Mantienen alerta por fuertes vientos y pronostican caída de nieve en tramos de la autopista 5

There is a 40 percent chance of light snow above 3,500 feet along Interstate 5 and Highway 58 this evening and tonight. Snow amounts will be an inch or less. Travel delays are conceivable due to snow and black ice. If traveling, allow extra time to reach your destination. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xyT8jeUkiJ

— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 2, 2020