Sistema frontal provoca una baja en las temperaturas para Arizona

Se ha activado un aviso por heladas para esta región, la cual permanecerá activa hasta este martes por la mañana. Mientras tanto, se esperan temperaturas alrededor de los 50 grados Fahrenheit.
4 Feb 2020 – 8:23 AM EST

Alerta por frío intenso y fuertes vientos a través del estado de Arizona.

Phoenix y sus alrededores amanecieron con condiciones heladas, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 55 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 35 grados. Recuerde cubrir las plantas sensibles y llevar a sus mascotas al interior.

En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 48 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados.

En Flagstaff, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 27 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 8 grados. El fuerte frente frío que se moverá a través de Arizona traerá fuertes vientos de hasta 20 mph.

