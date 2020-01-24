null: nullpx
Se espera un viernes soleado y agradable en Arizona

Se prevé que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 73 grados, con cielos despejados.
24 Ene 2020 – 8:23 AM EST

Cielos mayormente despejados y temperaturas agradables.

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 73 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 45 grados.

Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 73 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 42 grados.

En Flagstaff y sus alrededores se espera que las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 23 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, no hay nieve en el pronóstico, pero el clima será agradable este fin de semana.

