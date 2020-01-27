Se esperan lluvias ligeras para este lunes en Arizona
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se esperan lluvias al este de Phoenix esta mañana. Se espera que el resto de la semana sea seca, con temperaturas máximas cerca de los 70 grados Fahrenheit.
3:30a: Band of very light showers moving east across Phoenix area early this AM. Rain amounts very light - as seen in the image, chances for measurable rain (at least 0.01) are slim. Look for sprinkles or virga, mainly. #azwx pic.twitter.com/0XD4QTBkHU
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 27, 2020
Lluvia ligera en Tucson y sus alrededores, especialmente en áreas cerca de las montañas.
Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 69 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 41 grados.
A few sprinkles here and there with a few light showers near the mountains. Daytime temps near average; somewhere in the 60s for most spots. Another system around mid week. A little better chance of showers but nothing to write home about. #azwx pic.twitter.com/jobMESfRLF
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 27, 2020
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se esperan lluvias y nevadas este inicio de semana al norte del estado. En Flagstaff y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 46 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 21 grados.
545 AM: Rain and snow showers have pushed into far eastern Arizona with improving conditions elsewhere. Here's a look at additional snowfall forecast through this afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/PnCArzCLWA
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 27, 2020