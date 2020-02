Pronostican temperatura récord para este viernes, pero caerá 20 grados en menos de 24 horas

March will come in like a lion over the cencal interior Sunday as a cold storm system tracks southward thru CA. Here is a list of possible impacts from the storm. Snow could disrupt travel thru the mountain passes and strong NE winds may occur in the Sierra Sun night/Mon AM.#cawx pic.twitter.com/z0nniI5SYY

— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 27, 2020