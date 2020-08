Una larga procesión despide el cuerpo del piloto que murió combatiendo los incendios de California

Firefighting pilot Mike Fournier left our @FresnoSheriff Coroner’s Office Monday morning. @FresnoCoFire lead a procession to the Grape Vine where L.A. County Fire took over and guided Fournier the rest of the way to his hometown of Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California. pic.twitter.com/VntJQsTo8S

— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) August 24, 2020