Se espera un inicio de semana con temperaturas agradables y condiciones ligeramente nubladas
Se espera un lunes seco y cálido, pero habrá grandes cambios en el clima durante las próximas 24 horas. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix espera ver lluvias y tormentas eléctricas dispersas en la región para el martes por la tarde y la noche. Se esperan que las lluvias azoten el valle hasta el miércoles por la noche.
Dry and warm today then big changes start Tuesday! Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms develop over the region Tuesday afternoon and night. Widespread showers Wednesday becoming more hit and miss Thursday. Slight chances Friday (mainly higher terrain). #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/pBTECgh7EM
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 18, 2019
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson informa que las temperaturas del invierno pronto llegan al sur del estado. Las altas temperaturas caerán entre 20 y 25 grados el miércoles.
Winter is coming! Say goodbye to the unusual November warmth. High temperatures will drop about 20-25 degrees by Wednesday. This will be accompanied by widespread valley rain with T'storms Tuesday and then valley rain with high elevation mountain snow Wed-Fri. #azwx pic.twitter.com/t8QKQV3gpI
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 18, 2019
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff confirman que residentes al norte del estado verán un clima más fresco y húmedo a partir del martes por la tarde.
Here is the outlook for the next week across northern Arizona. Expect a change after Monday with cooler and wetter weather starting Tuesday afternoon. High elevation snow will be possible Thursday into Friday. Keep up to date with the latest forecast as things evolve. #azwx pic.twitter.com/quZAAiDPUg
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 17, 2019