Se esperan cielos mayormente soleados y condiciones secas en Arizona

Mientras que en zonas como Flagstaff se pronostican precipitaciones, en el Valle se esperan condiciones secas y soleadas, con temperaturas de 66 grados Fahrenheit.
17 Ene 2020 – 8:29 AM EST

En Phoenix, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 65 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 44 grados.

Habrá poca visibilidad cerca de Safford esta mañana, tras la presencia de neblina. Un aviso de niebla densa está vigente para partes del sureste de Arizona hasta las 9 de la mañana. Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 40 grados.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 41 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 19 grados. Se esperan fuertes vientos en la área, pero disminuirán gradualmente durante la mañana y se esperan vientos ligeros para la tarde, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff.


