSON COMMISSIONER Bryan Stewart LLOYD BRYAN STEWART

PENDER TOWN OF ATKINSON COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Denise Lewis SHARON DENISE LEWIS

PENDER TOWN OF BURGAW COMMISSIONER William E. (Bill) George III WILLIAM ELIAS GEORGE

PENDER TOWN OF BURGAW COMMISSIONER Vernon Harrell VERNON WESLEY HARRELL

PENDER TOWN OF BURGAW COMMISSIONER Wilfred (Red) Robbins WILFRED LEE ROBBINS

PENDER TOWN OF BURGAW COMMISSIONER Sheree E. Shepard SHEREE EVONNE SHEPARD

PENDER VILLAGE OF ST. HELENA MAYOR Robert M. Barnhill ROBERT MCRAE BARNHILL

PENDER VILLAGE OF ST. HELENA COUNCILMAN William (Cowboy) Hunter WILLIAM EVERETTE HUNTER

PENDER VILLAGE OF ST. HELENA COUNCILMAN Nancy Jones NANCY EVANOVICH JONES

PENDER VILLAGE OF ST. HELENA COUNCILMAN Kaye Knowles IRENE KAYE KNOWLES

PENDER TOWN OF SURF CITY MAYOR Doug Medlin DOUGLAS CHARLES MEDLIN

PENDER TOWN OF SURF CITY MAYOR Jeremy Shugarts JEREMY WAYNE SHUGARTS

PENDER TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER William J. (Buddy) Fowler WILLIAM JOSEPH FOWLER

PENDER TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER David Gilbride DAVID JAMES GILBRIDE

PENDER TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Donald Helms DONALD RAY HELMS

PENDER TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Kathleen G. Sumner KATHLEEN GRAHAM SUMNER

PENDER TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Dwight Torres DWIGHT TORRES

PENDER TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Richard B. Vessov RICHARD BRIAN VESSOV

PENDER TOWN OF TOPSAIL BEACH MAYOR Howard Braxton HOWARD MCCOY BRAXTON

PENDER TOWN OF TOPSAIL BEACH MAYOR Rodney Dillman RODNEY JOE DILLMAN

PENDER TOWN OF TOPSAIL BEACH MAYOR Steve Smith STEVEN GEORGE SMITH

PENDER TOWN OF TOPSAIL BEACH COMMISSIONER Joe Bell WARREN JOE BELL

PENDER TOWN OF TOPSAIL BEACH COMMISSIONER John Gunter JOHN DAVID GUNTER

PENDER TOWN OF TOPSAIL BEACH COMMISSIONER Richard (Rich) Pollock RICHARD LLOYD POLLOCK

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF HERTFORD MAYOR Earnell Brown EARNELL MARCELLA BROWN

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF HERTFORD MAYOR Quentin Jackson QUENTIN SHERARD JACKSON

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF HERTFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER Gracie Felton GRACIE GARNER FELTON

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF HERTFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER Mr. Ashley Hodges ROBERT ASHLEY HODGES

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF HERTFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER Orlean Jones ORLEAN MARIE JONES

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF HERTFORD TOWN COMMISSIONER Jerry Mimlitsch GERALD WILLIAM MIMLITSCH

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF WINFALL MAYOR Preston Tyrone White PRESTON T WHITE

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF WINFALL MAYOR Fred Yates FREDERICK LEE YATES

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF WINFALL TOWN COMMISSIONER Carol Cooper CAROL BATEMAN COOPER

PERQUIMANS TOWN OF WINFALL TOWN COMMISSIONER Virginia Powell VIRGINIA POWELL

PITT TOWN OF AYDEN MAYOR Raymond Langley RAYMOND LEVI LANGLEY

PITT TOWN OF AYDEN MAYOR Steve Tripp STEPHEN WAYNE TRIPP

PITT TOWN OF AYDEN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 01 Ivory Mewborn IVORY L MEWBORN

PITT TOWN OF AYDEN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 02 Cindy Goff CYNTHIA L GOFF

PITT TOWN OF AYDEN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 02 Eric Walls ERIC ANDRO WALLS

PITT TOWN OF BETHEL MAYOR Gloristine Brown GLORISTINE WILLIAMS BROWN

PITT TOWN OF BETHEL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ferrell Blount FERRELL LEIGHTON BLOUNT

PITT TOWN OF BETHEL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Janet Everett Davis JANET E DAVIS

PITT TOWN OF BETHEL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ed Dennis, Jr. EDWARD EARL DENNIS

PITT TOWN OF BETHEL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Thomas Lilley THOMAS WAYNE LILLEY

PITT TOWN OF BETHEL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Carl Wilson CARL WILSON

PITT TOWN OF FALKLAND MAYOR Ginger Little GINGER HARRIS LITTLE

PITT TOWN OF FALKLAND BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Joy M. Collins JOY MORRILL COLLINS

PITT TOWN OF FALKLAND BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS James Ronald Norville JAMES RONALD NORVILLE

PITT TOWN OF FARMVILLE MAYOR John O. Moore JOHNNIE ONEIL MOORE

PITT TOWN OF FARMVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jamin Dixon MICHAEL BENJAMIN DIXON

PITT TOWN OF FARMVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Brenda Elks BRENDA ANN ELKS

PITT TOWN OF FARMVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Bert Smith BERT S SMITH

PITT TOWN OF FARMVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Marshall Vines MARSHALL DEVONE VINES

PITT TOWN OF FARMVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Carolyn D. Ward CAROLYN DANIELS WARD

PITT TOWN OF FOUNTAIN MAYOR Shirley A. Mitchell SHIRLEY ANN MITCHELL

PITT TOWN OF FOUNTAIN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Doris Jean Edwards DORIS JEAN EDWARDS

PITT TOWN OF FOUNTAIN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Rhonda Johnson RHONDA LYNN JOHNSON

PITT TOWN OF FOUNTAIN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Glen Vines GLEN MARSHALL VINES

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE MAYOR Renee Boston-Hill RENEE WANDRA BOSTON-HILL

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE MAYOR P. J. Connelly PATRICK JAMES CONNELLY

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE MAYOR Demetrius Hicks DEMETRIUS IRVIN HICKS

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Jermaine McNair JERMAINE TEREL MCNAIR

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Brian Meyerhoeffer BRIAN VON MEYERHOEFFER

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Monica Daniels MONICA PAULETTE DANIELS

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Rose H. Glover ROSE HILL GLOVER

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 John Landrine JOHN RICHARD LANDRINE

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Ernest T. Reeves ERNEST TYRONE REEVES

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 Will Bell WILLIAM HARRY BELL

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 Dave Nelson DAVID EDWARD NELSON

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 Rick Smiley RIDDICK SCOTT SMILEY

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 05 Aaron Bailey AARON GRAHAM BAILEY

PITT CITY OF GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 05 William F. Litchfield, Jr. WILLIAM FRANKLIN LITCHFIELD

PITT TOWN OF GRIFTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS William K. Barnes, Jr. WILLIAM KENNETH BARNES

PITT TOWN OF GRIFTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Johnny Craft JOHNNY LEN CRAFT

PITT TOWN OF GRIFTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Angela T. Gay ANGELA TILLMAN GAY

PITT TOWN OF GRIMESLAND BOARD OF ALDERMEN Ted Bowles THEODORE FRANKLIN BOWLES

PITT TOWN OF GRIMESLAND BOARD OF ALDERMEN Ronnie J. Bowling RONNIE JOE BOWLING

PITT TOWN OF GRIMESLAND BOARD OF ALDERMEN Eleanor H. Farr ELEANOR HODGES FARR

PITT TOWN OF GRIMESLAND BOARD OF ALDERMEN Kyle Hodges DAVID KYLE HODGES

PITT TOWN OF GRIMESLAND BOARD OF ALDERMEN Debbie Sekulski DEBORAH CATHERINE SEKULSKI

PITT TOWN OF GRIMESLAND BOARD OF ALDERMEN Michael Sekulski MICHAEL SEKULSKI

PITT TOWN OF GRIMESLAND BOARD OF ALDERMEN Gerald Whitley GERALD E WHITLEY

PITT VILLAGE OF SIMPSON MAYOR Richard C. Zeck RICHARD CHARLES ZECK

PITT VILLAGE OF SIMPSON VILLAGE COUNCIL Craig Ferguson KENNETH CRAIG FERGUSON

PITT VILLAGE OF SIMPSON VILLAGE COUNCIL Brenda Gatlin Hawkins BRENDA GATLIN HAWKINS

PITT VILLAGE OF SIMPSON VILLAGE COUNCIL Mary Staton Moye MARY STATON MOYE

PITT VILLAGE OF SIMPSON VILLAGE COUNCIL Dianne Thomas DIANNE ANN THOMAS

PITT TOWN OF WINTERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Angela Cumbo ANGELA MARIE SLADE CUMBO

PITT TOWN OF WINTERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Ricky Hines RICHARD EARL HINES

PITT TOWN OF WINTERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Tony Moore TONY PRESTON MOORE

PITT TOWN OF WINTERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Tucker Moore ASHLEY TUCKER MOORE

PITT TOWN OF WINTERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Veronica W. Roberson VERONICA WARD ROBERSON

PITT TOWN OF WINTERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Perry P. Smith PERRY PIERRE SMITH

POLK TOWN OF COLUMBUS MAYOR Patrick McCool PATRICK B MCCOOL

POLK TOWN OF COLUMBUS TOWN COUNCIL Steve E. Christopher STEVIE EARL CHRISTOPHER

POLK TOWN OF COLUMBUS TOWN COUNCIL Richard Hall RICHARD E HALL

POLK TOWN OF COLUMBUS TOWN COUNCIL Brent Jackson BRENT JULIAN JACKSON

POLK TOWN OF COLUMBUS TOWN COUNCIL Ernie Kan ERNESTINE LUNDY KAN

POLK TOWN OF COLUMBUS TOWN COUNCIL Margaret W. Metcalf MARGARET W METCALF

POLK TOWN OF COLUMBUS TOWN COUNCIL Mark Phillips MARK WAYNE PHILLIPS

POLK CITY OF SALUDA CITY COMMISSIONER Leon Morgan RICHARD LEON MORGAN

POLK CITY OF SALUDA CITY COMMISSIONER Bob Ross ROBERT RAY ROSS

POLK CITY OF SALUDA CITY COMMISSIONER Stanley Walker STANLEY T WALKER

POLK TOWN OF TRYON MAYOR J. Alan Peoples JOSEPH A PEOPLES

POLK TOWN OF TRYON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Crys Armbrust JOSEPH CRYSTAL ARMBRUST

POLK TOWN OF TRYON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Chrelle Booker PATRICE C BOOKER

RANDOLPH ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Gus Agudelo GUSTAVO ELADIO AGUDELO

RANDOLPH ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Phillip R. Cheek PHILLIP RAY CHEEK

RANDOLPH ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Linda R. Cranford LINDA RUSSELL CRANFORD

RANDOLPH ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION Michael B. Smith MICHAEL BLAKE SMITH

