Traficantes de drogas y de personas sacan provecho a la falta de agentes migratorios en Yuma

YUMA, ARIZONA - MAY 21: Immigrants walk along the U.S.-Mexico border barrier on their way to await processing by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing from Mexico on May 21, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona. Title 42, the controversial pandemic-era border policy enacted by former President Trump, which cites COVID-19 as the reason to rapidly expel asylum seekers at the U.S. border, was set to officially expire on May 23rd. A federal judge in Louisiana delivered a ruling yesterday blocking the Biden administration from lifting Title 42. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Crédito: Mario Tama/Getty Images