Pronóstico

Se espera un inicio de semana con temperaturas agradables y condiciones ligeramente nubladas

Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los mediados 80 grados, con cielos ligeramente nublados en Arizona.
18 Nov 2019 – 8:25 AM EST

Se espera un lunes seco y cálido, pero habrá grandes cambios en el clima durante las próximas 24 horas. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix espera ver lluvias y tormentas eléctricas dispersas en la región para el martes por la tarde y la noche. Se esperan que las lluvias azoten el valle hasta el miércoles por la noche.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson informa que las temperaturas del invierno pronto llegan al sur del estado. Las altas temperaturas caerán entre 20 y 25 grados el miércoles.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff confirman que residentes al norte del estado verán un clima más fresco y húmedo a partir del martes por la tarde.