RANDOLPH ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (UNEXPIRED TERM) Ryan Patton RYAN JUSTICE PATTON

RANDOLPH CITY OF ASHEBORO CITY COUNCIL Eddie Burks EDWARD JAMES BURKS

RANDOLPH CITY OF ASHEBORO CITY COUNCIL Jane Hughes Redding JANE HUGHES REDDING

RANDOLPH CITY OF ASHEBORO CITY COUNCIL Charles Swiers CHARLES ANDREW SWIERS

RANDOLPH TOWN OF FRANKLINVILLE MAYOR Perry L. Conner PERRY LYNN CONNER

RANDOLPH TOWN OF FRANKLINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Ricky J. Collins RICKY JUSTIN COLLINS

RANDOLPH TOWN OF FRANKLINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Priscilla Dunn PRISCILLA ANN DUNN

RANDOLPH TOWN OF FRANKLINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER William (Billy) Farias WILLIAM FARIAS

RANDOLPH TOWN OF FRANKLINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Sharon A. Grose SHARON ALLRED GROSE

RANDOLPH TOWN OF FRANKLINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER L. Mckay (Mac) Whatley LOWELL MCKAY WHATLEY

RANDOLPH CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 03 Arshad Khan ARSHAD KHAN

RANDOLPH CITY OF HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 03 Monica Peters MONICA LEA PETERS

RANDOLPH TOWN OF LIBERTY MAYOR Filmore York DELMAN FILMORE YORK

RANDOLPH TOWN OF LIBERTY TOWN COUNCIL J. R. Beard JOHN RICHARD BEARD

RANDOLPH TOWN OF LIBERTY TOWN COUNCIL Don Herndon DON ROGERS HERNDON

RANDOLPH TOWN OF RAMSEUR MAYOR Vicki Caudle VICTORIA LYNN CAUDLE

RANDOLPH TOWN OF RAMSEUR MAYOR Danny R. Shaw DANNY ROY SHAW

RANDOLPH TOWN OF RAMSEUR TOWN COMMISSIONER Grant B. Cheek GRANT BERNARD CHEEK

RANDOLPH TOWN OF RAMSEUR TOWN COMMISSIONER Tim Cranford TIMOTHY HAL CRANFORD

RANDOLPH TOWN OF RAMSEUR TOWN COMMISSIONER Norv Kraft NORVAL GREENE KRAFT

RANDOLPH TOWN OF RAMSEUR TOWN COMMISSIONER Jim McIntosh THOMAS JAMES MCINTOSH

RANDOLPH TOWN OF RAMSEUR TOWN COMMISSIONER Paul David Overman PAUL DAVID OVERMAN

RANDOLPH TOWN OF RAMSEUR TOWN COMMISSIONER J. C. Parrish JAMES COLON PARRISH

RANDOLPH TOWN OF RAMSEUR TOWN COMMISSIONER Adam Smith RONALD ADAM SMITH

RANDOLPH CITY OF RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN AT-LARGE Gary B. Betts, Sr. GARY BENNETT BETTS

RANDOLPH CITY OF RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN AT-LARGE Bobby Bowman BOBBY CARSON BOWMAN

RANDOLPH CITY OF RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN WARD 01 Renee Bryant TERESA RENEE BRYANT

RANDOLPH CITY OF RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN WARD 04 Keith D. Foglerman KEITH DENNIS FOGLEMAN

RANDOLPH CITY OF RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN WARD 04 Sharon F. Leonard SHARON FAUSNETT LEONARD

RANDOLPH TOWN OF SEAGROVE TOWN COMMISSIONER Homer J. Beheler HOMER J BEHELER

RANDOLPH TOWN OF SEAGROVE TOWN COMMISSIONER Kathy Fernandez KATHY LOUISE FERNANDEZ

RANDOLPH TOWN OF SEAGROVE TOWN COMMISSIONER Carol Kim CAROL ANN KIM

RANDOLPH TOWN OF SEAGROVE TOWN COMMISSIONER Sandra Walker SANDRA GRAVES WALKER

RANDOLPH TOWN OF STALEY MAYOR Karen R. Scotton KAREN RENEE SCOTTON

RANDOLPH TOWN OF STALEY TOWN COMMISSIONER Renee Harrelson RENEE CHRISTIANA HARRELSON

RANDOLPH TOWN OF STALEY TOWN COMMISSIONER Faye Johnson NADINE FAYE JOHNSON

RANDOLPH TOWN OF STALEY TOWN COMMISSIONER Janet Langley Lambert JANET LANGLEY LAMBERT

RANDOLPH TOWN OF STALEY TOWN COMMISSIONER Lori Lynn Langley-Hankins LORI LYNN LANGLEY-HANKINS

RANDOLPH TOWN OF STALEY TOWN COMMISSIONER Steve H. Rollins STEVE HOWARD ROLLINS

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE MAYOR Lisa Shell LISA JAMES SHELL

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE MAYOR Raleigh York, Jr. RALEIGH FRANK YORK

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Ronald Bratton RONALD SOLICITOR BRATTON

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL William Coleman WILLIAM ALLEN COLEMAN

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Neal Grimes FORREST MACNEAL GRIMES

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Joe Leonard JOESTEIN LEONARD

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Sal Leone SALVATORE LEONE

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Cheraton Love CHERATON FABRICE LOVE

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Jane Wilder Murphy JANE WALDEN MURPHY

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Wendy B. Sellars WENDY BRYANT SELLARS

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Pat Harris Shelton PATRICIA HARRIS SHELTON

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL Scott Styers GREGORY SCOTT STYERS

RANDOLPH CITY OF THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL D. Hunter Thrift DAVID HUNTER THRIFT

RANDOLPH CITY OF TRINITY CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE Tommy Johnson THOMAS HAYES JOHNSON

RANDOLPH CITY OF TRINITY CITY COUNCIL WARD 01 Bob Hicks ROBERT FRANKLIN HICKS

RANDOLPH CITY OF TRINITY CITY COUNCIL WARD 03 Jack Carico JACK IRA CARICO

RICHMOND TOWN OF ELLERBE MAYOR Freddy Cloninger FRED NIMBS CLONINGER

RICHMOND TOWN OF ELLERBE TOWN COUNCIL Elsie Freeman ELSIE LOU FREEMAN

RICHMOND TOWN OF ELLERBE TOWN COUNCIL Joe Grooms JOSEPH ALLAN GROOMS

RICHMOND TOWN OF ELLERBE TOWN COUNCIL Jeremy McKenzie JEREMY DERRICK MCKENZIE

RICHMOND CITY OF HAMLET MAYOR Bill Bayless WILLIAM EDWARD BAYLESS

RICHMOND CITY OF HAMLET CITY COUNCIL Terry Moore TERRY GILBERT MOORE

RICHMOND CITY OF HAMLET CITY COUNCIL Joe Robinson JOSEPH DAVID ROBINSON

RICHMOND CITY OF HAMLET CITY COUNCIL Oscar Sellers OSCAR BERRY SELLERS

RICHMOND CITY OF HAMLET CITY COUNCIL Maurice Stuart MAURICE LEE STUART

RICHMOND TOWN OF HOFFMAN MAYOR Tommy H. Hart TOMMY HENRY HART

RICHMOND TOWN OF HOFFMAN TOWN COUNCIL Riccardo (Ricky) Anderson RICCARDO LAMONT ANDERSON

RICHMOND TOWN OF HOFFMAN TOWN COUNCIL Rory Jones RORY KEVIN JONES

RICHMOND TOWN OF HOFFMAN TOWN COUNCIL Daniel Kelly DANIEL KELLY

RICHMOND TOWN OF HOFFMAN TOWN COUNCIL Cynthia A. Northcutt CYNTHIA ANNETTE NORTHCUTT

RICHMOND TOWN OF HOFFMAN TOWN COUNCIL John Taylor JOHN DOUGLAS TAYLOR

RICHMOND TOWN OF NORMAN MAYOR Tonia Stewart Collins TONIA STEWART COLLINS

RICHMOND TOWN OF NORMAN MAYOR Adrian Robson ADRIAN DALE ROBSON

RICHMOND TOWN OF NORMAN TOWN COUNCIL Stephen Cranford STEPHEN DARRELL CRANFORD

RICHMOND TOWN OF NORMAN TOWN COUNCIL Cindi Murray CYNTHIA H MURRAY

RICHMOND CITY OF ROCKINGHAM MAYOR M. Steven Morris MAX STEVEN MORRIS

RICHMOND CITY OF ROCKINGHAM CITY COUNCIL John W. Carter JOHN WILLIAM CARTER

RICHMOND CITY OF ROCKINGHAM CITY COUNCIL Bennett Deane CHARLES BENNETT DEANE

RICHMOND CITY OF ROCKINGHAM CITY COUNCIL Anne M. Edwards CATHY ANNE MARTIN EDWARDS

RICHMOND CITY OF ROCKINGHAM CITY COUNCIL John P. Hutchinson JOHN PATRICK HUTCHINSON

RICHMOND CITY OF ROCKINGHAM CITY COUNCIL Cameron Wright-Hairston CAMERINE WRIGHT-HAIRSTON

ROBESON TOWN OF FAIRMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Melvin Ellison MELVIN LEON ELLISON

ROBESON TOWN OF FAIRMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Cassandra Gaddy CASSANDRA GAIL GADDY

ROBESON TOWN OF FAIRMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Charles Kemp CHARLES EDWIN KEMP

ROBESON TOWN OF FAIRMONT COUNCIL MEMBER J. J. McCree JEFFERY J MCCREE

ROBESON TOWN OF FAIRMONT COUNCIL MEMBER Heather Seibles HEATHER JEANETTE SEIBLES

ROBESON TOWN OF LUMBER BRIDGE COUNCIL MEMBER Alan James Brunnet ALAN JAMES BRUNNET

ROBESON TOWN OF LUMBER BRIDGE COUNCIL MEMBER Randy L. Russ RANDY LIVINGSTON RUSS

ROBESON CITY OF LUMBERTON MAYOR Bruce W. Davis BRUCE WELDON DAVIS

ROBESON CITY OF LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Leroy Rising LEROY RISING

ROBESON CITY OF LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 04 Karen Altman Higley KAREN ALTMAN HIGLEY

ROBESON CITY OF LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 06 Chris Howard, Jr. COLUMBUS BENJAMIN HOWARD

ROBESON CITY OF LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 06 Roy Rogers ROY ROGERS

ROBESON CITY OF LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 07 Eric Chavis ERIC CHAVIS

ROBESON TOWN OF MAXTON MAYOR Paul Davis PAUL GREGORY DAVIS

ROBESON TOWN OF MAXTON MAYOR Victor Womack, Sr. VICTOR REGINALD WOMACK

ROBESON TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Toni (Kandy) Bethea TONI MARIE BETHEA

ROBESON TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Elizabeth O'Neal McEachin Gilmore ELIZABETH MCEACHIN GILMORE

ROBESON TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Donna Lynn Locklear DONNA LYNN LOCKLEAR

ROBESON TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Paul McDowell PAUL DAVID MCDOWELL

