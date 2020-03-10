Se pronostica nubosidad y precipitaciones para este martes en Arizona

Flooding is forecast this week on area streams. The main concerns are areas south of the Mogollon Rim. The first crests are forecast to occur Wednesday. The heaviest rain of this week will fall late Thursday-Friday and lead to another crest on some streams by late Friday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/vJ8GO6reAN

— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 10, 2020