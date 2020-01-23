Se esperan condiciones del tiempo soleadas y estables en Arizona para este jueves
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 67 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 47 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se espera que este fin de semana las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 74 grados Fahrenheit el sábado y domingo.
Phoenix should see a warming trend starting today and continuing through the weekend as highs climb into the low to mid 70s. It looks like this weekend will see the warmest highs over the next 7 days, as the mercury climbs to 74 Sat and Sun. #azwx pic.twitter.com/01MF6F0NU3
Áreas de niebla esta mañana en áreas al sureste de Arizona. La neblina debe despejar a medio día. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, usted podría presenciar neblina esta mañana hasta las 9 am. Se espera que el resto del día habrá cielos despejados con temperaturas máximas de 68 grados Fahrenheit.
Areas of fog this morning in the valleys locations of southeast Arizona. Fog should clear by mid morning and be followed by clear skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be seasonal. ☀️#azwx pic.twitter.com/LvMzZC0IdK
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, el clima de hoy al norte del estado será seco con temperaturas agradables durante el día. Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 46 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 23 grados.
Dry weather with mild daytime temperatures through the weekend. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/NL9zsXOyWL
