Experto responde cómo afecta la ola de calor en la propagación del coronavirus

Another hot day around 20 degrees above average is expected to occur today in the San Joaquin Valley. The Excessive Heat Warning for the SJ Valley and Mojave Desert is valid until 7 PM this evening. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated as much as possible. #cawx pic.twitter.com/4wR5YJUqcU

— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 28, 2020