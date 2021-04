Hispano de 17 años es aceptado en 19 de las universidades más prestigiosas de Estados Unidos

Stanford University Harvard University Columbia University Princeton University Yale University Brown University University of Pennsylvania Amherst College Williams College Bowdoin College Rice University Swarthmore College Cornell University (ILR) Washington University in St. Louis Notre Dame University Emory (Emory College) Emory (Oxford College) Washington & Lee University University of Texas Austin Waitlist Dartmouth (Apr 6) Grinnell College Duke University Rejected Vanderbilt University

4% 3.4% 3.7% 3.9% 4.6% 5.4% 5.6% 8% 8% 8% 9% 9% 9% 8% 15% 13% 15% 19% 32% Waitlist 7% 23% 5% Rejected 7%