Muere una mujer en accidente ocurrido en la intersección de las autopistas 41 y 99 en Fresno

CITY OF FRESNO: Due to a traffic collision, southbound State Route 99 between State Route 41 and Jensen Avenue is closed.

Southbound State Route 99 traffic is being diverted onto southbound State Route 41.

Expect significant delays and backup in the area. pic.twitter.com/CjiVzteao0

— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) September 4, 2020