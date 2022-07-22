null: nullpx
Estas son las clínicas comunitarias de Parkland que ofrecerán vacunas gratis por regreso a clases

Previo al regreso a clases, las clínicas comunitarias de Parkland ofrecerán vacunas gratis. Te compartimos el listado con sus ubicaciones y horarios.
Publicado 22 Jul 2022 – 04:55 PM EDT | Actualizado 22 Jul 2022 – 04:55 PM EDT
Esta es la Hatcher Station New de Parkland. Crédito: Parkland

DALLAS, Texas.- No dejes pasar más tiempo y si les faltan algunas vacunas a tus hijos, las clínicas comunitarias de Parkland ofrecen estos y otros servicios de salud.

También puedes entrar a este enlace para saber las ubicaciones de los cinco Centros Juveniles de Parkland.

Te compartimos un listado de las clínicas que tienen todo tipo de vacunas:

1. Parkland’s de Haro-Saldivar Health Center
1400 N. Westmoreland Road Dallas

2. Parkland Family Medicine Clinic
7920 Elmbrook Drive, Suite 120

3. Parkland’s E. Carlyle Smith, Jr. Health Center at Grand Prairie
801 Conover Drive Grand Prairie

4. Parkland’s Garland Health Center
802 Hopkins Street Garland

5. Hatcher Station Health Center
4600 Scyene Road, Dallas

6. Parkland’s Irving Health Center
1800 N. Britain Road Irving

7. Jubiliee Park Community Clinic
820 Ann Ave.,Dallas
8. Pediatric Primary Care Center
6300 Harry Hines Blvd., Suite 110 Dallas

9. Oak West Health Center
4201 Brook Spring Drive, Dallas

