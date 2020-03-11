null: nullpx
Se pronostica un miércoles lluvioso en Arizona

Prepare su paraguas porque para este miércoles las posibilidades de lluvia son de 60%, mientras el mercurio alcanzará máximas de 73 grados Fahrenheit.
11 Mar 2020 – 09:36 AM EDT

¡Aliste el paraguas!

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 76 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 58 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las posibilidades de lluvia continúan aumentando durante las próximas horas.

Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 72 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se espera que esta tarde llueva más al sur de Arizona.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 32 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, continúa las lluvias al norte del estado. Tome precaución al manejar.

Arizona Snowbowl reemplazará los teleféricos para la temporada de invierno 2020-21

