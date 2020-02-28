Viernes nublado en Arizona
Se espera que dominen las condiciones nubladas este viernes.
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 80 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 52 grados. De a cuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, el clima seco y cálido continuará durante el fin de semana. Sin embargo, otro sistema climático pueda traer condiciones más húmedas junto con temperaturas más frescas.
Dry and warm weather to continue into the weekend but another weather system to bring wetter and more unsettled conditions...along with MUCH cooler temps...to the area by next Monday. Rain chances holding in the 20-30% ballpark for Phoenix on Monday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KSx0Qyfw3B
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 28, 2020
Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 79 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. Se espera que el clima continúe cálido y seco durante el fin de semana al sur del estado.
Warm and dry through the weekend before a weather system brings cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers Monday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lFwOe5k5Hn
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 28, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 53 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 25 grados. Se espera que el domingo las temperaturas vuelvan a bajar y traiga fuertes vientos al norte del estado.
Here is a look at your weekend weather for northern AZ. On Friday and Saturday, expect dry weather and above normal temperatures. On Sunday, expect cooler weather and windy conditions. Chances for rain and high elevation snow begin to increase Sunday afternoon and evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/WX0ONNCZHB
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 27, 2020