Se esperan condiciones soleadas y estables para este viernes en Arizona
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 68 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 39 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, este fin de semana las temperaturas serán agradable. Se espera que habrá la posibilidad de lluvia la próxima semana.
This weekend will be nice so enjoy it while you can!
A weather system will move into the area early next week bringing rain chances across the forecast area. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/UhSfitT5Pb
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 7, 2020
En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 35 grados.
Projected high temperatures for today across southeast Arizona. #azwx pic.twitter.com/XgIKS0Sn18
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 7, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 55 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 25 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, las temperaturas más cálidas serán el sábado por la tarde antes de que las temperaturas se enfríen ligeramente el domingo y los vientos comiencen a aumentar.
Looking forward to the weekend? This weekend will be a great time to explore some of the State and National Parks located throughout northern Arizona. The warmest temperatures will be Saturday afternoon before temperatures cool slightly Sunday and winds begin to increase. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wPLrxFe1hd
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 7, 2020