Sol radiante para este miércoles en Arizona
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 73 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 45 grados.
Much of the southwest, including Arizona, has been slightly below normal over the last month. Who's excited for the warmer weather today? #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/d8yf6fbBcP
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 15, 2020
Un sistema de tormentas traerá lluvia ligera al sur del estado, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se espera que la mejor posibilidad de lluvias será este jueves. Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 74 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 44 grados.
Showers on the way! The best chance for showers will be Thursday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/9wZl6CEe77
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 15, 2020
Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 48 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 20 grados en Flagstaff y sus alrededores. Lluvia y nieve dispersas desde la tarde del jueves hasta la mañana del viernes se esperaran al norte del valle, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff.
Fair weather today, scattered rain and snow showers Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
Get the specific forecast for your town by entering its name in the upper left hand corner of this link https://t.co/0v6cvUIrBg #azwx pic.twitter.com/yzwfwQLm3T
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 15, 2020