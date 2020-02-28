null: nullpx
Viernes nublado en Arizona

Para este día predominarán las condiciones nubladas, con temperaturas máximas en el rango de los 80 grados Fahrenheit.
28 Feb 2020 – 08:22 AM EST

Se espera que dominen las condiciones nubladas este viernes.


En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 80 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 52 grados. De a cuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, el clima seco y cálido continuará durante el fin de semana. Sin embargo, otro sistema climático pueda traer condiciones más húmedas junto con temperaturas más frescas.

Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 79 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. Se espera que el clima continúe cálido y seco durante el fin de semana al sur del estado.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 53 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 25 grados. Se espera que el domingo las temperaturas vuelvan a bajar y traiga fuertes vientos al norte del estado.

