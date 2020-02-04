Sistema frontal provoca una baja en las temperaturas para Arizona

6 am: High so far today at Tucson Intl airport has been 47° @ 12am. The daily record coldest high temp for Feb 4th is 48° in 1985. Forecast high today 49°

Rather rare that Tucson has Feb highs colder than 50°. Dating back to 1895 its occurred 65 times or 1.85% of Feb days. #azwx

— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 4, 2020