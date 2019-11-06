Se esperan lluvias ligeras para este miércoles en Arizona
Sí, eso es lluvia en el radar y en partes del Valle.
Clouds continue to stream into the state this evening thanks to an approaching weather system. Chances for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms increase going into Wednesday morning with the best chances remaining limited to areas north and east of Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/roAWfwiAAz
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 6, 2019
Las nubes continúan llegando al estado esta tarde gracias a un sistema meteorológico que se acerca. El servicio meteorológico nacional de Phoenix reporta posibles lluvias aisladas y algunas tormentas eléctricas aumentan hasta el miércoles por la mañana.
Se esperan mejores posibilidades de lluvia en las áreas al norte y al este de Phoenix.
De acuerdo con el servicio meteorológico nacional de Flagstaff, las posibilidades de lluvia y tormentas eléctricas aumentan en el centro y este de Arizona hoy.
Haga clic aquí, para ver si va a llover en su región.
Shower and thunderstorm chances increase across central and eastern Arizona today. Here is a look precip chances this afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lHUF8otZ8e
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 6, 2019