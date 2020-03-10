null: nullpx
Se pronostica nubosidad y precipitaciones para este martes en Arizona

Prepárese para un día con nubosidad y ligeras precipitaciones en la región, se esperan temperaturas máximas de 76 grados Fahrenheit.
10 Mar 2020 – 09:36 AM EDT

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 76 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 58 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las posibilidades de lluvia continúan aumentando durante las próximas horas.

Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 75 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se esperan lluvias al sureste de Arizona desde hoy hasta el viernes. Tormentas eléctricas también serán posibles para este miércoles y jueves.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 35 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se esperan inundaciones esta semana en las áreas al sur del Mogollon Rim.

Arizona Snowbowl reemplazará los teleféricos para la temporada de invierno 2020-21