ROBESON TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Harold Seate WILLIAM HAROLD SEATE

ROBESON TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Chandra Short CHANDRA JANINE SHORT

ROBESON TOWN OF MCDONALD MAYOR James Ryan Taylor JAMES RYAN TAYLOR

ROBESON TOWN OF MCDONALD COUNCIL MEMBER Dannie Bacot DANNIE MITCHELL BACOT

ROBESON TOWN OF MCDONALD COUNCIL MEMBER Alan Britt WILLIAM A BRITT

ROBESON TOWN OF MCDONALD COUNCIL MEMBER George Dean Carter GEORGE DEAN CARTER

ROBESON TOWN OF PARKTON MAYOR Al McMillan ALBERT HARRY MCMILLAN

ROBESON TOWN OF PARKTON COUNCIL MEMBER Christopher Carlson CHRISTOPHER PAUL CARLSON

ROBESON TOWN OF PARKTON COUNCIL MEMBER Robin Hill ROBIN HALVERSON HILL

ROBESON TOWN OF PARKTON COUNCIL MEMBER John Matt JOHN MITCHELL MATT

ROBESON TOWN OF PARKTON COUNCIL MEMBER Tony McVickers TONY BRYAN MCVICKERS

ROBESON TOWN OF PARKTON COUNCIL MEMBER David Register WILLIAM D REGISTER

ROBESON TOWN OF PARKTON COUNCIL MEMBER Doris Underwood DORIS BRISSON UNDERWOOD

ROBESON TOWN OF PEMBROKE MAYOR Gregory Cummings CHARLES GREGORY CUMMINGS

ROBESON TOWN OF PEMBROKE MAYOR Allen G. Dial ALLEN G DIAL

ROBESON TOWN OF PEMBROKE COUNCIL MEMBER Larry McNeill LARRY DEAN MCNEILL

ROBESON TOWN OF PEMBROKE COUNCIL MEMBER Ryan Sampson RYAN HEATH SAMPSON

ROBESON TOWN OF PROCTORVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Virginia Ivey VIRGINIA NANCE IVEY

ROBESON TOWN OF RED SPRINGS MAYOR Largirtha Graham LARGIRTHA GRAHAM

ROBESON TOWN OF RED SPRINGS MAYOR Edward (Chub) Henderson EDWARD ALFRED HENDERSON

ROBESON TOWN OF RED SPRINGS COUNCIL MEMBER Duron Lee Burney DURON LEE BURNEY

ROBESON TOWN OF RED SPRINGS COUNCIL MEMBER C.L. Edmonds CHRIS LEON BENJAMIN EDMONDS

ROBESON TOWN OF RED SPRINGS COUNCIL MEMBER Shearlie McBryde SHEARLIE MAE MCBRYDE

ROBESON TOWN OF RED SPRINGS COUNCIL MEMBER Robert McLean ROBERT MCLEAN

ROBESON TOWN OF RED SPRINGS COUNCIL MEMBER Caroline C. Sumpter CAROLINE CHRISTINE SUMPTER

ROBESON TOWN OF RED SPRINGS COUNCIL MEMBER Sandra Wilson SANDRA JANE WILSON

ROBESON TOWN OF RENNERT COUNCIL MEMBER Sabrina Colson SABRINA RENA COLSON

ROBESON TOWN OF RENNERT COUNCIL MEMBER Brenda F. Locklear BRENDA FAYE LOCKLEAR

ROBESON TOWN OF RENNERT COUNCIL MEMBER Vivian Wilson McRae VIVIAN WILSON MCRAE

ROBESON TOWN OF RENNERT COUNCIL MEMBER Shirley A. Tolson SHIRLEY ASHFORD TOLSON

ROBESON TOWN OF ROWLAND MAYOR Michelle M. Shooter DOROTHY MICHELLE MULLER SHOOTER

ROBESON TOWN OF ROWLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Betty Boyd BETTY JANE BOYD

ROBESON TOWN OF ROWLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Allen Jean Love ALLEN JEAN LOVE

ROBESON TOWN OF ROWLAND COUNCIL MEMBER Jessica Hunt McCallum JESSICA HUNT MCCALLUM

ROBESON TOWN OF ST. PAULS MAYOR David Ayers WILLIAM DAVID AYERS

ROBESON TOWN OF ST. PAULS MAYOR Elbert Gibson FRED ELBERT GIBSON

ROBESON TOWN OF ST. PAULS COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE Evans Jackson WILTON EVANS JACKSON

ROBESON TOWN OF ST. PAULS COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE Jerry Quick JERRY MORRISON QUICK

ROBESON TOWN OF ST. PAULS COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE McClure (Buck) Terry MCCLURE TERRY

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF EDEN COUNCILMAN WARD 01 Bernie Moore BERNIE PAUL MOORE

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF EDEN COUNCILMAN WARD 02 James C. (Jim) Burnette JAMES CORNETTE BURNETTE

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF EDEN COUNCILMAN WARD 02 Bruce Nooe BENNET BRUCE NOOE

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF EDEN COUNCILMAN WARD 06 Tom Fulton JAMES THOMAS FULTON

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF EDEN COUNCILMAN WARD 06 Lisa Haraway Goldsworthy LISA HARAWAY GOLDSWORTHY

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF EDEN COUNCILMAN WARD 06 Phil Hunnicutt PHILLIP RUSSELL HUNNICUTT

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF EDEN COUNCILMAN WARD 07 Gerald (Jerry) Ellis GERALD STEVEN ELLIS

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MADISON MAYOR Michael Justice MICHAEL THOMAS JUSTICE

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MADISON MAYOR David Myers DAVID C MYERS

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MADISON ALDERMAN Virginia M. Hoover VIRGINIA MALLOY HOOVER

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MADISON ALDERMAN Mary Reese Martin MARY REESE MARTIN

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MADISON ALDERMAN William Phillips WILLIAM MOSE PHILLIPS

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MADISON ALDERMAN Tom Rogers THOMAS GERALD ROGERS

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MADISON ALDERMAN Suzie Vaughan Wilkinson SUSAN VAUGHAN WILKINSON

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MAYODAN MAYOR James (Bud) Cardwell JAMES RALPH CARDWELL

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MAYODAN MAYOR Dwight Lake ELBERT DWIGHT LAKE

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MAYODAN COUNCILMAN Darrell Allred JAMES DARRELL ALLRED

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MAYODAN COUNCILMAN Melanie Shemo Barnes MELANIE SHEMO BARNES

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MAYODAN COUNCILMAN Doug Cardwell THOMAS DOUGLAS CARDWELL

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MAYODAN COUNCILMAN Brandon M. Griffin BRANDON MACK GRIFFIN

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MAYODAN COUNCILMAN Charles Menard, Jr. CHARLES ROBERT MENARD

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF MAYODAN COUNCILMAN Shaunna Priddy Overman SHAUNNA OVERMAN

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF REIDSVILLE COUNCILMAN DISTRICT A Donald L. Gorham DONALD LEON GORHAM

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF REIDSVILLE COUNCILMAN DISTRICT A William C. Hairston WILLIAM C HAIRSTON

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF REIDSVILLE COUNCILMAN DISTRICT B Shannon Forrester Blackburn SHANNON MICHELLE FORRESTER BLACKBURN

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF REIDSVILLE COUNCILMAN DISTRICT B James K. Festerman JAMES KLENNER FESTERMAN

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF REIDSVILLE COUNCILMAN DISTRICT B Hemco Patharkar HEMANTKUMAR ANANT PATHARKAR

ROCKINGHAM CITY OF REIDSVILLE COUNCILMAN DISTRICT B Sherri G. Walker SHARON GAY WALKER

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF STONEVILLE MAYOR Kathy Stanley Galvan KATHY STANLEY GALVAN

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF STONEVILLE MAYOR Jodi Lester JODI POPE LESTER

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF STONEVILLE COUNCILMAN Chuck Hundley CHARLES DOUGLAS HUNDLEY

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF STONEVILLE COUNCILMAN Jerry Smith JERRY LYNN SMITH

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF STONEVILLE COUNCILMAN Henry (Camp) Thornton HENRY CAMPBELL THORNTON

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF STONEVILLE COUNCILMAN Sammy Rex Tuggle SAMMY REX TUGGLE

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF WENTWORTH COUNCILMAN Evelyn L. Conner EVELYN LEWIS CONNER

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF WENTWORTH COUNCILMAN Dennis Paschal ROBERT DENNIS PASCHAL

ROCKINGHAM TOWN OF WENTWORTH COUNCILMAN Dennis Paschal III ROBERT DENNIS PASCHAL

ROWAN TOWN OF CHINA GROVE MAYOR Charles E. Seaford CHARLES EUGENE SEAFORD

ROWAN TOWN OF CHINA GROVE MAYOR R. Lee Withers ROGER LEE WITHERS

ROWAN TOWN OF CHINA GROVE TOWN COUNCIL Rodney Phillips CHARLES RODNEY PHILLIPS

ROWAN TOWN OF CHINA GROVE TOWN COUNCIL Steve Stroud STEVEN C STROUD

ROWAN TOWN OF CLEVELAND MAYOR Patrick (Pat) Phifer PATRICK TRENT PHIFER

ROWAN TOWN OF CLEVELAND BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS John Bradford JOHN CALVIN BRADFORD

ROWAN TOWN OF CLEVELAND BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Bryan Little JAMES BRYAN LITTLE

ROWAN TOWN OF CLEVELAND BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Travis Summitt TRAVIS SUMMITT

ROWAN TOWN OF EAST SPENCER MAYOR Tony J. Hillian TONY JEROME HILLIAN

ROWAN TOWN OF EAST SPENCER MAYOR Barbara A. Mallett BARBARA ANN MALLETT

ROWAN TOWN OF EAST SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Curtis B. Cowan CURTIS BERNARD COWAN

ROWAN TOWN OF EAST SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Deloris V. High DELORIS M HIGH

ROWAN TOWN OF EAST SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN John G. Noble III JOHN G NOBLE

ROWAN TOWN OF EAST SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Shawn P. Rush SHAWN PATRICK RUSH

ROWAN TOWN OF EAST SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN (UNEXPIRED TERM) Travis Carter TRAVIS RYAN CARTER

ROWAN TOWN OF EAST SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN (UNEXPIRED TERM) Albert J. Smith ALBERT JUNIOR SMITH

