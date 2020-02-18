null: nullpx
TV Local NOW
Clima

Se prevé un martes soleado en Arizona

Prepárese porque se pronostica un día con cielos despejados y soleados en el Valle con temperaturas máximas de 77 grados Fahrenheit.
18 Feb 2020 – 08:21 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 77 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 48 grados. Se espera que el termómetro suba durante los próximos días en Phoenix. Sin embargo, se espera que las temperaturas máximas para el jueves lleguen a los 80 grados Fahrenheit. De a cuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se esperan temperaturas mucho más frías para el fin de semana.

Espere otro hermoso día con máximos generalmente en los 70 grados Fahrenheit, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson. En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 77 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 44 grados.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados. Se espera un clima seco al norte de Arizona hasta el viernes.

Mientras el termómetro sube en el Valle, al norte del estado sigue cayendo nieve

Loading
Cargando galería


RELACIONADOS:ClimaPronósticoArizona

Más contenido de tu interés