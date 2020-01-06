Se esperan condiciones mayormente soleadas para este lunes en Arizona

Phoenix will see highs today and Tuesday near 70 degrees, but much cooler temps are coming later in the week. A passing weather system will drop highs to about 60 Friday, with low 60s persisting thru the weekend. Normal high Fri is 67 deg. #azwx pic.twitter.com/RNixivYOE1

— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 6, 2020