ROWAN TOWN OF FAITH BOARD OF ALDERMEN Randall Barger DENNIS RANDALL BARGER

ROWAN TOWN OF FAITH BOARD OF ALDERMEN Brian G. Campbell BRIAN GREGORY CAMPBELL

ROWAN TOWN OF FAITH BOARD OF ALDERMEN Gary Gardner WARREN GARY GARDNER

ROWAN TOWN OF FAITH BOARD OF ALDERMEN Matt Lyerly MATTHEW SCOTT LYERLY

ROWAN TOWN OF FAITH BOARD OF ALDERMEN C.J. Moody CHARLES LOUIS MOODY

ROWAN TOWN OF GRANITE QUARRY MAYOR William (Bill) Feather WILLIAM DARL FEATHER

ROWAN TOWN OF GRANITE QUARRY MAYOR Andrew Poston ANDREW HAYDEN POSTON

ROWAN TOWN OF GRANITE QUARRY BOARD OF ALDERMEN Mike Brinkley MICHAEL BROWN BRINKLEY

ROWAN TOWN OF GRANITE QUARRY BOARD OF ALDERMEN Jim Costantino JAMES RICHARD COSTANTINO

ROWAN TOWN OF GRANITE QUARRY BOARD OF ALDERMEN Jim LaFevers JAMES DAVID LAFEVERS

ROWAN TOWN OF GRANITE QUARRY BOARD OF ALDERMEN James (Doug) Shelton JAMES DOUGLAS SHELTON

ROWAN CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Addul Ali ADDUL RAHMAN EL ALI

ROWAN CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Howard J. Boyd, Jr. HOWARD J BOYD

ROWAN CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Ryan G. Dayvault RYAN GREGORY DAYVAULT

ROWAN CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Phil Goodman PHILLIP MICHAEL GOODMAN

ROWAN CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Chris Gordon CHRISTOPHER WAYNE GORDON

ROWAN CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Darrell Jackson DARRELL LYNN JACKSON

ROWAN CITY OF KANNAPOLIS COUNCIL MEMBER Tom Kincaid TOMMY DALE KINCAID

ROWAN TOWN OF LANDIS MAYOR Dorland Abernathy DORLAND MONROE ABERNATHY

ROWAN TOWN OF LANDIS MAYOR Bobby G. Brown BOBBY GENE BROWN

ROWAN TOWN OF LANDIS MAYOR Mark Connell WILLIAM D CONNELL

ROWAN TOWN OF LANDIS MAYOR Meredith Bare Smith MEREDITH BARE SMITH

ROWAN TOWN OF LANDIS MAYOR Alby Stamey ALBY LEE STAMEY

ROWAN TOWN OF LANDIS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Darrell Overcash DARRELL OVERCASH

ROWAN TOWN OF LANDIS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Buddy Porter, Jr. BUDDY RAY PORTER

ROWAN TOWN OF LANDIS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Katie Sells KATIE MARIE SELLS

ROWAN TOWN OF LANDIS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Ashley K. Stewart ASHLEY KEITH STEWART

ROWAN TOWN OF ROCKWELL MAYOR Chris Stiller CHARLES CHRISTOPHER STILLER

ROWAN TOWN OF ROCKWELL MAYOR Beau Taylor BEAUFORD NATHANIEL TAYLOR

ROWAN TOWN OF ROCKWELL BOARD OF ALDERMEN Chuck Bowman CHARLES RUSH BOWMAN

ROWAN TOWN OF ROCKWELL BOARD OF ALDERMEN Chris Cranford CHRISTOPHER FRAY CRANFORD

ROWAN TOWN OF ROCKWELL BOARD OF ALDERMEN Timothy Justin Crews TIMOTHY JUSTIN CREWS

ROWAN TOWN OF ROCKWELL BOARD OF ALDERMEN Lizz Johnson ELIZABETH ANN JOHNSON

ROWAN TOWN OF ROCKWELL BOARD OF ALDERMEN Stephenie Walker STEPHENIE ANN WALKER

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL Karen Kirks Alexander KAREN KIRKS ALEXANDER

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL Ladale S. Benson LADALE SAHMON BENSON

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL Gemale A. Black GEMALE ANTONIO BLACK

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL Al Heggins ALVENA COLLINS HEGGINS

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL William Brian Miller WILLIAM BRIAN MILLER

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL Giannina Monzon GIANNINA MIANI MONZON

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL David Post DAVID BRUCE POST

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL Patricia Jones (P.J.) Ricks PATRICIA JONES RICKS

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL Tamara Sheffield TAMARA ANN SHEFFIELD

ROWAN CITY OF SALISBURY CITY COUNCIL John Struzick JOHN EDWARD STRUZICK

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER MAYOR David Brown Doby, Sr. DAVID BROWN DOBY

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER MAYOR Jonathan D. Williams JONATHAN DONALD WILLIAMS

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Bob Bish ROBERT DEAN BISH

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN James M. Boone JAMES MICHAEL BOONE

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Howard H. Doby, Jr. HOWARD HARDING DOBY

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Jason Doby JASON AARON DOBY

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Sharon D. Hovis SHARON DENISE HOVIS

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN David L. Karczewski DAVID LEE KARCZEWSKI

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Steve M. Miller STEVE MICHAEL MILLER

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Sam Morgan SAMUEL NELSON MORGAN

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Rashid Muhammad RASHID HAKIM MUHAMMAD

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Patti L. Secreast PATRICIA L SECREAST

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN Patricia Webb (Pat) Sledge PATRICIA WEBB SLEDGE

ROWAN TOWN OF SPENCER BOARD OF ALDERMEN David H. Smith DAVID HAROLD SMITH

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF BOSTIC COMMISSIONER Keith Dobbins STANLEY KEITH DOBBINS

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF BOSTIC COMMISSIONER Rodger Hall ROY RODGER HALL

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF BOSTIC COMMISSIONER Shane Upton SHANE BRYANT UPTON

RUTHERFORD VILLAGE OF CHIMNEY ROCK VILLAGE COUNCILMAN Peter G. O'Leary PETER GEORGE O'LEARY

RUTHERFORD VILLAGE OF CHIMNEY ROCK VILLAGE COUNCILMAN Bill (Bayou Billy) Robson WILLIAM LEON ROBSON

RUTHERFORD VILLAGE OF CHIMNEY ROCK VILLAGE COUNCILMAN Laura G. Shields LAURA GOODSON SHIELDS

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF ELLENBORO MAYOR Jim Rhyne JAMES C RHYNE

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF ELLENBORO ALDERMAN Luther Gillikin LUTHER ALLEN GILLIKIN

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF ELLENBORO ALDERMAN Charles E. Smith CHARLES EUGENE SMITH

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF ELLENBORO ALDERMAN Sandra Butler Weeks SANDRA BUTLER WEEKS

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF FOREST CITY COMMISSIONER Tom Banfield THOMAS EDWARD BANFIELD

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF FOREST CITY COMMISSIONER Dee Dee Griffith Bright DEIRDRE GRIFFITH BRIGHT

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF FOREST CITY COMMISSIONER Justin Conner JUSTIN EDWARD CONNER

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF FOREST CITY COMMISSIONER Chris Lee CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND LEE

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF FOREST CITY COMMISSIONER Kisha McDowell TIKISHA SIMPSON MCDOWELL

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF FOREST CITY COMMISSIONER Stanley McEntire STANLEY MCENTIRE

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF FOREST CITY COMMISSIONER Lynetha Watkins (Mookie) Miller LYNETHA WATKINS MILLER

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF FOREST CITY COMMISSIONER Ronnie West RONNIE DAVID WEST

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF LAKE LURE MAYOR Carol C. Pritchett CAROL COULTER PRITCHETT

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF LAKE LURE COMMISSIONER Patrick Bryant CHRISTOPHER PATRICK BRYANT

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF LAKE LURE COMMISSIONER David R. DiOrio DAVID ROBERT DIORIO

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF LAKE LURE COMMISSIONER Stephen M. Webber STEPHEN MERLE WEBBER

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF RUTH MAYOR Denver D. Buchanan DENVER DALE BUCHANAN

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF RUTH COMMISSIONER William Steppe WILLIAM BRANDON STEPPE

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF RUTHERFORDTON COUNCILMAN Colin A. Cope COLIN AUGUSTUS COPE

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF RUTHERFORDTON COUNCILMAN Henry Giles HENRY CLYDE GILES

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF RUTHERFORDTON COUNCILMAN Douglas Sheets DOUGLAS DEAN SHEETS

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF SPINDALE COMMISSIONER James L. Hamilton, Jr. JAMES LEE HAMILTON

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF SPINDALE COMMISSIONER Glen Harmon GLEN THOMAS HARMON

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF SPINDALE COMMISSIONER Richard Hooper RICHARD HENRY HOOPER

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF SPINDALE COMMISSIONER Tom Roberson THOMAS WILLIAM ROBERSON

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF SPINDALE COMMISSIONER Tim Smith TIMOTHY EUGENE SMITH

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF SPINDALE COMMISSIONER Nancy B. Walker NANCY BAYNARD WALKER

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF SPINDALE COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Travis Dodrill JAMES TRAVIS DODRILL

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF SPINDALE COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Rosaleen M. Francis ROSALEEN MCENTYRE FRANCIS

RUTHERFORD TOWN OF SPINDALE COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Lou Gilliam BECKY LOUISE GILLIAM

SAMPSON TOWN OF AUTRYVILLE MAYOR Larry D. Autry LARRY DOUGLAS AUTRY

SAMPSON TOWN OF AUTRYVILLE MAYOR Richard Spell RICHARD VERDERY SPELL

SAMPSON TOWN OF AUTRYVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Lawrence (Larry) Bernstein LAWRENCE JOSEPH BERNSTEIN

SAMPSON TOWN OF AUTRYVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Carolyn L. Cashwell CAROLYN LYNN CASHWELL

SAMPSON TOWN OF AUTRYVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Dana Tyndall Hairr DANA TYNDALL HAIRR

SAMPSON TOWN OF AUTRYVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Grayson B. Spell GRAYSON BRITT SPELL

SAMPSON TOWN OF AUTRYVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mickie Wilton Spell MICKIE WILTON SPELL

SAMPSON CITY OF CLINTON MAYOR Lew Starling LUTHER DONALD STARLING

SAMPSON CITY OF CLINTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 Neal Strickland NEAL OTTO STRICKLAND

SAMPSON CITY OF CLINTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 04 C. Holden DuBose III CHARLES HOLDEN DUBOSE

SAMPSON TOWN OF GARLAND MAYOR Winifred Hill Murphy WINIFRED HILL MURPHY

SAMPSON TOWN OF GARLAND BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Carolyn Robinson Melvin CAROLYN E MELVIN

SAMPSON TOWN OF GARLAND BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Barbara Ann Peterson BARBARA ANN PETERSON

SAMPSON TOWN OF GARLAND BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (UNEXPIRED TERM) Austin Brown RAYMOND AUSTIN BROWN

SAMPSON TOWN OF HARRELLS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Katie Greer KATIE FAY GREER

SAMPSON TOWN OF HARRELLS BOARD OF ALDERMEN James C. Moore JAMES CARROLL MOORE

SAMPSON TOWN OF HARRELLS BOARD OF ALDERMEN Ray Powell JOHNNIE RAY POWELL

SAMPSON TOWN OF NEWTON GROVE MAYOR Gerald W. Darden GERALD WESTBROOK DARDEN

SAMPSON TOWN OF NEWTON GROVE MAYOR Stephen R. Jackson STEPHEN RAY JACKSON

SAMPSON TOWN OF NEWTON GROVE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Dana Ellington-Ruiz DANA ELLINGTON-RUIZ

SAMPSON TOWN OF NEWTON GROVE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Cody Smith PHILLIP CODY SMITH

