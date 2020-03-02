null: nullpx
Se esperan lluvias durante este inicio de semana en varias zonas de Arizona

La probabilidad de precipitaciones estará en 30%, con condiciones nubladas y temperaturas máximas de 60 grados.
2 Mar 2020 – 08:29 AM EST

Se espera que hoy sea un día más fresco en Phoenix con una probabilidad de lluvias esta tarde y noche. En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 60 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados.

Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 65 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional Tucson, se espera que la mayor posibilidad de lluvia será de la noche a la mañana del martes.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 43 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, puede ver una fuerte nevada al norte del estado este lunes.


