Se esperan condiciones mayormente soleadas para este lunes en Arizona

Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 70 grados Fahrenheit con cielos mayormente soleados y condiciones estables.
6 Ene 2020 – 8:20 AM EST

Phoenix verá máximos hoy y martes cerca de los 70 grados Fahrenheit, pero las temperaturas más frescas llegarán más tarde en la semana. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, empezando el viernes los 60 grados Fahrenheit se mantendrán durante el fin de semana.

Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 70 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 37 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, puede esperar un lunes con cielos mayormente soleados y condiciones estables.

Espere vientos ligeros y cielos despejados el resto de esta noche con temperaturas bajas principalmente en los 30 en elevaciones más bajas.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, un frente frío y seco trae una caída de las temperaturas el lunes. Los fuertes vientos al norte del estado harán se sienta aún más frío afuera.

