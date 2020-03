Reportan fallas en el sistema computarizado durante jornada electoral en el Valle Central

Have you voted yet? We’ve heard about issues w/ Voting Center servers this morning, so if you tried to vote and couldn’t, please go back before 8pm & also let us know of any issues. We all need to be heard today - Fresno’s future is in your hands! #Fresno4All @LCJandA @FresnoBHC pic.twitter.com/QNU35KUoY3

— Faith in the Valley-Fresno (@FaithInFresno) March 3, 2020