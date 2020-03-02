Se esperan lluvias durante este inicio de semana en varias zonas de Arizona
¡Aliste el paraguas!
Se espera que hoy sea un día más fresco en Phoenix con una probabilidad de lluvias esta tarde y noche. En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 60 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados.
We'll start the work week off with cooler than normal temperatures as highs only top out in the 60s tomorrow. Temperatures will warm through the week with highs getting into the 80s Thursday and Friday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/7Na5YPSYGQ
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 2, 2020
Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 65 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional Tucson, se espera que la mayor posibilidad de lluvia será de la noche a la mañana del martes.
A storm system moving through the region later today with bring a good chance of rain for many spots. The better chances of rain will be overnight into Tuesday. Snow levels generally around 6000 ft. #azwx pic.twitter.com/MNeTcbxZQc
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 2, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 43 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, puede ver una fuerte nevada al norte del estado este lunes.
5 PM (MST) - Chances for rain/snow continue to decrease this evening. Here is the updated snowfall forecast, fairly low impacts in general. A few snow showers may become locally intense later tonight or Monday. Best chances for showers now west and southwest of Flagstaff. #azwx pic.twitter.com/cQUz43BNOM
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 1, 2020