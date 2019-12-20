Se espera un viernes soleado con condiciones secas en Arizona
Viernes con cielos mayormente soleados y un ligero aumento en las temperaturas en Phoenix.
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, un sistema de tormentas a principios de la próxima semana traerá temperaturas más frescas y buenas posibilidades de lluvia.
Esta mañana se reportan temperaturas muy frías nuevamente en gran parte del sudeste de Arizona. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, después de un comienzo frío del día, los máximos de la tarde subirán durante el fin de semana.
La próxima semana se producirá un cambio en el clima, con varias tormentas de lluvia y nieve a al norte de Arizona. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, conducir al norte del estado será a veces difícil la próxima semana.
