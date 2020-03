Aumentan los casos de contagio comunitario por coronavirus en el condado de Madera

1,733 Positive #COVID19 Cases in CA:

24 Federal Repatriation Flight Cases

1709 Cases not related to those flights

•120 Travel Associated

•165 Person-to-person

•474 Community Acquired

•950 Under Investigation

27 deaths: 26 CA residents, 1 non-CA

➡️https://t.co/xziCnYz45c pic.twitter.com/nZZ3KZlngs

— CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) March 23, 2020