Share your experience during the coronavirus pandemic with Univision

Raúl Silva, the nursing student who traveled from Mexico to help fight the coronavirus in New York; the Hispanic mother from the health sector who sleeps in her garage to avoid infecting her family or Ada Gómez, the Salvadorian mother who was fired from her job in San Francisco and had to sell food to survive. These are some of the hundreds of stories that have put a face of hope to this crisis. Now we want to hear your experience.

We live in difficult times in the face of the virus, unemployment and uncertainty. We face fear but we bear it with solidarity, humor and sacrifice. As Hispanics we confirm that we are essential for our family, the local economy and for the growth of the entire country.

We all have our own story and that is why we want you to be part of this collective film: Latinos facing the coronavirus.

Record a video and show us part of your day during the pandemic. Your voice will help us record the dedication, solidarity and charism of our community.

Tell us your experience during the pandemic

Follow these three steps to participate.

1. Record with your phone (horizontally) part of your day during the pandemic. (Are you at home with your family, do you help your children with school, do you have to work on the street or are you just starting to go out?)

2. During your video, answer one or more of these questions in depth. (maximum duration 7 minutes - you can send all the videos you want)

- What are you afraid of?

-What makes you laugh these days?

-What is love to you?

-What do you miss most in the world before the coronavirus?

-What is the most important thing in your life right now?

-Did you learn anything about yourself from the coronavirus?

-What have you lost?

-What do you think will change after the coronavirus?