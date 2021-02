Evitan una inminente huelga en las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 31: Braving snow and cold temperatures, thousands marched through the streets near City Hall during the 11th day of an ongoing teachers strike on October 31, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Union leadership has announced a tentative agreement on a new contract with Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, but is refusing to return to work until paid teaching days lost during the strike are added to the year's school calendar. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Crédito: Scott Heins/Getty Images