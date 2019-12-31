Una alerta por densa niebla afecta carreteras del Valle Central
Una espesa neblina se espera para la madrugada del último día del año en gran parte del Valle de San Joaquín. De acuerdo al Servicio Nacional de Metereología en Hanford, la alerta por densa niebla se mantiene hasta las 10 am del martes.
Dense Fog Advisory for most of the San Joaquin Valley from 1 AM tonight until 10 AM Tuesday morning, resulting in a high transportation risk. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 198, Highway 43, Highway 41, Highway 180, and Highway 99 north of Delano. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dZFK29geRg
— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 31, 2019
Las carreteras afectadas son: 198, 43, 41, 180 y 99 al norte de Delano, en las cuales se proyecta una visibilidad inferior a los 200 pies en algunos sectores del Valle Central.
Además de mantener distancia suficiente entre vehículo y otro, las autoridades de transporte recomiendan usar las luces anitniebla y conducir despacio.
Here is a video of one of the high resolution models through 6 am PST Tuesday showing where dense fog will form in the SJ VLY. Visibility less than 1/4 mi is depicted in the yellow shaded area.#cawx pic.twitter.com/e39IHlmV75
— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 30, 2019