Se pronostica un miércoles lluvioso en Arizona
¡Aliste el paraguas!
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 76 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 58 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las posibilidades de lluvia continúan aumentando durante las próximas horas.
After day 1 (Tue, March 10) of this multi-day rain event. The greater Phoenix area averaged about 0.22". Another few hundredths of an inch have fallen in spots since midnight. Less overall coverage of rain is expected Wednesday, but there will be a slight chance for storms. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Q0O7IbHNcV
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 11, 2020
Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 72 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se espera que esta tarde llueva más al sur de Arizona.
Southeast Arizona 2-day forecast:
Today: Scattered showers with near normal temperatures.
Thursday: Widespread rain, locally heavy at times. Cooler high temperatures.#azwx pic.twitter.com/8mF7ww0Us4
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 11, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 32 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, continúa las lluvias al norte del estado. Tome precaución al manejar.
Radar loop is showing rain showers moving northeastward over northern Arizona this morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/pYrfidqWyK
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 11, 2020