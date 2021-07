Primer caso de contagio por el virus del Nilo Occidental en el Condado Dallas

374626 03: Bacteriologist Erik Devereaux tests mosquitos for the West Nile Virus July 28, 2000 at the State Lab in Boston, MA. Officials say a dead crow found in Hopkinton, MA on July 21, 2000 was the second confirmed case of the mosquito-borne disease found in the Northeast. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers) Crédito: Darren McCollester/Getty Images