SAMPSON TOWN OF ROSEBORO MAYOR Alice Butler ALICE STROUP BUTLER

SAMPSON TOWN OF ROSEBORO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Richard Barefoot RICHARD LANDAS BAREFOOT

SAMPSON TOWN OF ROSEBORO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ray Clark Fisher RAY CLARK FISHER

SAMPSON TOWN OF ROSEBORO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Cary Taylor Holland CARY TAYLOR HOLLAND

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG MAYOR Joe Warren JOSEPH AARON WARREN

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Grady Collier GRADY P COLLIER

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Donald R. Comer DONALD RAY COMER

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Joel Faircloth, Jr. JOEL LAYTON FAIRCLOTH

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Juanita Faircloth JUANITA WHALEY FAIRCLOTH

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Michelle Hill CATHERINE MICHELLE HILL

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Don (Mack) Honeycutt DON MCARTHUR HONEYCUTT

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Kenneth Mashburn JAMES KENNETH MASHBURN

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Bobby Tew BOBBY GLENN TEW

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Barbara Thornton BARBARA ANN THORNTON

SAMPSON TOWN OF SALEMBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jimmy Williams JAMES ROBERT WILLIAMS

SAMPSON TOWN OF TURKEY MAYOR Max Pope WELBERT MAX POPE

SAMPSON TOWN OF TURKEY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Beverly C. Clifton BEVERLY COBB CLIFTON

SAMPSON TOWN OF TURKEY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Tracie Pryor TRACIE JANINE PRYOR

SAMPSON TOWN OF TURKEY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mike Smith PAUL MICHAEL SMITH

SCOTLAND TOWN OF EAST LAURINBURG MAYOR Marshall Stevens, Sr. MARSHALL RALPH STEVENS

SCOTLAND TOWN OF EAST LAURINBURG TOWN COMMISSIONERS Gail Chavis VIRGINIA GAIL CHAVIS

SCOTLAND TOWN OF GIBSON MAYOR Lisa Bullard Campbell JANET LISA BULLARD CAMPBELL

SCOTLAND TOWN OF GIBSON MAYOR Randy Pearson RANDALL NEAL PEARSON

SCOTLAND TOWN OF GIBSON MAYOR Eric Stubbs JAMES ERIC STUBBS

SCOTLAND TOWN OF GIBSON MAYOR Annie Taylor ANNIE CHAVIS TAYLOR

SCOTLAND TOWN OF GIBSON TOWN COMMISSIONERS Josh Byrd JOSHUA RILEY BYRD

SCOTLAND TOWN OF GIBSON TOWN COMMISSIONERS Howard Chavis WILLIAM HOWARD CHAVIS

SCOTLAND TOWN OF GIBSON TOWN COMMISSIONERS Jerry Lee Glover JERRY LEE GLOVER

SCOTLAND TOWN OF GIBSON TOWN COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) Marjorie Whitlock MARJORIE GIBSON WHITLOCK

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG MAYOR Frank Evans FRANKLIN EUGENE EVANS

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG MAYOR Paul A. Tate, Sr. PAUL ALLEN TATE

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG MAYOR J. D. Willis J D WILLIS

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG MAYOR James (Jim) Willis JAMES THURMAN WILLIS

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Curtis B. Leak CURTIS BERNARD LEAK

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Reginald Korrie McNair REGINALD KENT MCNAIR

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 Don Rainer DONALD LOUIS RAINER

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 Mary Jo Adams MARY JO BRIDGEMAN ADAMS

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 Matthew Block MATTHEW BLOCK

SCOTLAND CITY OF LAURINBURG CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 02 Nicole Williams-Gibbs LAVONDA NICOLE WILLIAMS-GIBBS

SCOTLAND TOWN OF MAXTON MAYOR Paul Davis PAUL GREGORY DAVIS

SCOTLAND TOWN OF MAXTON MAYOR Victor Womack, Sr. VICTOR REGINALD WOMACK

SCOTLAND TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Toni (Kandy) Bethea TONI MARIE BETHEA

SCOTLAND TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Elizabeth O'Neal McEachin Gilmore ELIZABETH MCEACHIN GILMORE

SCOTLAND TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Donna Lynn Locklear DONNA LYNN LOCKLEAR

SCOTLAND TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Paul McDowell PAUL DAVID MCDOWELL

SCOTLAND TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Harold Seate WILLIAM HAROLD SEATE

SCOTLAND TOWN OF MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Chandra Short CHANDRA JANINE SHORT

SCOTLAND TOWN OF WAGRAM MAYOR Milton W. Farmer MILTON WELTON FARMER

SCOTLAND TOWN OF WAGRAM BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Cullen Edwards WILLIAM CULLEN EDWARDS

SCOTLAND TOWN OF WAGRAM BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Bernice M. Gorham BERNICE MCPHATTER GORHAM

SCOTLAND TOWN OF WAGRAM BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Kendrick Thomas KENDRICK JOHN THOMAS

STOKES TOWN OF DANBURY MAYOR Janet S. Whitt JANET S WHITT

STOKES TOWN OF DANBURY COUNCIL MEMBER Gary East GARY L EAST

STOKES TOWN OF DANBURY COUNCIL MEMBER Steve Shelton STEVEN D SHELTON

STOKES CITY OF KING MAYOR Jack Warren JACK EUGENE WARREN

STOKES CITY OF KING CITY COUNCIL Rick McCraw RICHARD E MCCRAW

STOKES TOWN OF WALNUT COVE MAYOR Nellie Brown NELLIE RENEE BROWN

STOKES TOWN OF WALNUT COVE MAYOR Charles Byron CHARLES LINCOLN BYRON

STOKES TOWN OF WALNUT COVE TOWN COMMISSIONER Danielle Bailey-Lash DANIELLE KARA BAILEY-LASH

STOKES TOWN OF WALNUT COVE TOWN COMMISSIONER Joe Bennett PAUL JOSEPH BENNETT

STOKES TOWN OF WALNUT COVE TOWN COMMISSIONER Danny Hairston DANNY HAYWOOD HAIRSTON

SWAIN TOWN OF BRYSON CITY MAYOR Tom Sutton THOMAS LANE SUTTON

SWAIN TOWN OF BRYSON CITY ALDERMAN Heidi Ramsey-Woodard HEIDI RAMSEY-WOODARD

SWAIN TOWN OF BRYSON CITY ALDERMAN Chad Rollon Smith CHAD SMITH

TRANSYLVANIA CITY OF BREVARD CITY COUNCIL Gary L. Daniel GARY LEONARD DANIEL

TRANSYLVANIA CITY OF BREVARD CITY COUNCIL Kevin Jones KEVIN EDWARD JONES

TRANSYLVANIA CITY OF BREVARD CITY COUNCIL Maurice L. Jones MAURICE LAMONT JONES

TRANSYLVANIA TOWN OF ROSMAN MAYOR Brian Shelton BRIAN ELLIOT SHELTON

TRANSYLVANIA TOWN OF ROSMAN BOARD OF ALDERMEN Larry Bullock LARRY FRANKLIN BULLOCK

TRANSYLVANIA TOWN OF ROSMAN BOARD OF ALDERMEN Mark Miller MARK EVERSON MILLER

TYRRELL TOWN OF COLUMBIA ALDERMAN Lloyd G. Armstrong LLOYD GARNER ARMSTRONG

TYRRELL TOWN OF COLUMBIA ALDERMAN Sandra S. Owens SANDRA SAWYER OWENS

UNION TOWN OF FAIRVIEW MAYOR Phillip C. Thomas PHILLIP CARL THOMAS

UNION TOWN OF FAIRVIEW COUNCIL John Alan Biggers, Jr. JOHN ALAN BIGGERS

UNION TOWN OF FAIRVIEW COUNCIL Gary Wilfong GARY HOWARD WILFONG

UNION TOWN OF HEMBY BRIDGE ALDERMAN Chris Baker CHRISTOPHER DANIEL BAKER

UNION TOWN OF HEMBY BRIDGE ALDERMAN Kim Belk KIMBERLY RAY BELK

UNION TOWN OF HEMBY BRIDGE ALDERMAN Dennis Dorton DENNIS NELSON DORTON

UNION TOWN OF INDIAN TRAIL MAYOR Michael L. Alvarez MICHAEL LOUIS ALVAREZ

UNION TOWN OF INDIAN TRAIL MAYOR Michael Faulkenberry MICHAEL DAVID FAULKENBERRY

UNION TOWN OF INDIAN TRAIL MAYOR David Loughran DAVID LOUGHRAN

UNION TOWN OF INDIAN TRAIL COUNCIL Jonathon Baer JONATHON ROBERT BAER

UNION TOWN OF INDIAN TRAIL COUNCIL Todd Barber JOSEPH TODD BARBER

UNION TOWN OF INDIAN TRAIL COUNCIL Amanda Faulkenberry AMANDA COFFEY FAULKENBERRY

