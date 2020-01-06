null: nullpx
Visibilidad se reduce a media milla en carreteras del Valle Central debido a espesa niebla

Hasta las 10 de la mañana se mantiene la alerta emitida por las autoridades medioambientales.
6 Ene 2020 – 10:01 AM EST

Desde la 1 de la madrugada, una densa niebla cubre todo el Valle de San Joaquín, con una visibilidad mínima de 200 pies en algunos sectores. El Servicio Nacional de Metereología en Hanford informó que a las 6:30 de la mañana, estas son las condiciones de visibilidad.

Las principales carreteras afectadas son: la 198, 43, 41, 180 y 99 al norte de Delano, por lo que piden extrema precaución al conducir.

Además de mantener distancia suficiente entre vehículo y otro, las autoridades de transporte recomiendan usar las luces anitniebla y conducir despacio.

