Compañía U-Haul ofrece el uso gratuito de Almacenes para los afectados del Tornado del Martes.
Dallas, Tx - La compañía U-Haul ofrece el uso gratuito de sus almacenes por hasta 30 días para los afectados del tornado del martes. De acuerdo con un comunicado enviado por U-haul, siete de sus ubicaciones tienen 57 almacenes disponibles.
“El daño de estas tormentas es generalizado y significativo,” dijo Norman White, el presidente de las compañías U-Haul en Fort Worth.
Esta iniciativa forma parte del programa de alivio de desastres de U-Haul. Para más información contacte alguna ubicación participante.
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Abilene
826 S. Clack St.
Abilene, TX 79605
(325) 698-0830
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Amarillo
2100 SW 6th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79106
(806) 373-4488
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Amarillo
5316 Canyon Drive
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 353-7421
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington
2315 W. Division
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 277-1157
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green
2729 N. Collins St.
Arlington, TX 76006
(817) 461-1080
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington
2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76010
(682) 200-1090
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison
2735 E. Belt Line Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 416-9215
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton
1682 S. Interstate 35E
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 242-5179
U-Haul Storage at Country Club - Carrollton
2220 Country Club Drive
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 418-5677
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill
1050 KCK Way
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
(972) 293-1155
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark
13637 N. Central Expy.
Dallas, TX 75240
(972) 669-7955
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.
7043 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75231
(214) 691-7311
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.
11061 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75229
(972) 247-1724
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway
9929 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75220
(214) 351-6483
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane
5409 S. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, TX 75237
(214) 339-1179
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road
3165 S. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, TX 75233
(214) 333-2168
U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road
11383 Amanda Lane
Dallas, TX 75238
(214) 340-4331
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton
164 N. I35 E.
Denton, TX 76205
(940) 382-5352
U-Haul Moving & Storage of DeSoto
1245 S. I-35
DeSoto, TX 75115
(972) 230-1337
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville
1022 S Cedar Ridge Drive
Duncanville, TX 75137
(972) 780-8980
U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30
1101 E. Loop 820
Fort Worth, TX 76120
(817) 446-1292
U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster
5032 E. Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76103
(817) 534-0072
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen
7225 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 294-7972
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.
2936 S. Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 921-3024
U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Altamesa
3019 Altamesa Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 294-7617
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside
1000 Alta Mere Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 246-4601
U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Freeway - Garland
12215 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway
Garland, TX 75041
(972) 271-9556
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.
1117 E. Main St.
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 262-5116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie
2455 Tarrant Road
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 988-3661
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360
3020 I-20 W.
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
(972) 623-3575
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur
920 S MacArthur Blvd.
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 269-4014
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine
3501 William D Tate Ave.
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 416-6430
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.
5201 Denton Hwy.
Haltom City, TX 76148
(817) 581-4546
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving
2630 W. Irving Blvd.
Irving, TX 75061
(972) 790-4672
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Justin
16300 FM 156 S.
Justin, TX 76247
(940) 242-6531
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville
811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business
Lewisville, TX 75057
(972) 420-1211
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville
525 N. Stemmons Frwy.
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 353-2116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lubbock
1613 34th St.
Lubbock, TX 79411
(806) 762-0307
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney
1400 N. McDonald St.
McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 548-5035
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney
10061 W. University Drive
McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 548-1699
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midland
2803 W. Wall St.
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 697-3273
U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills
8221 Blvd. 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 656-2005
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rufe Snow
6550 Browning Drive
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 577-1732
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Country Club
3463 Billy Hext Road
Odessa, TX 79765
(432) 366-4422
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South East Odessa
6190 Cargo Road
Odessa, TX 79762
(432) 614-9358
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Odessa-University & Kermit Hwy.
1010 W. University
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 272-6928
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma-Plano
3401 Alma Drive
Plano, TX 75023
(972) 516-1018
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Plano
1100 Los Rios
Plano, TX 75074
(972) 578-0698
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano
2560 Kathryn Lane
Plano, TX 75025
(972) 396-0983
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen
3901 N. Central Expy.
Plano, TX 75023
(972) 424-0815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano
4101 W Plano Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 985-6004
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend
1501 Dallas Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 735-0670
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper
1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W.
Prosper, TX 75078
(972) 347-9713
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson
412 N. Central Expwy.
Richardson, TX 75080
(972) 234-1343
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Roanoke
1600 Mesa Butte Ct.
Roanoke, TX 76262
(817) 491-1114
U-Haul Moving & Storage of San Angelo
1330 S. Koenigheim St.
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-0595
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wichita Falls
2817 Kell Blvd.
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 696-1331