null: nullpx
TV Local NOW
Clima

Se esperan condiciones soleadas y estables para este viernes en Arizona

Durante este viernes predominarán las condiciones soleadas, con temperaturas máximas cercanas al rango de lo 70 grados.
7 Feb 2020 – 8:22 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 68 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 39 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, este fin de semana las temperaturas serán agradable. Se espera que habrá la posibilidad de lluvia la próxima semana.

En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 35 grados.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 55 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 25 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, las temperaturas más cálidas serán el sábado por la tarde antes de que las temperaturas se enfríen ligeramente el domingo y los vientos comiencen a aumentar.


Además de la tos y la gripe, estas son otras enfermedades que puedes padecer durante la época de frío

Loading
Cargando galería
RELACIONADOS:ClimaPronósticoArizona

Más contenido de tu interés