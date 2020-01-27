null: nullpx
Se esperan lluvias ligeras para este lunes en Arizona

La probabilidad de precipitaciones en la zona norte del estado es de 30%. Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 73 grados Fahrenheit.
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se esperan lluvias al este de Phoenix esta mañana. Se espera que el resto de la semana sea seca, con temperaturas máximas cerca de los 70 grados Fahrenheit.

Lluvia ligera en Tucson y sus alrededores, especialmente en áreas cerca de las montañas.
Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 69 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 41 grados.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se esperan lluvias y nevadas este inicio de semana al norte del estado. En Flagstaff y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 46 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 21 grados.

