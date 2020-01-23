null: nullpx
Se esperan condiciones del tiempo soleadas y estables en Arizona para este jueves

Durante las primeras horas del día se esperan temperaturas frías, pero conforme avancen las horas tendremos condiciones soleadas y el termómetro con máximas de 67 grados.
23 Ene 2020 – 8:27 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 67 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 47 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se espera que este fin de semana las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 74 grados Fahrenheit el sábado y domingo.

Áreas de niebla esta mañana en áreas al sureste de Arizona. La neblina debe despejar a medio día. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, usted podría presenciar neblina esta mañana hasta las 9 am. Se espera que el resto del día habrá cielos despejados con temperaturas máximas de 68 grados Fahrenheit.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, el clima de hoy al norte del estado será seco con temperaturas agradables durante el día. Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 46 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 23 grados.

