Se esperan cielos mayormente soleados y condiciones secas en Arizona

Happpppy Friday! It is a blustery morning across the high terrain. Here is a look at some of the peak gusts along and ahead of a cold front in portions of northern Arizona. Winds will gradually decrease through the morning with much lighter winds expected by the afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/fB3Hz85nbM

— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 17, 2020