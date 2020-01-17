Se esperan cielos mayormente soleados y condiciones secas en Arizona
.
En Phoenix, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 65 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 44 grados.
Average temperatures are already increasing as we begin the slow climb towards summer. Our current average high is 67. Here are the dates when our averages hit 70, 80, 90, and 100.
Feb 7th: 70
Mar 27th: 80
Apr 30: 90
May 31: 100#azwx
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 17, 2020
Habrá poca visibilidad cerca de Safford esta mañana, tras la presencia de neblina. Un aviso de niebla densa está vigente para partes del sureste de Arizona hasta las 9 de la mañana. Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 40 grados.
Low visibility near Safford this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of southeast Arizona through 9 am. Slow down if you encounter fog during your commute! #azwx pic.twitter.com/J7IWuVH0qv
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 17, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 41 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 19 grados. Se esperan fuertes vientos en la área, pero disminuirán gradualmente durante la mañana y se esperan vientos ligeros para la tarde, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff.
Happpppy Friday! It is a blustery morning across the high terrain. Here is a look at some of the peak gusts along and ahead of a cold front in portions of northern Arizona. Winds will gradually decrease through the morning with much lighter winds expected by the afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/fB3Hz85nbM
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 17, 2020