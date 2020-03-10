Se pronostica nubosidad y precipitaciones para este martes en Arizona
¡Saque el paraguas!
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 76 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 58 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las posibilidades de lluvia continúan aumentando durante las próximas horas.
Wet and unsettled conditions expected across the deserts today into Friday. Best chances for heavy rain & storms from Thu afternoon into Friday morning. Flooding impacts possible esp. high terrain N and E of Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/zVJkC002og
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 10, 2020
Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 75 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se esperan lluvias al sureste de Arizona desde hoy hasta el viernes. Tormentas eléctricas también serán posibles para este miércoles y jueves.
An approaching storm system will pull deep moisture into southeast Arizona today through Friday. This will lead to periods of rain thru the week, with the heaviest rainfall expected Thursday into Friday. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible Wednesday and Thursday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/dnoUCio0ty
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 10, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 35 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se esperan inundaciones esta semana en las áreas al sur del Mogollon Rim.
Flooding is forecast this week on area streams. The main concerns are areas south of the Mogollon Rim. The first crests are forecast to occur Wednesday. The heaviest rain of this week will fall late Thursday-Friday and lead to another crest on some streams by late Friday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/vJ8GO6reAN
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 10, 2020