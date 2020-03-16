Distritos escolares ofrecen alimentos gratuitos a jóvenes a pesar del cierre
HOUSTON, Texas. - Desde este lunes 16 de marzo, varios distritos escolares ofrecerán alimentos gratis a los menores de 18 años, a pesar del cierre de escuelas para prevenir el coronavirus.
Descarga la aplicación móvil de Univision 45 para estar informado de los sucesos más relevantes en Houston.
Los jóvenes no necesitan estudiar en una de las escuelas que acudan para pedir su desayuno o almuerzo, deben ser al menos menores de 18 años. Las familias no podrán pasar al campus pero al menos podrán retirar la bolsa de comida.
Las comidas se entregarán por el auto servicio, es decir, pasando con su vehículo y retiran los alimentos. Quienes no tengan auto, podrán buscar la comida pero cumpliendo algunas normas cuando lleguen al plantel educativo.
"Si alguien no tiene un auto, recomendamos que se acerque a la escuela. Es muy importante que no olviden aplicar el distanciamiento social" dijo María Dipetta, vocera del distrito escolar de Katy.
Estos son los distritos escolares que estarán ofreciendo comida gratis a los menores de 18 años:
Aldine ISD
- Aldine High School
- Blanson CTE High School
- Carver High School
- Davis Senior High School
- Eisenhower Senior High School
- MacArthur Senior High School
- Nimitz Senior High School
- Aldine Middle School
- Drew Academy
- Garcia Middle School
- Jones Middle School
- Mead Middle School
- Shotwell Middle School
- Teague Middle School
- Carroll Elementary
- Ermel Elementary
- Escamilla Elementary
- Francis Elementary
- Greenspoint Elementary
- Harris Elementary
- Jones Elementary
- Kujawa Elementary
Alvin ISD
- Passmore Elementary
- Rodeo Palms Jr. High
- Manvel Jr. High.
Brazosport ISD
- Ogg Elementary
- Velasco Elementary
- Ney Elementary
Channelview ISD
Clear Creek ISD
- Green Elementary
- League City Elementary
- McWhirter Elementary
- Whitcomb Elementary
Conroe ISD
- Austin Cubs
- Caney Creek HS
- Conroe High
- Grand Oaks CISD
- Hauke CISD
- Knox CISD
- Oak Ridge High School
- College Parks HS
- The Woodlands Highschool
- Wahington Jr. Highshool
Dickinson ISD
Fort Bend ISD
- Travis High School
- Hodges Bend Middle School
- Kempner High School
- Sartartia Middle School
- First Colony Middle School
- Dulles High School
- Missouri City Middle School
- Elkins High School
- Ridge Point High School
- McAuliffe Middle School
- Hightower High School
Galena Park ISD
Goose Creek CISD
Houston ISD
- Milby High School de 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- Wisdom High School de 9:00 am a 12:00 om
- Kashmere High School de 1:00 a 4:00 pm.
- Madison High School de 1:00 a 4:00 pm.
- Northside High School de 3:00 pm a 6:00pm.
Humble ISD
- Elm Grove Elementary School
- Oaks Elementary School
- Ridge Creek Elementary School
- River Pines Elementary
- Humble Middle School
- Ross Sterling Middle School
Katy ISD
- Sundown Elementary
- Hutsell Elementary
- Mayde Crreek Elementarry
- West Memorial Elementary
- Memorial Parkway Elementary
- Bethke Elementary
- Golbow Elementary
- Williams Elementary
- Tompkins High School
Klein ISD
- Klein Intermediate
- Wunderlich Intermediate
- Mittelstadt elementary
- Schultz Elementary
La Porte ISD
Magnolia ISD
- Magnolia Elementary School
- Smith Elementary School.
Pasadena ISD
Sheldon ISD
Spring ISD
Texas City ISD
Waller ISD
- Fields Store Elementary
- Roberts Road Elementary
- Waller High School
También te puede interesar: