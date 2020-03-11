Se pronostica un miércoles lluvioso en Arizona

After day 1 (Tue, March 10) of this multi-day rain event. The greater Phoenix area averaged about 0.22". Another few hundredths of an inch have fallen in spots since midnight. Less overall coverage of rain is expected Wednesday, but there will be a slight chance for storms. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Q0O7IbHNcV

— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 11, 2020