UNION TOWN OF INDIAN TRAIL COUNCIL Shirley Howe SHIRLEY STANZAKI HOWE

UNION TOWN OF INDIAN TRAIL COUNCIL Roger Kortekaas ROGER WAYNE KORTEKAAS

UNION TOWN OF INDIAN TRAIL COUNCIL Marcus John McIntyre MARCUS JOHN MCINTYRE

UNION VILLAGE OF LAKE PARK MAYOR David A. Cleveland DAVID ARLEN CLEVELAND

UNION VILLAGE OF LAKE PARK COUNCIL Bruce Barton ARTHUR BRUCE BARTON

UNION VILLAGE OF LAKE PARK COUNCIL Russell Flagg RUSSELL GLENN FLAGG

UNION VILLAGE OF LAKE PARK COUNCIL Jeremy Russell JEREMY KRISTOPHER RUSSELL

UNION VILLAGE OF LAKE PARK COUNCIL Joe Scaldara JOSEPH VINCENT SCALDARA

UNION VILLAGE OF LAKE PARK COUNCIL (UNEXPIRED TERM) Pam Jack PAMELA JO JACK

UNION TOWN OF MARSHVILLE MAYOR Larry B. Smith, Jr. LARRY BAXTER SMITH

UNION TOWN OF MARSHVILLE COUNCIL Margaret C. Bivens MARGARET C BIVENS

UNION TOWN OF MARSHVILLE COUNCIL Paulette Blakeney PAULETTE G BLAKENEY

UNION TOWN OF MARSHVILLE COUNCIL Nancie Mandeville NANCIE BETH MANDEVILLE

UNION TOWN OF MARSHVILLE COUNCIL Jim Rowell JAMES EFIRD ROWELL

UNION TOWN OF MARSHVILLE COUNCIL Ernestine Staton ERNESTINE STATON

UNION VILLAGE OF MARVIN MAYOR Christopher Smith CHRISTOPHER PHILLIP SMITH

UNION VILLAGE OF MARVIN COUNCIL Jamie H. Lein JAMIE HARRIS LEIN

UNION VILLAGE OF MARVIN COUNCIL Bob Marcolese ROBERT ANTHONY MARCOLESE

UNION TOWN OF MINERAL SPRINGS MAYOR Frederick (Rick) Becker III FREDERICK BECKER

UNION TOWN OF MINERAL SPRINGS COUNCIL Charles Bowden CHARLES GARY BOWDEN

UNION TOWN OF MINERAL SPRINGS COUNCIL Valerie Coffey VALERIE MOSER COFFEY

UNION TOWN OF MINERAL SPRINGS COUNCIL Lundeen N. Cureton LUNDEEN NORWOOD CURETON

UNION TOWN OF MINERAL SPRINGS COUNCIL Peggy Neill PEGGY TYER NEILL

UNION CITY OF MONROE MAYOR Brent Anthony BRENT O ANTHONY

UNION CITY OF MONROE MAYOR Bobby G. Kilgore BOBBY G KILGORE

UNION CITY OF MONROE MAYOR Bob Yanacsek ROBERT SCOTT YANACSEK

UNION CITY OF MONROE COUNCIL Gary Anderson GARY LAURENCE ANDERSON

UNION CITY OF MONROE COUNCIL Tony L. Autry TONY LEVANDER AUTRY

UNION CITY OF MONROE COUNCIL Freddie Gordon FREDDIE BAXTER GORDON

UNION CITY OF MONROE COUNCIL Angelia James ANGELIA NIKOLE JAMES

UNION CITY OF MONROE COUNCIL Billy A. Jordan BILLY ADAM JORDAN

UNION CITY OF MONROE COUNCIL Lynn A. Keziah LYNN ASHCRAFT KEZIAH

UNION CITY OF MONROE COUNCIL Michele King MICHELE JUBA KING

UNION CITY OF MONROE COUNCIL Myles Kuly MYLES BENJAMIN GRIFFITH KULY

UNION TOWN OF STALLINGS COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 Heather Grooms HEATHER ELAINE GROOMS

UNION TOWN OF STALLINGS COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 Shawna Steele SHAWNA LARAE STEELE

UNION TOWN OF STALLINGS COUNCIL DISTRICT 05 Steven Ayers STEVEN DEWITT AYERS

UNION TOWN OF STALLINGS COUNCIL DISTRICT 05 Billy Birt, Jr. BILLY LYNN BIRT

UNION TOWN OF UNIONVILLE COMMISSIONER Jeffrey B. Broadaway JEFFREY BRANDON BROADAWAY

UNION TOWN OF UNIONVILLE COMMISSIONER Gene Price MICHAEL EUGENE PRICE

UNION TOWN OF UNIONVILLE COMMISSIONER Jaren M. Simpson JAREN MITCHELL SIMPSON

UNION TOWN OF WAXHAW MAYOR Edwin Elam EDWIN CARNELL ELAM

UNION TOWN OF WAXHAW MAYOR Ericka L. McKnight ERICKA LYNETTE MCKNIGHT

UNION TOWN OF WAXHAW MAYOR Bob Morgan ROBERT JAMES MORGAN

UNION TOWN OF WAXHAW MAYOR Ronald P. Pappas RONALD PETER PAPPAS

UNION TOWN OF WAXHAW MAYOR Jon Perdue JON DARREN PERDUE

UNION TOWN OF WAXHAW COMMISSIONER Brenda Burns BRENDA SMITH BURNS

UNION TOWN OF WAXHAW COMMISSIONER Pedro R. Morey PEDRO RAFAEL MOREY

UNION TOWN OF WAXHAW COMMISSIONER Anne M. Simpson ANNE MARIE SIMPSON

UNION TOWN OF WEDDINGTON MAYOR Elizabeth Callis ELIZABETH HOWIE CALLIS

UNION TOWN OF WEDDINGTON MAYOR Walton Hogan WALTON LEWIS HOGAN

UNION TOWN OF WEDDINGTON COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Scott Buzzard ROBERT SCOTT BUZZARD

UNION TOWN OF WEDDINGTON COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Anne Pruitt ANNE ELIZABETH PRUITT

UNION TOWN OF WEDDINGTON COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 Gerry Hartman GERALD SAMCHUCK HARTMAN

UNION TOWN OF WEDDINGTON COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 Janice Propst JANICE G PROPST

UNION VILLAGE OF WESLEY CHAPEL MAYOR Brad S. Horvath BRAD STUART HORVATH

UNION VILLAGE OF WESLEY CHAPEL MAYOR Jan Smith JANET C SMITH

UNION VILLAGE OF WESLEY CHAPEL COUNCIL Lori Bailey LORI FRENCH BAILEY

UNION VILLAGE OF WESLEY CHAPEL COUNCIL David A. Boyce DAVID ANDREW BOYCE

UNION VILLAGE OF WESLEY CHAPEL COUNCIL April Campagna APRIL LYN CAMPAGNA

UNION VILLAGE OF WESLEY CHAPEL COUNCIL Paul Kaperonis THEODORE PAUL KAPERONIS

UNION TOWN OF WINGATE MAYOR Gary R. Hamill GARY ROBIN HAMILL

UNION TOWN OF WINGATE COMMISSIONER Bart T. Farmer BARTLETT TED FARMER

UNION TOWN OF WINGATE COMMISSIONER John Lowery JOHN WARREN LOWERY

UNION TOWN OF WINGATE COMMISSIONER John Mangum JOHN B MANGUM

UNION TOWN OF WINGATE COMMISSIONER Max W. Wolfe III MAX WILLIAM WOLFE

VANCE TOWN OF KITTRELL MAYOR Jerry C. Joyner JERRY CLARENCE JOYNER

VANCE TOWN OF KITTRELL TOWN COMMISSIONER Mary Jo Floyd MARY JO CLAYTON FLOYD

VANCE TOWN OF KITTRELL TOWN COMMISSIONER Susan Pulley SUSAN MICHELLE PULLEY

VANCE TOWN OF MIDDLEBURG MAYOR Gary A. Plummer GARY ANDREW PLUMMER

VANCE TOWN OF MIDDLEBURG TOWN COUNCILMAN Ann Fudge ANNIE R FUDGE

VANCE TOWN OF MIDDLEBURG TOWN COUNCILMAN Ruth Macon Nance RUTH MACON NANCE

VANCE TOWN OF MIDDLEBURG TOWN COUNCILMAN Mamie Turner MAMIE LEE TURNER

WAKE TOWN OF ANGIER MAYOR Brian Hawley BRIAN L HAWLEY

WAKE TOWN OF ANGIER MAYOR Bob Smith ROBERT KINSEY SMITH

WAKE TOWN OF ANGIER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 02 Alan Coats WILLIAM ALAN COATS

WAKE TOWN OF ANGIER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 02 Christopher Wagner CHRISTOPHER TYLER WAGNER

WAKE TOWN OF ANGIER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 02 Tom Woerner THOMAS MATTHEW WOERNER

WAKE TOWN OF ANGIER BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WARD 04 Craig Honeycutt ANTHONY CRAIG HONEYCUTT

WAKE TOWN OF APEX MAYOR Jacques Gilbert JACQUES K GILBERT

WAKE TOWN OF APEX TOWN COUNCIL Terry Mahaffey TERRY JACK MAHAFFEY

WAKE TOWN OF APEX TOWN COUNCIL Wesley Moyer WESLEY MICHAEL MOYER

WAKE TOWN OF APEX TOWN COUNCIL Cheryl F. Stallings CHERYL F STALLINGS

WAKE CITY OF DURHAM MAYOR Steve Schewel STEPHEN MATTHEW SCHEWEL

WAKE CITY OF DURHAM MAYOR Sylvester Williams SYLVESTER WILLIAMS

WAKE TOWN OF FUQUAY-VARINA MAYOR John W. Byrne JOHN W BYRNE

WAKE TOWN OF FUQUAY-VARINA BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Qisoundra (Qi) Flowers QISOUNDRA FLOWERS

WAKE TOWN OF FUQUAY-VARINA BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Marilyn Gardner MARILYN B GARDNER

WAKE TOWN OF FUQUAY-VARINA BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS William (Bill) Harris WILLIAM HENRY HARRIS

WAKE TOWN OF FUQUAY-VARINA BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Larry Smith LARRY WAYNE SMITH

WAKE TOWN OF GARNER MAYOR Charles Dingee CHARLES DONALD DINGEE

WAKE TOWN OF GARNER MAYOR Ken Marshburn KEN R MARSHBURN

WAKE TOWN OF GARNER MAYOR Mona Parks MONA FAYE PARKS

WAKE TOWN OF GARNER MAYOR Ronnie S. Williams RONALD STEPHENS WILLIAMS

WAKE TOWN OF GARNER TOWN COUNCIL Demian Dellinger DEMIAN BROWN DELLINGER

WAKE TOWN OF GARNER TOWN COUNCIL Phil Matthews PHILLIP D MATTHEWS

WAKE TOWN OF GARNER TOWN COUNCIL Daniel Simmons LARRY DANIEL SIMMONS

WAKE TOWN OF GARNER TOWN COUNCIL Rachel Tourdot RACHEL HOPE TOURDOT

WAKE TOWN OF GARNER TOWN COUNCIL Elmo E. Vance, Jr. ELMO EDWARD VANCE

WAKE TOWN OF HOLLY SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Cheri Lee CHERI ANN LEE

WAKE TOWN OF HOLLY SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Shaun McGrath SHAUN RICHARD MCGRATH

WAKE TOWN OF HOLLY SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Tom O'Brien THOMAS PATRICK OBRIEN

WAKE TOWN OF HOLLY SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Garrett Raczek GARRETT MICHAEL RACZEK

WAKE TOWN OF HOLLY SPRINGS TOWN COUNCIL Aaron Wolff AARON MATTHEW WOLFF

WAKE TOWN OF KNIGHTDALE MAYOR James Roberson JAMES A ROBERSON

WAKE TOWN OF KNIGHTDALE TOWN COUNCIL Ben McDonald BENJAMIN STEVEN MCDONALD

WAKE TOWN OF KNIGHTDALE TOWN COUNCIL Stephen Morgan STEPHEN R MORGAN

WAKE TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL AT-LARGE Satish Garimella SATISH SRINIVAS GARIMELLA

WAKE TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Anne Robotti ANNE SMITH ROBOTTI

WAKE TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Michael (Mike) Schlink MICHAEL JOSEPH SCHLINK

WAKE TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 03 Liz Johnson ELIZABETH A JOHNSON

WAKE TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 (UNEXPIRED) Donna L. Fender DONNA LYNN FENDER

WAKE TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 (UNEXPIRED) Matt Joseph MATTHEW PAUL JOSEPH

WAKE TOWN OF MORRISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 (UNEXPIRED) Kristen Richardson KRISTEN GREY RICHARDSON

WAKE TOWN OF ROLESVILLE MAYOR Ronnie Currin RONNIE I CURRIN

WAKE TOWN OF ROLESVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Edward (Ed) Carelli EDWARD ANTHONY CARELLI

WAKE TOWN OF ROLESVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Steven D. Dieckhaus STEVEN M DIECKHAUS

WAKE TOWN OF ROLESVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Michelle Medley MICHELLE MEDLEY

