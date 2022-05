Más de 30 animales rescatados en una presunta red de peleas de perros en Gastonia

Our shelter needs urgent help‼️ We have taken in 30 dogs for an open and ongoing investigation. Our longest residents need IMMEDIATE placement while we accommodate the many animals from this case. We are located in Gastonia, North Carolina! #fyp #viral #dogsoftiktok #shelterdogs #adoptapet #dogsincharlotte #shelterdogs #rescuedogs #fosterdog #animalshelter #animallover #helpneeded