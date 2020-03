Hallan un muerto tras incendio que consumió casa remolque en el condado de Fresno

#MarksIncident Firefighters have contained an RV trailer fire on the 10000 block of S Marks, north of the town of Caruthers. Crews arrived on scene to find the RV heavily involved with fire & one person unaccounted for. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bAkDdv4nIg

— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 5, 2020