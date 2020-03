Supuestas organizaciones benéficas aprovechan emergencia del coronavirus para cometer fraude

Californians have a big heart. We come together & give back to our communities when crisis hits.

Unfortunately, there are scammers out there attempting to profit off of this generosity.

I urge everyone to be vigilant & do their research before donating. https://t.co/AA12vTJXm8 pic.twitter.com/9SDwKBCSHh

— Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) March 26, 2020