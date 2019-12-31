null: nullpx
Una alerta por densa niebla afecta carreteras del Valle Central

Autoridades recomiendan manejar a baja velocidad y mantener distancia entre un vehículo y otro.
31 Dic 2019 – 2:29 AM EST

Una espesa neblina se espera para la madrugada del último día del año en gran parte del Valle de San Joaquín. De acuerdo al Servicio Nacional de Metereología en Hanford, la alerta por densa niebla se mantiene hasta las 10 am del martes.

Las carreteras afectadas son: 198, 43, 41, 180 y 99 al norte de Delano, en las cuales se proyecta una visibilidad inferior a los 200 pies en algunos sectores del Valle Central.

Además de mantener distancia suficiente entre vehículo y otro, las autoridades de transporte recomiendan usar las luces anitniebla y conducir despacio.

