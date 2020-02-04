Sistema frontal provoca una baja en las temperaturas para Arizona
Alerta por frío intenso y fuertes vientos a través del estado de Arizona.
Phoenix y sus alrededores amanecieron con condiciones heladas, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 55 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 35 grados. Recuerde cubrir las plantas sensibles y llevar a sus mascotas al interior.
A Freeze Warning remains in effect for portions of the lower Arizona deserts today and Wednesday morning. Greater Phoenix area is in the warning ONLY on Wed. Remember to cover sensitive plants and take your pets indoors. #azwx pic.twitter.com/M8Gs5OURlF
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 4, 2020
En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 48 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados.
6 am: High so far today at Tucson Intl airport has been 47° @ 12am. The daily record coldest high temp for Feb 4th is 48° in 1985. Forecast high today 49°
Rather rare that Tucson has Feb highs colder than 50°. Dating back to 1895 its occurred 65 times or 1.85% of Feb days. #azwx
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 4, 2020
En Flagstaff, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 27 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 8 grados. El fuerte frente frío que se moverá a través de Arizona traerá fuertes vientos de hasta 20 mph.
A very cold day is in store for northern Arizona. Here are you forecast high temps this afternoon.
N-NE winds from 10-20 mph will cause these temps to feel from 10 to 20 degrees colder! #azwx pic.twitter.com/jXc9IYA00y
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 4, 2020