Se espera un viernes soleado y agradable en Arizona
Cielos mayormente despejados y temperaturas agradables.
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 73 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 45 grados.
The sun is setting, skies are mostly clear, and temperatures are pretty perfect. Enjoy! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Un3QkMqsZq
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 24, 2020
Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 73 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 42 grados.
Warmer with a drying trend through the weekend for Southeast Arizona. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Gw9z3pI28R
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 24, 2020
En Flagstaff y sus alrededores se espera que las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 23 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, no hay nieve en el pronóstico, pero el clima será agradable este fin de semana.
Here's a look ahead at the weekend weather. No snow in the forecast but nice enough weather for a variety of outdoor activities. #azwx pic.twitter.com/w6AAUHfWlx
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 24, 2020