Se esperan lluvias ligeras para este miércoles en Arizona

Se espera que el termómetro alcance una máxima de 85 grados Fahrenheit y una mínima de 61 grados.
6 Nov 2019 – 8:45 AM EST

Sí, eso es lluvia en el radar y en partes del Valle.



Las nubes continúan llegando al estado esta tarde gracias a un sistema meteorológico que se acerca. El servicio meteorológico nacional de Phoenix reporta posibles lluvias aisladas y algunas tormentas eléctricas aumentan hasta el miércoles por la mañana.

Se esperan mejores posibilidades de lluvia en las áreas al norte y al este de Phoenix.

De acuerdo con el servicio meteorológico nacional de Flagstaff, las posibilidades de lluvia y tormentas eléctricas aumentan en el centro y este de Arizona hoy.

Haga clic aquí, para ver si va a llover en su región.

Lluvias azotan el sur de Arizona

