Visibilidad se reduce a media milla en carreteras del Valle Central debido a espesa niebla
Desde la 1 de la madrugada, una densa niebla cubre todo el Valle de San Joaquín, con una visibilidad mínima de 200 pies en algunos sectores. El Servicio Nacional de Metereología en Hanford informó que a las 6:30 de la mañana, estas son las condiciones de visibilidad.
As of 6:32 AM PST (1/6/20), visibilities are reduced to less than one mile at Visalia, Fresno, Hanford, and Merced due to fog, some of which is dense. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM PST this morning. Drive with caution! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bte4JCACgf
— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 6, 2020
Las principales carreteras afectadas son: la 198, 43, 41, 180 y 99 al norte de Delano, por lo que piden extrema precaución al conducir.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM PST this morning, resulting in a high transportation risk. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 198, Highway 180, Highway 43, Highway 41, and Highway 99 north of Delano. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cpTspD8LuH
— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 6, 2020
Además de mantener distancia suficiente entre vehículo y otro, las autoridades de transporte recomiendan usar las luces anitniebla y conducir despacio.