WAKE TOWN OF ROLESVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS April Sneed APRIL BOYERS SNEED

WAKE TOWN OF ROLESVILLE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Sheilah Sutton SHEILAH ANN SUTTON

WAKE TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Greg Bartholomew GREGORY JAMES BARTHOLOMEW

WAKE TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Jim Dyer JAMES EVERETTE DYER

WAKE TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Heather Loftin Holding HEATHER LOFTIN HOLDING

WAKE TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Anne Reeve ANNE MCCOY REEVE

WAKE TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Chad Sary CHAD DAVID SARY

WAKE TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Sean Sullivan SEAN MICHAEL SULLIVAN

WAKE TOWN OF WAKE FOREST BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Adam B. Wright ADAM BRADDOCK WRIGHT

WAKE TOWN OF WENDELL MAYOR Virginia (Ginna) Gray VIRGINIA R GRAY

WAKE TOWN OF WENDELL MAYOR Braxton Davis Honeycutt BRAXTON DAVIS HONEYCUTT

WAKE TOWN OF WENDELL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Ben Carroll BENJAMIN TRAVIS CARROLL

WAKE TOWN OF WENDELL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Joe DeLoach JOSEPH BRANTLEY DELOACH

WAKE TOWN OF WENDELL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Philip Tarnaski PHILIP LEO TARNASKI

WAKE TOWN OF ZEBULON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Shannon Baxter SHANNON MCGUIRE BAXTER

WAKE TOWN OF ZEBULON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Don Bumgarner DONALD R BUMGARNER

WAKE TOWN OF ZEBULON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Sam Hayes SAMUEL LEONARD HAYES

WAKE TOWN OF ZEBULON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Larry Loucks LARRY R LOUCKS

WAKE TOWN OF ZEBULON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Stan R. Nowell STANLEY RUFUS NOWELL

WAKE TOWN OF ZEBULON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Marilyn Price Wagner MARILYN PRICE WAGNER

WAKE TOWN OF ZEBULON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Glenn York GLENN LARUE YORK

WARREN TOWN OF MACON MAYOR Carroll Harris CARROLL ERSKINE HARRIS

WARREN TOWN OF MACON TOWN COMMISSIONER James H. Boyd JAMES H BOYD

WARREN TOWN OF MACON TOWN COMMISSIONER Loyd King WILTON LOYD KING

WARREN TOWN OF MACON TOWN COMMISSIONER Joanne Reese JOANNE ROSS REESE

WARREN TOWN OF MACON TOWN COMMISSIONER Glenn R. Riggan GLENN RAY RIGGAN

WARREN TOWN OF MACON TOWN COMMISSIONER Wanda Thompson WANDA CARROLL THOMPSON

WARREN TOWN OF NORLINA MAYOR Wayne Aycock HECTOR WAYNE AYCOCK

WARREN TOWN OF NORLINA TOWN COMMISSIONER Dorsey Capps MALVIN DORSEY CAPPS

WARREN TOWN OF NORLINA TOWN COMMISSIONER Dennis Carrington DENNIS LOUIS CARRINGTON

WARREN TOWN OF NORLINA TOWN COMMISSIONER Roger Jackson ROGER LEE JACKSON

WARREN TOWN OF NORLINA TOWN COMMISSIONER Claude Ohagan CLAUDE DOUGLAS OHAGAN

WARREN TOWN OF NORLINA TOWN COMMISSIONER James A. (Bubba) Overby JAMES ALLEN OVERBY

WARREN TOWN OF NORLINA TOWN COMMISSIONER Mike Perry MICHAEL LEE PERRY

WARREN TOWN OF NORLINA TOWN COMMISSIONER Tyrone Simes, Sr. TYRONE MCCRAE SIMES

WARREN TOWN OF NORLINA TOWN COMMISSIONER Charles Smiley CHARLES PHILLIP SMILEY

WARREN TOWN OF WARRENTON TOWN COMMISSIONER John Blalock JOHN ELLIS BLALOCK

WARREN TOWN OF WARRENTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Margaret Britt MARGARET AYSCUE BRITT

WARREN TOWN OF WARRENTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Michael Coffman MICHAEL BURTON COFFMAN

WARREN TOWN OF WARRENTON TOWN COMMISSIONER Travis Packer TRAVIS LLOYD PACKER

WASHINGTON TOWN OF CRESWELL MAYOR Edwin Ray Blount EDWIN RAY BLOUNT

WASHINGTON TOWN OF CRESWELL COMMISSIONER Joel Harris CHRISTOPHER JOEL HARRIS

WASHINGTON TOWN OF CRESWELL COMMISSIONER Vivian Horton VIVIAN LYNN HORTON

WASHINGTON TOWN OF CRESWELL COMMISSIONER Syble Spruill SYBLE J SPRUILL

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH MAYOR Vershumn (Shawn) Hawkins VERSHUMN WEBSTER HAWKINS

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH MAYOR Brian Roth BRIAN ALAN ROTH

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 01 Deborah Brooks DEBORAH SPENCER BROOKS

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 01 Mark Cagle TERRY MARK CAGLE

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 01 Donsenia S. Teel DONSENIA SONIA TEEL

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 01 John A. Tharps, Sr. JOHN ALFRED THARPS

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 02 James (Chubby) Arnold JAMES ARNOLD

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 02 Kerry (Juice) Baldwin KERRY LYNN BALDWIN

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 02 Travis Spruill TRAVIS SANTEL SPRUILL

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 02 Keith Standle KEITH LEE STANDLE

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 02 Danny Wobbleton DANNY LEE WOBBLETON

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 03 Mary Ann Byers MARY ANN BYERS

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 03 Mary Nixon MARY DRAKEFORD NIXON

WASHINGTON TOWN OF PLYMOUTH COUNCIL WARD 03 Kim Williams KIM ANITA WILLIAMS

WASHINGTON TOWN OF ROPER MAYOR Denise Blount MARQUITTA DENISE BLOUNT

WASHINGTON TOWN OF ROPER COUNCIL Crystal Jennings CRYSTAL YVETTE JENNINGS

WASHINGTON TOWN OF ROPER COUNCIL Rona Norman RONA ANN NORMAN

WASHINGTON TOWN OF ROPER COUNCIL Daniel (Danny) Reynolds DANIEL W REYNOLDS

WATAUGA TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Jimmie Accardi JAMES SAMUEL ACCARDI

WATAUGA TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Renee Castiglione RENEE DENISE CASTIGLIONE

WATAUGA TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Erin Gonyea ERIN MARIE GONYEA

WATAUGA TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Carl Marquardt CARL FREDERICK MARQUARDT

WATAUGA TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Kelly Melang KATHRYN KELLY MELANG

WATAUGA TOWN OF BEECH MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL Wendel Sauer WENDEL LLOYD SAUER

WATAUGA TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK MAYOR Charlie Sellers HERMAN CHARLES SELLERS

WATAUGA TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK TOWN COUNCIL David Harwood DAVID EDWARD HARWOOD

WATAUGA TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK TOWN COUNCIL Ray Pickett PHILLIP RAY PICKETT

WATAUGA TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK TOWN COUNCIL Jim Steele JAMES FREDRIC STEELE

WATAUGA TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK TOWN COUNCIL Albert Yount ALBERT MARSHALL YOUNT

WATAUGA TOWN OF BOONE TOWN COUNCIL Loretta Clawson LORETTA CLAWSON

WATAUGA TOWN OF BOONE TOWN COUNCIL Dustin Hicks DUSTIN LEE HICKS

WATAUGA TOWN OF BOONE TOWN COUNCIL Nancy LaPlaca NANCY LAPLACA

WATAUGA TOWN OF BOONE TOWN COUNCIL Virginia Roseman VIRGINIA NORDMAN ROSEMAN

WATAUGA TOWN OF SEVEN DEVILS TOWN COUNCIL Wayne Bonomo WAYNE LEE BONOMO

WATAUGA TOWN OF SEVEN DEVILS TOWN COUNCIL Kay Ehlinger KAY D EHLINGER

WATAUGA TOWN OF SEVEN DEVILS TOWN COUNCIL Larry Fontaine LAURENT DONALD FONTAINE

WATAUGA TOWN OF SEVEN DEVILS TOWN COUNCIL Jeff Williams JEFFREY CLAYTON WILLIAMS

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT MAYOR W. Darron Flowers W DARRON FLOWERS

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT MAYOR Keith L. Spivey KEITH LAMONT SPIVEY

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISTRICT 01 Beatrice Jones BEATRICE JONES

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISTRICT 01 Al Lewis ALVESTER LEWIS

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISTRICT 02 Leon Mooring LEON VOIGHT MOORING

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISTRICT 03 Ricky Mozingo RICHARD MARTIN MOZINGO

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISTRICT 04 Joyce Monica Artis JOYCE MONICA ARTIS

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISTRICT 04 Harold Cuddington WILLIE HAROLD CUDDINGTON

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISTRICT 05 Joyce C. Reid JOYCE COLEY REID

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISTRICT 05 Leroy Ruffin LEROY RUFFIN

WAYNE TOWN OF FREMONT BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISTRICT 06 Annie Lewis ANNIE R LEWIS

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO MAYOR Chuck Allen LAWRENCE COBIN ALLEN

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO MAYOR Bevan J. Foster BEVAN JULIUS FOSTER

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO COUNCILMAN DISTRICT 02 Bill Broadaway WILLIAM WEAVER BROADAWAY

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO COUNCILMAN DISTRICT 02 Kelvin Maurice Stallings KELVIN MAURICE STALLINGS

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO COUNCILMAN DISTRICT 03 Tonya Davis Barber TONYA NICOLE DAVIS BARBER

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO COUNCILMAN DISTRICT 03 Taj J. Polack TAJ JAMAL POLACK

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO COUNCILMAN DISTRICT 04 Brandi N. Matthews BRANDI NICOLE MATTHEWS

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO COUNCILMAN DISTRICT 04 Sadie Baldwin Simmons SADIE M SIMMONS

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO COUNCILMAN DISTRICT 06 Gene Aycock THOMAS EUGENE AYCOCK

WAYNE CITY OF GOLDSBORO COUNCILMAN DISTRICT 06 David L. Craig DAVID LEONARD CRAIG

WAYNE TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE MAYOR Jessie (Jack) Faison JESSIE JAMES FAISON

WAYNE TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE MAYOR Joe Scott JOSEPH EDWARD SCOTT

WAYNE TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE MAYOR Kenneth Kyle Talton KENNETH KYLE TALTON

WAYNE TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE Steve Wiggins STEPHEN HENRY WIGGINS

WAYNE TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 01 Vicky Darden VICKY ROBINSON DARDEN

WAYNE TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 01 Andrade Oliver ANDRADE OLIVER

WAYNE TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 02 Harlie Carmichael HARLIE JUNIOR CARMICHAEL

WAYNE TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 03 Barbara Ross Kornegay BARBARA ROSS KORNEGAY

WAYNE TOWN OF MOUNT OLIVE COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 04 Dennis Draper HOWARD DENNIS DRAPER

