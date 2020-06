Despiden a oficial en California por publicar insultos raciales en redes hace cinco años

Deputy Damian Tabatai is a piece of s***. He swore to defend the rights of ALL people. These comments show the racial bias in our justice system. @MaderaSheriff, are you proud to welcome this as*** into your ranks? Is this who you trust to serve and protect? F*** disgrace. pic.twitter.com/fmo9GZ8hji

— Edwin Rivas (@EdwinRivas33) June 6, 2020