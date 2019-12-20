null: nullpx
TV Local NOW
Pronóstico

Se espera un viernes soleado con condiciones secas en Arizona

Un día con cielos despejados y condiciones secas en el valle con temperaturas máximas de 67 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 39 grados.
20 Dic 2019 – 8:39 AM EST

Viernes con cielos mayormente soleados y un ligero aumento en las temperaturas en Phoenix.
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, un sistema de tormentas a principios de la próxima semana traerá temperaturas más frescas y buenas posibilidades de lluvia.

Esta mañana se reportan temperaturas muy frías nuevamente en gran parte del sudeste de Arizona. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, después de un comienzo frío del día, los máximos de la tarde subirán durante el fin de semana.

La próxima semana se producirá un cambio en el clima, con varias tormentas de lluvia y nieve a al norte de Arizona. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, conducir al norte del estado será a veces difícil la próxima semana.

Suéteres para no pasar frío en clases

Loading
Cargando galería

Así se ven los parques nacionales de Estados Unidos cubiertos de nieve

Loading
Cargando galería
RELACIONADOS:PronósticoClima

Más contenido de tu interés