WAYNE TOWN OF PIKEVILLE COMMISSIONER Lyman Galloway LYMAN GOODWIN GALLOWAY

WAYNE TOWN OF PIKEVILLE COMMISSIONER Robert Hooks JAMES ROBERT HOOKS

WAYNE TOWN OF PIKEVILLE COMMISSIONER Steve West STEPHEN ALLEN WEST

WAYNE TOWN OF SEVEN SPRINGS MAYOR Stephen Ray Potter STEPHEN RAY POTTER

WAYNE TOWN OF SEVEN SPRINGS COMMISSIONER Robert Alan Hughes ROBERT ALAN HUGHES

WAYNE TOWN OF SEVEN SPRINGS COMMISSIONER Jackie Rouse JACQUELINE IVEY ROUSE

WAYNE VILLAGE OF WALNUT CREEK COUNCILMAN Cynthia Fallin Dupuy CYNTHIA FALLIN DUPUY

WAYNE VILLAGE OF WALNUT CREEK COUNCILMAN Danny Jackson DANIEL ARTHUR JACKSON

WAYNE VILLAGE OF WALNUT CREEK COUNCILMAN Phillip Moye PHILLIP WALKER MOYE

WAYNE VILLAGE OF WALNUT CREEK COUNCILMAN Stoney Sloan DAVID FRANCIS SLOAN

WAYNE WAYNE COUNTY - FORK TOWNSHIP SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Andy G. Hartley ANDY GERALD HARTLEY

WAYNE WAYNE COUNTY - FORK TOWNSHIP SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER David B. Jackson DAVID BURT JACKSON

WAYNE WAYNE COUNTY - FORK TOWNSHIP SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Beverly Perkins Keen BEVERLY PERKINS KEEN

WAYNE WAYNE COUNTY - FORK TOWNSHIP SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Tony McCabe TONY LEE MCCABE

WAYNE WAYNE COUNTY - FORK TOWNSHIP SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Dan E. Seymour DAN EVERETT SEYMOUR

WAYNE NORTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Walter F. Bridgers WALTER FRED BRIDGERS

WAYNE NORTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER James S. Kirby JAMES STANLEY KIRBY

WAYNE NORTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER David Pittman DAVID WILLARD PITTMAN

WAYNE NORTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Danny Keith Tillman DANNY KEITH TILLMAN

WAYNE NORTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Kenneth Allen Tucker KENNETH ALLEN TUCKER

WAYNE SOUTHERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Thomas Gainey THOMAS DOANE GAINEY

WAYNE SOUTHERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Scott T. Ingram SCOTT THOMAS INGRAM

WAYNE SOUTHERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Matthew McLamb TONY MATTHEW MCLAMB

WAYNE SOUTHERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Efton Sager EFTON M SAGER

WAYNE SOUTHERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Walter (Buz) St Cyre WALTER FREDERICK ST CYRE

WAYNE SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER David A. Bennett DAVID ALLEN BENNETT

WAYNE SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Jimmy Cox JIMMY B COX

WAYNE SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Kelly Hughes KELLY JO WILLIAMS HUGHES

WAYNE SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Gail Porter Minchew RUBY GAIL MINCHEW

WAYNE SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER Daryll E. Overton DARYLL EUGENE OVERTON

WILKES TOWN OF NORTH WILKESBORO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Otis W. Church OTIS WAYNE CHURCH

WILKES TOWN OF NORTH WILKESBORO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Chad George CHAD KEITH GEORGE

WILKES TOWN OF NORTH WILKESBORO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Bert Hall JOHN ELBERT HALL

WILKES TOWN OF NORTH WILKESBORO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Andrew Palmer ANDREW STEVEN PALMER

WILKES TOWN OF NORTH WILKESBORO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Michael Parsons MICHAEL PERRY PARSONS

WILKES TOWN OF NORTH WILKESBORO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Tiger Posey THOMAS GRAY POSEY

WILKES TOWN OF WILKESBORO MAYOR Dallas Handy DALLAS STEVEN HANDY

WILKES TOWN OF WILKESBORO MAYOR Mike Inscore MICHAEL VESTAL INSCORE

WILKES TOWN OF WILKESBORO TOWN COUNCIL Jimmy Hayes JIMMY CALVIN HAYES

WILKES TOWN OF WILKESBORO TOWN COUNCIL J. Gary Johnson JAMES GARY JOHNSON

WILKES TOWN OF WILKESBORO TOWN COUNCIL Gregory A. Minton GREGORY ALAN MINTON

WILKES TOWN OF WILKESBORO TOWN COUNCIL Andrew (Andy) Soots CLAUDE ANDREW SOOTS

WILSON TOWN OF BLACK CREEK MAYOR Ralph (Mack) Smith, Jr. RALPH MCLEAN SMITH

WILSON TOWN OF BLACK CREEK TOWN COMMISSIONER Ellen E. Dawson ELLEN DAWSON

WILSON TOWN OF BLACK CREEK TOWN COMMISSIONER Roland Godwin WILLIAM ROLAND GODWIN

WILSON TOWN OF BLACK CREEK TOWN COMMISSIONER Roland Wayne Lucas ROLAND WAYNE LUCAS

WILSON TOWN OF BLACK CREEK TOWN COMMISSIONER Larry (Sam) Price LARRY WAYNE PRICE

WILSON TOWN OF BLACK CREEK TOWN COMMISSIONER Lisa G. Skinner LISA GODWIN SKINNER

WILSON TOWN OF BLACK CREEK TOWN COMMISSIONER Stanley Talton STANLEY MAC TALTON

WILSON TOWN OF ELM CITY MAYOR Grady N. Smith GRADY NORRIS SMITH

WILSON TOWN OF ELM CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER Dale Childress DALE BRYANT CHILDRESS

WILSON TOWN OF ELM CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER Melvin R. Cooke MELVIN RAYMOND COOKE

WILSON TOWN OF ELM CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER Cornell Mercer CORNELL LAMONT MERCER

WILSON TOWN OF ELM CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER Tawanda A. Moore TAWANDA A MOORE

WILSON TOWN OF ELM CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER Marsha Wells MARSHA WILSON WELLS

WILSON TOWN OF ELM CITY TOWN COMMISSIONER Gil Wheeler GILBERT KARL WHEELER

WILSON TOWN OF KENLY MAYOR Bonnie Hartley Williamson BONNIE HARTLEY WILLIAMSON

WILSON TOWN OF KENLY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Keith Davis KEITH DURRAIN DAVIS

WILSON TOWN OF KENLY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS LaWanda M. Neal LAWANDA MICHELLE NEAL

WILSON TOWN OF KENLY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Bobby Peele ROBERT WADE PEELE

WILSON TOWN OF KENLY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS Page Redmon STEPHANIE PAGE REDMON

WILSON TOWN OF LUCAMA TOWN COMMISSIONER Sonya Bullock SONYA NICHOLE BULLOCK

WILSON TOWN OF LUCAMA TOWN COMMISSIONER Peggy B. Lamm PEGGY BATTEN LAMM

WILSON TOWN OF LUCAMA TOWN COMMISSIONER Judy Mason JULIA HOLMAN MASON

WILSON TOWN OF LUCAMA TOWN COMMISSIONER Helen Torres HELEN TORRES

WILSON TOWN OF LUCAMA TOWN COMMISSIONER Thaddeus Washington THADDEUS WAYNE WASHINGTON

WILSON TOWN OF LUCAMA TOWN COMMISSIONER Yvonne T. Williams YVONNE TAYLOR WILLIAMS

WILSON TOWN OF SARATOGA MAYOR John E. Cayton, Jr. JOHN EVIN CAYTON

WILSON TOWN OF SARATOGA MAYOR Charles (Tommy) Hawkins CHARLES THOMAS HAWKINS

WILSON TOWN OF SARATOGA TOWN COMMISSIONER Trevor Atwell JAMES TREVOR ATWELL

WILSON TOWN OF SARATOGA TOWN COMMISSIONER Delance H. Ellis DELANCE HARRELL ELLIS

WILSON TOWN OF SARATOGA TOWN COMMISSIONER Elaine Saunders CYNTHIA ELAINE SAUNDERS

WILSON TOWN OF SARATOGA TOWN COMMISSIONER Tim Shelton TIMOTHY GLENN SHELTON

WILSON TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Becky Humphrey MARION BECKY HUMPHREY

WILSON TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Mary Jackson MARY BOSWELL JACKSON

WILSON TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Don Patel PANKAJ RAVOJIBHAI PATEL

WILSON TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS David W. Pride DAVID WAYNE PRIDE

WILSON TOWN OF SHARPSBURG BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Linda Virgil LINDA BULLOCK VIRGIL

WILSON TOWN OF SIMS MAYOR Miranda Boykin MIRANDA RAE BOYKIN

WILSON TOWN OF SIMS TOWN COMMISSIONER Helen Boykin HELEN BUNN BOYKIN

WILSON TOWN OF SIMS TOWN COMMISSIONER Rhonda R. Payne RHONDA RUFFIN BAKER PAYNE

WILSON TOWN OF STANTONSBURG MAYOR William H. (Bill) Edmundson WILLIAM HENDERSON EDMUNDSON

WILSON TOWN OF STANTONSBURG MAYOR Coley Hunt Rhodes COLEY HUNT RHODES

WILSON TOWN OF STANTONSBURG TOWN COUNCIL Walt Bynum WALTER HUBERT BYNUM

WILSON TOWN OF STANTONSBURG TOWN COUNCIL H. Powell Dew, Jr. HAROLD POWELL DEW

WILSON TOWN OF STANTONSBURG TOWN COUNCIL Ken D. Horne KEN DOUGLAS HORNE

WILSON CITY OF WILSON MAYOR C. Bruce Rose CALVIN BRUCE ROSE

WILSON CITY OF WILSON MAYOR Carlton Stevens, Jr. CARLTON LEVEL STEVENS

WILSON CITY OF WILSON CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Brenda Watson Avery BRENDA WATSON AVERY

WILSON CITY OF WILSON CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 01 Gillettia Morgan GILLETTIA MINZON MORGAN

WILSON CITY OF WILSON CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 02 Michael S. Bell MICHAEL STEPHEN BELL

WILSON CITY OF WILSON CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 Davonta Ferguson DAVONTA DOMINIC FERGUSON

WILSON CITY OF WILSON CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 04 James M. Johnson III JAMES MACDONALD JOHNSON

YADKIN TOWN OF YADKINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Monta Davis-Oliver MONTA MARI DAVIS-OLIVER

YADKIN TOWN OF YADKINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Tony L. Hall TONY LEE HALL

YADKIN TOWN OF YADKINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Christopher A. Hutchens CHRISTOPHER ALLEN HUTCHENS

YADKIN TOWN OF YADKINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONER Richie Parker RICHARD CHARLES PARKER

YANCEY TOWN OF BURNSVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Judy W. Buchanan JUDY GALE BUCHANAN

YANCEY TOWN OF BURNSVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER Danny McIntosh DANNY TILMON MCINTOSH