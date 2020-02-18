Se prevé un martes soleado en Arizona
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 77 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 48 grados. Se espera que el termómetro suba durante los próximos días en Phoenix. Sin embargo, se espera que las temperaturas máximas para el jueves lleguen a los 80 grados Fahrenheit. De a cuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se esperan temperaturas mucho más frías para el fin de semana.
A warming trend will continue in Phoenix today through later this week with highs peaking in the low 80s by Thursday. After that, much cooler temps expected by the weekend as a wet low pressure system moves into the area. Look for just 70 deg. on Saturday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/1VUWWawADM
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 18, 2020
Espere otro hermoso día con máximos generalmente en los 70 grados Fahrenheit, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson. En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 77 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 44 grados.
Expect another beautiful day with highs generally in the 70s. Might be a good day to see some of those wildflowers popping up across southern Arizona. #azwx pic.twitter.com/CHcQ2hJX5z
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 18, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados. Se espera un clima seco al norte de Arizona hasta el viernes.
Northern Arizona will see mild temperatures and dry weather through Friday. If your town isn’t among the cities shown, rest assured, with only a little variation in temperature, your weather will be much the same.#azwx pic.twitter.com/ib7RYqAOkV
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 17, 2020