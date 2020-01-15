null: nullpx
Sol radiante para este miércoles en Arizona

Prepárese para un día con abundante sol en el valle y con temperaturas ligeramente por encima de normal con máximas de 73°F y mínimas de 45°F.
15 Ene 2020 – 8:26 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 73 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 45 grados.

Un sistema de tormentas traerá lluvia ligera al sur del estado, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se espera que la mejor posibilidad de lluvias será este jueves. Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 74 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 44 grados.

Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 48 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 20 grados en Flagstaff y sus alrededores. Lluvia y nieve dispersas desde la tarde del jueves hasta la mañana del viernes se esperaran al norte del valle, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff.


